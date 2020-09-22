Eric Bischoff On Flaws in War Games Concept, Fall Brawl 1995

On the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff discussed a couple different WCW related topics.

Eric Bischoff on the WarGames concept: “It’s not that I didn’t like the concept of War Games. Kind of cool, kind of makes sense. But you pointed out the Royal Rumble – the outcome of Royal Rumble sets the stage of what’s going to happen for the next six or eight months, theoretically, or it used to. War Games didn’t have that element. It was a spectacle. It was different and very unique in its own way. But that alone I don’t think made War Games really that viable. And since it wasn’t the pay per view that helped set the tone for what was to come, it was really just – I hate to say it – it was just another pay per view that was unique in the format. But regardless of what happened in War Games, other than ending storylines and beginning some others, it was just another pay per view. But it was pretty cool and it was unique. Back then, it was kind of cutting edge.”

On Team Hogan vs. the Dungeon of Doom in a WarGames Match at Fall Brawl 1995: “It was the craziest shit I’ve ever seen. I wish I would’ve seen this before I did the podcast on Kevin Sullivan’s show. I would’ve loved to get into his head for this one. It is insane, and I can only imagine what it looks like after one hit a little bit of herb. Because it is nuts. I don’t even know how to describe it.”