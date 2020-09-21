SmackDown Viewership for 9/18

This most recent edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown earned 2.037 million viewers, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. This is down from last week's 2.329 million.

Alexa Bliss Getting New WWE Network Show

WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will be getting her own podcast on the WWE Network called "Uncool with Alexa Bliss." On Tuesday, September 21st, the first episode will stream at 8 PM EST but be ma[...] Sep 21 - WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will be getting her own podcast on the WWE Network called "Uncool with Alexa Bliss." On Tuesday, September 21st, the first episode will stream at 8 PM EST but be ma[...]

WWE RAW Quick Results (9/21/2020)

On a night where Retribution finally revealed their identities, RAW had the following match results: Angel Garza and Andrade defeated the teams of Seth Rollins and Murphy & Humberto Carrillo an[...] Sep 21 - On a night where Retribution finally revealed their identities, RAW had the following match results: Angel Garza and Andrade defeated the teams of Seth Rollins and Murphy & Humberto Carrillo an[...]

Retribution Members Revealed

Tonight on Monday Night RAW, the members of Retribution finally revealed themselves. They are Mia Yim, Mercedes Martinez, Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Madden and Shane Thorne. Mia Yim said that WWE supers[...] Sep 21 - Tonight on Monday Night RAW, the members of Retribution finally revealed themselves. They are Mia Yim, Mercedes Martinez, Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Madden and Shane Thorne. Mia Yim said that WWE supers[...]

Full Lineup for Eddie Kingston's Grindhouse Announced

The full lineup for Eddie Kingston's Grindhouse event has been announced via a WWN press release. Fred Yehi vs. Anthony Henry JD Drake vs. Jon Davis Thomas Shire vs. Jeremy Wyatt Savannah Evans [...] Sep 21 - The full lineup for Eddie Kingston's Grindhouse event has been announced via a WWN press release. Fred Yehi vs. Anthony Henry JD Drake vs. Jon Davis Thomas Shire vs. Jeremy Wyatt Savannah Evans [...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (09/21/2020)

The following is confirmed for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Keith Lee to battle Drew McIntyre for golden WWE Clash of Champions opportunity Braun Strowman and [...] Sep 21 - The following is confirmed for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Keith Lee to battle Drew McIntyre for golden WWE Clash of Champions opportunity Braun Strowman and [...]

Hangman Page Recalls WWE Tryout

Hangman Adam Page recently appeared on WrestlingInc's podcast to discuss his WWE tryout, as well as how he felt when it didn't work out. "I guess when I started wrestling, I guess it’s been, [...] Sep 21 - Hangman Adam Page recently appeared on WrestlingInc's podcast to discuss his WWE tryout, as well as how he felt when it didn't work out. "I guess when I started wrestling, I guess it’s been, [...]

Edge Reveals His Rejected Plans For "Rated R" Championship

In the latest episode of WWE Untold, the epic rivalry between John Cena and Edge was revisited. During the special, Edge revealed that he actually hated John Cena's infamous Spinner Belt design. "W[...] Sep 21 - In the latest episode of WWE Untold, the epic rivalry between John Cena and Edge was revisited. During the special, Edge revealed that he actually hated John Cena's infamous Spinner Belt design. "W[...]

SmackDown Viewership for 9/18

Cody Rhodes' Attempt to Trademark "The American Dream" Gets Rejected

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has made yet another attempt to trademark the name The American Dream, but it has been ultimately denied by the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Off[...] Sep 21 - AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has made yet another attempt to trademark the name The American Dream, but it has been ultimately denied by the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Off[...]

WWE Files NXT Related Trademark

With NXT Takeover approaching in October, it makes sense that WWE would be filling some trademarks for the event. NXT first filed a trademark for "Take Off to Takeover." Speculation shows this could [...] Sep 21 - With NXT Takeover approaching in October, it makes sense that WWE would be filling some trademarks for the event. NXT first filed a trademark for "Take Off to Takeover." Speculation shows this could [...]

Two Former Announcers Are Backstage At RAW Tonight

It's being reported by PWInsider that Tom Phillips is backstage at RAW. He has been absent the last few weeks, and was replaced by Michael Cole on television. Also backstage is Jerry "The King" Lawle[...] Sep 21 - It's being reported by PWInsider that Tom Phillips is backstage at RAW. He has been absent the last few weeks, and was replaced by Michael Cole on television. Also backstage is Jerry "The King" Lawle[...]

WWE Star Set To Return "Very Soon"

WrestleVotes is reporting that Bobby Roode, who hasn't been seen on WWE TV in quite a while, is set to return to RAW from now to the next two weeks. He's likely been absent due to being Canadian, and[...] Sep 21 - WrestleVotes is reporting that Bobby Roode, who hasn't been seen on WWE TV in quite a while, is set to return to RAW from now to the next two weeks. He's likely been absent due to being Canadian, and[...]

Jon Moxley on Roman Reigns Being Paired Up With Paul Heyman

AEW Champion Jon Moxley was interviewed by The Sun, and the topic of Roman Reigns' new alliance with Paul Heyman was brought up. Moxley had this to say: "The concept of him and Paul Heyman - that w[...] Sep 21 - AEW Champion Jon Moxley was interviewed by The Sun, and the topic of Roman Reigns' new alliance with Paul Heyman was brought up. Moxley had this to say: "The concept of him and Paul Heyman - that w[...]

Santana On Last Wednesday's Parking Lot Brawl

Santana woke up on hopped onto his Twitter account to share how he's feeling about the parking lot brawl main event between him and Ortiz against Best Friends last Wednesday Night on Dynamite. &ldq[...] Sep 21 - Santana woke up on hopped onto his Twitter account to share how he's feeling about the parking lot brawl main event between him and Ortiz against Best Friends last Wednesday Night on Dynamite. &ldq[...]

Brian Myers On Being Released From WWE Twice

During his appearance on the Talk'n Shop Podcast, Brian Myers talked about being released from WWE both times. "When this happened, I was fucking shocked, right [and] blown away. I had just signed [...] Sep 21 - During his appearance on the Talk'n Shop Podcast, Brian Myers talked about being released from WWE both times. "When this happened, I was fucking shocked, right [and] blown away. I had just signed [...]

AEW Signs Serena Deeb

AEW has signed Serena Deeb to a contract, following her appearance on AEW television facing Thunder Rosa. Deeb is possibly best known for her run in WWE back when she was a member of the Straight Edg[...] Sep 21 - AEW has signed Serena Deeb to a contract, following her appearance on AEW television facing Thunder Rosa. Deeb is possibly best known for her run in WWE back when she was a member of the Straight Edg[...]

Chuck Taylor Doesn't Think There's a Rivalry Between NXT and AEW

During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Chuck Taylor discussed his views on the alleged "Wednesday Night Wars" between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite. “People talk about this fake, bullshit rival[...] Sep 21 - During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Chuck Taylor discussed his views on the alleged "Wednesday Night Wars" between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite. “People talk about this fake, bullshit rival[...]

Austin Aries on Christy Hemme Incident

Austin Aries appeared on Ryback's podcast and discussed his experience with the #SpeakingOut movement. "My podcast really came out after the #SpeakingOut Movement happened, and my name kind of got [...] Sep 21 - Austin Aries appeared on Ryback's podcast and discussed his experience with the #SpeakingOut movement. "My podcast really came out after the #SpeakingOut Movement happened, and my name kind of got [...]

Austin Aries Says He May Be Done With Wrestling

Austin Aries recently appeared on the Ryback Show to discuss his new podcast and his history in the wrestling business. "Well, I just released the second episode of my podcast: The Transparency Rep[...] Sep 21 - Austin Aries recently appeared on the Ryback Show to discuss his new podcast and his history in the wrestling business. "Well, I just released the second episode of my podcast: The Transparency Rep[...]

Updates on Jeff Hardy and Wade Barrett's Contracts

It's being reported that Wade Barrett has signed a one-year contract to commentate for NXT, but there are options to expand the contract into further years. Jeff Hardy, on the other hand, signed a fi[...] Sep 21 - It's being reported that Wade Barrett has signed a one-year contract to commentate for NXT, but there are options to expand the contract into further years. Jeff Hardy, on the other hand, signed a fi[...]

Brian Myers on Paul Heyman: "I saw zero brilliance in 2019."

Brian Myers and Karl Anderson were discussing Paul Heyman during their Patreon-exclusive Talk'nshop Podcast. Myers had this to say about Heyman: “The genius is he had his finger on the pulse[...] Sep 21 - Brian Myers and Karl Anderson were discussing Paul Heyman during their Patreon-exclusive Talk'nshop Podcast. Myers had this to say about Heyman: “The genius is he had his finger on the pulse[...]

Eddie Kingston Launching "Grindhouse" Event, First Match Announced

Eddie Kingston, through the WWN brand, is starting a wrestling show called Grindhouse. The show is set to air on September 26th and air on both FITE TV and WWNLive.com The first match announced for [...] Sep 21 - Eddie Kingston, through the WWN brand, is starting a wrestling show called Grindhouse. The show is set to air on September 26th and air on both FITE TV and WWNLive.com The first match announced for [...]

Bret Hart Goes In Depth On The Montreal Screwjob

On the 21st episode of Confessions of the Hitman, Bret Hart once again discussed the infamous Montreal Screwjob, the conspiracy theories surrounding it and who he thinks was involved. "You know, a [...] Sep 21 - On the 21st episode of Confessions of the Hitman, Bret Hart once again discussed the infamous Montreal Screwjob, the conspiracy theories surrounding it and who he thinks was involved. "You know, a [...]

USA Network Executive Was Very Upset When Paul Heyman Was Removed From RAW Creative

In television industry news, Chris McCumber has been removed as the President of NBC Universal’s USA and SyFy Networks. Obviously, those two networks are very big in both current and past histor[...] Sep 20 - In television industry news, Chris McCumber has been removed as the President of NBC Universal’s USA and SyFy Networks. Obviously, those two networks are very big in both current and past histor[...]