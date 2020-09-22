Booker T Takes Issue With Daniel Cormier Fantasy Booking His Own Storyline

Recently, we reported that Daniel Cormier had been interviewed and mentioned how he'd like to be a commentator who eventually gets into a feud and becomes a wrestler. He had mapped out the entire angle in an interview of what he'd like to see happen, and Booker T responded:

“These guys are wanting to come in and already they want to book their own matches. They want to book their own angles. That’s the difference between wrestling and MMA. Come on, how are you going to book your own angle with Brock Lesnar? (he laughs). I’m not hating on D.C. or anything. But this is exactly the kind of guy I’m talking about, looking and running to go find a check (he laughs). Looking to try to relive his glory days. Look at what happened to Cain Velasquez. In and out. Here today, gone tomorrow like a flash in the pan. Let’s bring him (Cormier) and let’s see if he can work. Let’s do that first. He’s already on social media booking his own angle with Roman Reigns opposed to just staying in his lane and if something like that happens, it happens. That’s what I’m talking about. You have to know how to make it in the locker room before you ever have a chance of making it in the ring. All the accolades that he brings in from the fighting game, they are definitely worthy of him being in the commentary booth and being able to talk over what we do. If you’re going to come in, perhaps learn the protocol first and foremost. Me, if I walked into a MMA facility around those guys, I’m going to act a certain way because I don’t know the landscape. If I think I know the landscape before I get there, I can run into some trouble before I even get there. Can you imagine Cormier running the ropes? Look man, I’m just playing. If he wants to come to my school and train and be serious about this, I’ll put him through it. I’ll teach him everything he needs to know.”

This led to a back-and-forth between Booker T and Ariel Helwani on Twitter.



Hey @BookerT5x, my guy DC can do whatever the hell he wants. Do you know who you’re talking about here? Show some respect for the double champ. You better not hope he shows up over there because let me tell you he isn’t showing up alone ... sucka. https://t.co/3s4bs5y2Vl — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 18, 2020

Ariel, you didn’t say that. Tell me you didn’t just say that...... https://t.co/L2GikIdGfn — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) September 18, 2020