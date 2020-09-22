Four Indy Wrestling Shows Coming to WWE Network
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 22, 2020
On September 26th, WWE Network will be adding four independent wrestling shows. They are...
ICW Fight Club 97
wXw Shotgun 2020 #2
EVOLVE 128
PROGRESS Chapter 103
They join over a dozen other indie shows currently available on the network.
