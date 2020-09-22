Shane McMahon On What It's Like To Produce Vince McMahon Segments

Shane McMahon appeared on WWE After the Bell and explained what it's like to produce Vince McMahon's voice-overs.

“I learned the business backward where I wasn’t a performer but I understand the psychology and why men and women should do things and when they should do them. Pat [Patterson] was obviously so far ahead of his time. I really learned from the best in Vince and Pat and so many others who would come around the table. Being around the storytelling and the physical storytelling. Knowing the product grew into production and I was in production brass. I went through the ranks and had to earn my stripes.

Some of the interesting things, when I was producing Vince for voiceovers, his inflection would be wrong or he’d flip or something. I’d be like, ‘stop, go back’ and everyone would be like, ‘Ugh’ because you knew it was coming. ‘Why did you stop it?’ ‘Your voice sounds super tired.’ ‘Go to playback so I can hear what’s wrong.’ You’d play it back and he goes, ‘(censored).’ I can’t tell you how many conversations my dad and I had privately outside the back of [the studio]. He was trying to produce me while I was producing it. Vince is always right. Once, he thought he was wrong, but he was mistaken.”