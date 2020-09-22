Jerry McDevitt Tells Story About Vince McMahon and a Janitor

Jerry McDevitt, WWE's longtime lawyer, sat down with WrestlingInc and told some stories about Vince McMahon.

This one is about Vince McMahon taking time out of his day to talk to a janitor.

"The thing that I remember most about Vince was back in the late '80s, early '90s when the feds were investigating the company and the New York Post was writing a lot of really bad articles about the company that was just full of lies and untruth and things of that nature and portraying the company in just a terrible light. And I was up there on that day. I was still, at that point, getting to know Vince. I didn't know him as well as I do now. So as a lawyer, you're always kind of gauging the people you represent as to whether they're worth the effort it takes to actually do this. And so we had this meeting in his office. It was a horrible day of front page stories in the New York Post that were terrible about the company that he loves so passionately and whatnot.

"So we came out of the office late at night. I was sort of walking ahead of him as I came out the door of his office. I saw Nick the janitor sort of mopping the halls and said hi to him. I was walking ahead and Vince came out and the janitor popped up and said, 'hey Vince, how you doing?' Vince stopped in his tracks and went over and put his arm around Nick and was talking to him asking him how he was doing, how his family was and what not. And I'm watching this whole scene. I'm thinking, it takes a pretty incredible guy to be able to put to the side all his personal issues that came up today with the terrible publicity and all the rest of that.

"To take time to talk to the janitor and ask how he's doing with his family and whatnot. I found out later, Nick, he apparently had some kidney issue. It was almost impossible for him to do his job without a dialysis machine, and McMahon had apparently bought a dialysis machine for him so he could continue his job as a janitor. And I thought that's pretty remarkable that he did that. I just thought at that point, this is a very interesting guy."