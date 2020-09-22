WWE Doing Virtual Meet-and-Greets This Weekend

WWE is bringing back their Virtual Meet-and-Greets concept this weekend for Clash of Champions, so WWE fans can have a chance to interact with their favorite WWE Superstars.

Tickets will go on sale at 12pm ET tomorrow, Friday. The price for the Clash of Champions Meet & Greets was not announced today, but last month they ran $125 each. The ticket includes a 2 minute private one-on-one video chat with a WWE Superstar, downloadable video within 48 hours, and the chance to purchase exclusive personalized autographed items.

The schedule is as follows: