Want Heath Slater To Get Hired by IMPACT? So Do David Hasselhoff, Flavor Flav and Chuck Norris
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 22, 2020
Heath Slater has been campaigning desperately to get hired by Impact Wrestling. Well, it seems to have taken an even grander turn as he paid several celebrities to make Cameo videos campaigning for him to get signed by Impact.
