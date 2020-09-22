Additionally, WWE’s partnership with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society came in second place for Social Good Campaign, while WWE Network’s WWE 24 took third place for Use of Video/Moving Image.

WWE Advanced Media EVP Jayar Donlan won for Digital Executive of the Year, while WWE’s Social Media team also claimed the victory for Overall Social Presence. In the Overall Social Presence category, WWE bested MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” and Crown Media Family Networks’ “When Calls the Heart Facebook Live.”

Zelina Vega on Proving Herself, Her Outfits, Diversity in WWE and WWE's Stance on Third-Party Platforms

Zelina Vega was interviewed by TV Insider, discussing her transition to in-ring competition and more. On her confidence on WWE TV: “It was legit hunger I had because it took me about seven or[...] Sep 22 - Zelina Vega was interviewed by TV Insider, discussing her transition to in-ring competition and more. On her confidence on WWE TV: “It was legit hunger I had because it took me about seven or[...]

WWE Doing Virtual Meet-and-Greets This Weekend

WWE is bringing back their Virtual Meet-and-Greets concept this weekend for Clash of Champions, so WWE fans can have a chance to interact with their favorite WWE Superstars. Tickets will go on sale a[...] Sep 22 - WWE is bringing back their Virtual Meet-and-Greets concept this weekend for Clash of Champions, so WWE fans can have a chance to interact with their favorite WWE Superstars. Tickets will go on sale a[...]

WWE Wins Cablefax FAXIES Awards

WWE won several awards at the 2020 Cablefax FAXIES event. Here's the statement: WWE wins at prestigious Cablefax FAXIES WWE captured several honors at the prestigious Cablefax FAXIES 2020. WWE[...] Sep 22 - WWE won several awards at the 2020 Cablefax FAXIES event. Here's the statement: WWE wins at prestigious Cablefax FAXIES WWE captured several honors at the prestigious Cablefax FAXIES 2020. WWE[...]

WWE RAW Viewership for Clash of Champions Go-Home Show

It's being reported by ShowbuzzDaily.com that WWE Monday Night RAW this past Monday got an average of 1.678 million viewers on USA Network. This is down from last week’s 1.689 million viewers, [...] Sep 22 - It's being reported by ShowbuzzDaily.com that WWE Monday Night RAW this past Monday got an average of 1.678 million viewers on USA Network. This is down from last week’s 1.689 million viewers, [...]

Booker T Takes Issue With Daniel Cormier Fantasy Booking His Own Storyline

Recently, we reported that Daniel Cormier had been interviewed and mentioned how he'd like to be a commentator who eventually gets into a feud and becomes a wrestler. He had mapped out the entire angl[...] Sep 22 - Recently, we reported that Daniel Cormier had been interviewed and mentioned how he'd like to be a commentator who eventually gets into a feud and becomes a wrestler. He had mapped out the entire angl[...]

Jerry McDevitt Tells Vince McMahon Depositions Story

Jerry McDevitt, WWE's lawyer, sat down with Wrestling Inc. and told what is being referred to as the "Vince McMahon Ferret Story." "Then one of the funnier stories, I know there's a ton of funny st[...] Sep 22 - Jerry McDevitt, WWE's lawyer, sat down with Wrestling Inc. and told what is being referred to as the "Vince McMahon Ferret Story." "Then one of the funnier stories, I know there's a ton of funny st[...]

Eric Bischoff On Flaws in War Games Concept, Fall Brawl 1995

On the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff discussed a couple different WCW related topics. Eric Bischoff on the WarGames concept: “It’s not that I didn’t like the concept of War Game[...] Sep 22 - On the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff discussed a couple different WCW related topics. Eric Bischoff on the WarGames concept: “It’s not that I didn’t like the concept of War Game[...]

Jerry McDevitt Tells Story About Vince McMahon and a Janitor

Jerry McDevitt, WWE's longtime lawyer, sat down with WrestlingInc and told some stories about Vince McMahon. This one is about Vince McMahon taking time out of his day to talk to a janitor. "The t[...] Sep 22 - Jerry McDevitt, WWE's longtime lawyer, sat down with WrestlingInc and told some stories about Vince McMahon. This one is about Vince McMahon taking time out of his day to talk to a janitor. "The t[...]

Shane McMahon On What It's Like To Produce Vince McMahon Segments

Shane McMahon appeared on WWE After the Bell and explained what it's like to produce Vince McMahon's voice-overs. “I learned the business backward where I wasn’t a performer but I under[...] Sep 22 - Shane McMahon appeared on WWE After the Bell and explained what it's like to produce Vince McMahon's voice-overs. “I learned the business backward where I wasn’t a performer but I under[...]

Four Indy Wrestling Shows Coming to WWE Network

On September 26th, WWE Network will be adding four independent wrestling shows. They are... ICW Fight Club 97 wXw Shotgun 2020 #2 EVOLVE 128 PROGRESS Chapter 103 They join over a dozen other [...] Sep 22 - On September 26th, WWE Network will be adding four independent wrestling shows. They are... ICW Fight Club 97 wXw Shotgun 2020 #2 EVOLVE 128 PROGRESS Chapter 103 They join over a dozen other [...]

COVID-19 Outbreak Occurs Within WWE NXT, Changes Plans

Fightful Select is reporting that there has been a COVID-19 outbreak within WWE NXT, with several people testing positive. It was previously reported that several WWE Performance Center classes at th[...] Sep 22 - Fightful Select is reporting that there has been a COVID-19 outbreak within WWE NXT, with several people testing positive. It was previously reported that several WWE Performance Center classes at th[...]

Davey Boy Smith Jr. Is Coming To Bloodsport

Davey Boy Smith Jr. has announced that he is coming to Josh Barnett's Bloodsport on October 11th, which takes place from the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. He will be joining Deo[...] Sep 22 - Davey Boy Smith Jr. has announced that he is coming to Josh Barnett's Bloodsport on October 11th, which takes place from the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. He will be joining Deo[...]

Alexa Bliss Getting New WWE Network Show

WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will be getting her own podcast on the WWE Network called "Uncool with Alexa Bliss." On Tuesday, September 21st, the first episode will stream at 8 PM EST but be ma[...] Sep 21 - WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will be getting her own podcast on the WWE Network called "Uncool with Alexa Bliss." On Tuesday, September 21st, the first episode will stream at 8 PM EST but be ma[...]

WWE RAW Quick Results (9/21/2020)

On a night where Retribution finally revealed their identities, RAW had the following match results: Angel Garza and Andrade defeated the teams of Seth Rollins and Murphy & Humberto Carrillo an[...] Sep 21 - On a night where Retribution finally revealed their identities, RAW had the following match results: Angel Garza and Andrade defeated the teams of Seth Rollins and Murphy & Humberto Carrillo an[...]

Retribution Members Revealed

Tonight on Monday Night RAW, the members of Retribution finally revealed themselves. They are Mia Yim, Mercedes Martinez, Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Madden and Shane Thorne. Mia Yim said that WWE supers[...] Sep 21 - Tonight on Monday Night RAW, the members of Retribution finally revealed themselves. They are Mia Yim, Mercedes Martinez, Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Madden and Shane Thorne. Mia Yim said that WWE supers[...]

Full Lineup for Eddie Kingston's Grindhouse Announced

The full lineup for Eddie Kingston's Grindhouse event has been announced via a WWN press release. Fred Yehi vs. Anthony Henry JD Drake vs. Jon Davis Thomas Shire vs. Jeremy Wyatt Savannah Evans [...] Sep 21 - The full lineup for Eddie Kingston's Grindhouse event has been announced via a WWN press release. Fred Yehi vs. Anthony Henry JD Drake vs. Jon Davis Thomas Shire vs. Jeremy Wyatt Savannah Evans [...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (09/21/2020)

The following is confirmed for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Keith Lee to battle Drew McIntyre for golden WWE Clash of Champions opportunity Braun Strowman and [...] Sep 21 - The following is confirmed for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Keith Lee to battle Drew McIntyre for golden WWE Clash of Champions opportunity Braun Strowman and [...]

Hangman Page Recalls WWE Tryout

Hangman Adam Page recently appeared on WrestlingInc's podcast to discuss his WWE tryout, as well as how he felt when it didn't work out. "I guess when I started wrestling, I guess it’s been, [...] Sep 21 - Hangman Adam Page recently appeared on WrestlingInc's podcast to discuss his WWE tryout, as well as how he felt when it didn't work out. "I guess when I started wrestling, I guess it’s been, [...]

Edge Reveals His Rejected Plans For "Rated R" Championship

In the latest episode of WWE Untold, the epic rivalry between John Cena and Edge was revisited. During the special, Edge revealed that he actually hated John Cena's infamous Spinner Belt design. "W[...] Sep 21 - In the latest episode of WWE Untold, the epic rivalry between John Cena and Edge was revisited. During the special, Edge revealed that he actually hated John Cena's infamous Spinner Belt design. "W[...]

SmackDown Viewership for 9/18

This most recent edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown earned 2.037 million viewers, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. This is down from last week's 2.329 million.[...] Sep 21 - This most recent edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown earned 2.037 million viewers, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. This is down from last week's 2.329 million.[...]

Cody Rhodes' Attempt to Trademark "The American Dream" Gets Rejected

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has made yet another attempt to trademark the name The American Dream, but it has been ultimately denied by the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Off[...] Sep 21 - AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has made yet another attempt to trademark the name The American Dream, but it has been ultimately denied by the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Off[...]

WWE Files NXT Related Trademark

With NXT Takeover approaching in October, it makes sense that WWE would be filling some trademarks for the event. NXT first filed a trademark for "Take Off to Takeover." Speculation shows this could [...] Sep 21 - With NXT Takeover approaching in October, it makes sense that WWE would be filling some trademarks for the event. NXT first filed a trademark for "Take Off to Takeover." Speculation shows this could [...]

Two Former Announcers Are Backstage At RAW Tonight

It's being reported by PWInsider that Tom Phillips is backstage at RAW. He has been absent the last few weeks, and was replaced by Michael Cole on television. Also backstage is Jerry "The King" Lawle[...] Sep 21 - It's being reported by PWInsider that Tom Phillips is backstage at RAW. He has been absent the last few weeks, and was replaced by Michael Cole on television. Also backstage is Jerry "The King" Lawle[...]

WWE Star Set To Return "Very Soon"

WrestleVotes is reporting that Bobby Roode, who hasn't been seen on WWE TV in quite a while, is set to return to RAW from now to the next two weeks. He's likely been absent due to being Canadian, and[...] Sep 21 - WrestleVotes is reporting that Bobby Roode, who hasn't been seen on WWE TV in quite a while, is set to return to RAW from now to the next two weeks. He's likely been absent due to being Canadian, and[...]