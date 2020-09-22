Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Heath Slater has been campaigning desperately to get hired by Impact Wrestling. Well, it seems to have taken an even grander turn as he paid several celebrities to make Cameo videos campaigning for him to get signed by Impact.

AEW Dark Quick Results (9/22/2020)

The following are the results of AEW Dark's September 22nd, 2020 broadcast. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) defeat Fugeo Del Sol & [...] Sep 22 - The following are the results of AEW Dark's September 22nd, 2020 broadcast. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) defeat Fugeo Del Sol & [...]

Shotzi Blackheart Says She Loved Retribution's Debut, Talks About Her Career Progress in WWE

Shotzi Blackheart was interviewed by Pro Wrestling Sheet, where she's discussed many WWE related topics as she continues to make a name for herself. [...] Sep 22 - Shotzi Blackheart was interviewed by Pro Wrestling Sheet, where she's discussed many WWE related topics as she continues to make a name for herself. [...]

Want Heath Slater To Get Hired by IMPACT? So Do David Hasselhoff, Flavor Flav and Chuck Norris

Zelina Vega on Proving Herself, Her Outfits, Diversity in WWE and WWE's Stance on Third-Party Platforms

Zelina Vega was interviewed by TV Insider, discussing her transition to in-ring competition and more. On her confidence on WWE TV: “It was le[...] Sep 22 - Zelina Vega was interviewed by TV Insider, discussing her transition to in-ring competition and more. On her confidence on WWE TV: “It was le[...]

WWE Doing Virtual Meet-and-Greets This Weekend

WWE is bringing back their Virtual Meet-and-Greets concept this weekend for Clash of Champions, so WWE fans can have a chance to interact with their f[...] Sep 22 - WWE is bringing back their Virtual Meet-and-Greets concept this weekend for Clash of Champions, so WWE fans can have a chance to interact with their f[...]

WWE Wins Cablefax FAXIES Awards

WWE won several awards at the 2020 Cablefax FAXIES event. Here's the statement: WWE wins at prestigious Cablefax FAXIES WWE captured several ho[...] Sep 22 - WWE won several awards at the 2020 Cablefax FAXIES event. Here's the statement: WWE wins at prestigious Cablefax FAXIES WWE captured several ho[...]

WWE RAW Viewership for Clash of Champions Go-Home Show

It's being reported by ShowbuzzDaily.com that WWE Monday Night RAW this past Monday got an average of 1.678 million viewers on USA Network. This is d[...] Sep 22 - It's being reported by ShowbuzzDaily.com that WWE Monday Night RAW this past Monday got an average of 1.678 million viewers on USA Network. This is d[...]

Booker T Takes Issue With Daniel Cormier Fantasy Booking His Own Storyline

Recently, we reported that Daniel Cormier had been interviewed and mentioned how he'd like to be a commentator who eventually gets into a feud and bec[...] Sep 22 - Recently, we reported that Daniel Cormier had been interviewed and mentioned how he'd like to be a commentator who eventually gets into a feud and bec[...]

Jerry McDevitt Tells Vince McMahon Depositions Story

Jerry McDevitt, WWE's lawyer, sat down with Wrestling Inc. and told what is being referred to as the "Vince McMahon Ferret Story." "Then one of the[...] Sep 22 - Jerry McDevitt, WWE's lawyer, sat down with Wrestling Inc. and told what is being referred to as the "Vince McMahon Ferret Story." "Then one of the[...]

Eric Bischoff On Flaws in War Games Concept, Fall Brawl 1995

On the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff discussed a couple different WCW related topics. Eric Bischoff on the WarGames concept: “It’s no[...] Sep 22 - On the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff discussed a couple different WCW related topics. Eric Bischoff on the WarGames concept: “It’s no[...]

Jerry McDevitt Tells Story About Vince McMahon and a Janitor

Jerry McDevitt, WWE's longtime lawyer, sat down with WrestlingInc and told some stories about Vince McMahon. This one is about Vince McMahon taking t[...] Sep 22 - Jerry McDevitt, WWE's longtime lawyer, sat down with WrestlingInc and told some stories about Vince McMahon. This one is about Vince McMahon taking t[...]

Shane McMahon On What It's Like To Produce Vince McMahon Segments

Shane McMahon appeared on WWE After the Bell and explained what it's like to produce Vince McMahon's voice-overs. “I learned the business bac[...] Sep 22 - Shane McMahon appeared on WWE After the Bell and explained what it's like to produce Vince McMahon's voice-overs. “I learned the business bac[...]

Four Indy Wrestling Shows Coming to WWE Network

On September 26th, WWE Network will be adding four independent wrestling shows. They are... ICW Fight Club 97 wXw Shotgun 2020 #2 EVOLVE 128 PRO[...] Sep 22 - On September 26th, WWE Network will be adding four independent wrestling shows. They are... ICW Fight Club 97 wXw Shotgun 2020 #2 EVOLVE 128 PRO[...]

COVID-19 Outbreak Occurs Within WWE NXT, Changes Plans

Fightful Select is reporting that there has been a COVID-19 outbreak within WWE NXT, with several people testing positive. It was previously reported[...] Sep 22 - Fightful Select is reporting that there has been a COVID-19 outbreak within WWE NXT, with several people testing positive. It was previously reported[...]

Davey Boy Smith Jr. Is Coming To Bloodsport

Davey Boy Smith Jr. has announced that he is coming to Josh Barnett's Bloodsport on October 11th, which takes place from the Marion County Fairgrounds[...] Sep 22 - Davey Boy Smith Jr. has announced that he is coming to Josh Barnett's Bloodsport on October 11th, which takes place from the Marion County Fairgrounds[...]

Alexa Bliss Getting New WWE Network Show

WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will be getting her own podcast on the WWE Network called "Uncool with Alexa Bliss." On Tuesday, September 21st, t[...] Sep 21 - WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will be getting her own podcast on the WWE Network called "Uncool with Alexa Bliss." On Tuesday, September 21st, t[...]

WWE RAW Quick Results (9/21/2020)

On a night where Retribution finally revealed their identities, RAW had the following match results: Angel Garza and Andrade defeated the teams of [...] Sep 21 - On a night where Retribution finally revealed their identities, RAW had the following match results: Angel Garza and Andrade defeated the teams of [...]

Retribution Members Revealed

Tonight on Monday Night RAW, the members of Retribution finally revealed themselves. They are Mia Yim, Mercedes Martinez, Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Madd[...] Sep 21 - Tonight on Monday Night RAW, the members of Retribution finally revealed themselves. They are Mia Yim, Mercedes Martinez, Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Madd[...]

Full Lineup for Eddie Kingston's Grindhouse Announced

The full lineup for Eddie Kingston's Grindhouse event has been announced via a WWN press release. Fred Yehi vs. Anthony Henry JD Drake vs. Jon Dav[...] Sep 21 - The full lineup for Eddie Kingston's Grindhouse event has been announced via a WWN press release. Fred Yehi vs. Anthony Henry JD Drake vs. Jon Dav[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (09/21/2020)

The following is confirmed for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Keith Lee to battle Drew McIntyre for golden WWE C[...] Sep 21 - The following is confirmed for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Keith Lee to battle Drew McIntyre for golden WWE C[...]

Hangman Page Recalls WWE Tryout

Hangman Adam Page recently appeared on WrestlingInc's podcast to discuss his WWE tryout, as well as how he felt when it didn't work out. "I guess w[...] Sep 21 - Hangman Adam Page recently appeared on WrestlingInc's podcast to discuss his WWE tryout, as well as how he felt when it didn't work out. "I guess w[...]

Edge Reveals His Rejected Plans For "Rated R" Championship

In the latest episode of WWE Untold, the epic rivalry between John Cena and Edge was revisited. During the special, Edge revealed that he actually hat[...] Sep 21 - In the latest episode of WWE Untold, the epic rivalry between John Cena and Edge was revisited. During the special, Edge revealed that he actually hat[...]

SmackDown Viewership for 9/18

This most recent edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown earned 2.037 million viewers, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. This is down from last week's 2.3[...] Sep 21 - This most recent edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown earned 2.037 million viewers, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. This is down from last week's 2.3[...]

Cody Rhodes' Attempt to Trademark "The American Dream" Gets Rejected

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has made yet another attempt to trademark the name The American Dream, but it has been ultimately denied by t[...] Sep 21 - AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has made yet another attempt to trademark the name The American Dream, but it has been ultimately denied by t[...]