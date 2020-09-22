WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Four Indy Wrestling Shows Coming to WWE Network

Posted By: Joe West on Sep 22, 2020

On September 26th, WWE Network will be adding four independent wrestling shows. They are...

  • ICW Fight Club 97
  • wXw Shotgun 2020 #2
  • EVOLVE 128
  • PROGRESS Chapter 103

They join over a dozen other indie shows currently available on the network.

Source: WWENetworkNews.com

Sep 22
Sep 22
COVID-19 Outbreak Occurs Within WWE NXT, Changes Plans
Sep 22
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Is Coming To Bloodsport
Sep 21
Alexa Bliss Getting New WWE Network Show
Sep 21
WWE RAW Quick Results (9/21/2020)
Sep 21
Retribution Members Revealed
Sep 21
Full Lineup for Eddie Kingston's Grindhouse Announced
Sep 21
Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (09/21/2020)
Sep 21
Hangman Page Recalls WWE Tryout
Sep 21
Edge Reveals His Rejected Plans For "Rated R" Championship
Sep 21
SmackDown Viewership for 9/18
Sep 21
Cody Rhodes' Attempt to Trademark "The American Dream" Gets Rejected
Sep 21
WWE Files NXT Related Trademark
Sep 21
Two Former Announcers Are Backstage At RAW Tonight
Sep 21
WWE Star Set To Return "Very Soon"
Sep 21
Jon Moxley on Roman Reigns Being Paired Up With Paul Heyman
Sep 21
Santana On Last Wednesday's Parking Lot Brawl
Sep 21
Brian Myers On Being Released From WWE Twice
Sep 21
AEW Signs Serena Deeb
Sep 21
Chuck Taylor Doesn't Think There's a Rivalry Between NXT and AEW
Sep 21
Austin Aries on Christy Hemme Incident
Sep 21
Austin Aries Says He May Be Done With Wrestling
Sep 21
Updates on Jeff Hardy and Wade Barrett's Contracts
Sep 21
Brian Myers on Paul Heyman: "I saw zero brilliance in 2019."
Sep 21
Eddie Kingston Launching "Grindhouse" Event, First Match Announced
