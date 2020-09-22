Jerry McDevitt Tells Vince McMahon Depositions Story

Jerry McDevitt, WWE's lawyer, sat down with Wrestling Inc. and told what is being referred to as the "Vince McMahon Ferret Story."

"Then one of the funnier stories, I know there's a ton of funny stories with Vince, but one point in time, Jesse Venture, had gotten a rather large verdict, at the time, against the company, I think for a million bucks, back around the same time as the criminal trial was going on back in the early '90s before I was representing them in civil cases. And so I'm handling this criminal case, and Jesse gets his million dollar verdict against them with David Olson. And so after the criminal trial is over, Olson thought he was going to turn this into, I guess bringing a lot of these kind of lawsuits and cash in a couple different times. So he brought one on behalf of Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat, and so Olson's now taking depositions to Vince and I'm representing him now.

"And the day before he had taken Linda's deposition to find out what she knew about the case and what not, Olson starts off the deposition with Vince. And when Vince goes into a deposition, it's kind of funny because he doesn't do the normal stuff people do where the lawyers usually put their hand out to shake hands and whatnot, and he's very honest. He's like, 'look, I'm not here to be your friend. You sued me. I'm not going to shake your hand. Why would I shake your hand? You sued me,' which is very honest because why would you? And he's chomping on these tic tacs, at the time, like their nails or whatnot, and so Olson says to him, 'well, Mr. McMahon, are you aware that your wife gave a deposition yesterday?' Vince goes, 'yes,' and he's chomping on these tic tacs.

"And then Olson says, 'and did she talk to you or tell you anything about the deposition?' And Vince goes, 'yes, she did,' and he's chomping on tic tacs. And Olson goes, 'well, what did she tell you?' And Vince says, 'she said you look like a ferret,' and he keeps chomping on these tic tacs. And Olson goes, 'I should have expected something like that from you Mr. McMahon.' And Vince goes, 'hey, listen, you told me I had to tell the truth. I took an oath to tell the truth. You asked me what she said. That's what she said. You look like a ferret,' and I mean he was never the same the rest of the deposition. And we ended up winning the case on summary judgement anyway, but you know, there's a million of those stories I could tell. He's a hoot to work with."