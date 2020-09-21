Cody Rhodes' Attempt to Trademark "The American Dream" Gets Rejected

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has made yet another attempt to trademark the name The American Dream, but it has been ultimately denied by the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office).

For the record, Cody has successfully trademarked the name "Dusty Rhodes." But he's not being able to get The American Dream moniker.

The USPTO issued a "Request for Reconsideration After Final Action" denial on July 20th. Rhodes' lawyer Michael Dockins responded and stated they are "bewildered and perplexed" at how the filing keeps getting rejected.

The reason for the refusal was due to Cody not providing appropriate documentation showing how "The American Dream" was used in entertainment services, specifically live appearances and appearances by a pro wrestler. Cody and his lawyer feel like the documentation provided is sufficient, but the USPTO is not satisfied.