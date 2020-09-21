WWE Star Set To Return "Very Soon"

Robert Roode, who’s been away for months, is expected to return to RAW within the next week or two, possibly even tonight.

He's likely been absent due to being Canadian, and the COVID-19 pandemic not allowing him to travel into the United States. Either that, or he simply didn't want to. It's not clear which of these two it is.

WrestleVotes is reporting that Bobby Roode, who hasn't been seen on WWE TV in quite a while, is set to return to RAW from now to the next two weeks.

WWE RAW Quick Results (9/21/2020)

On a night where Retribution finally revealed their identities, RAW had the following match results: Angel Garza and Andrade defeated the teams of [...] Sep 21 - On a night where Retribution finally revealed their identities, RAW had the following match results: Angel Garza and Andrade defeated the teams of [...]

Retribution Members Revealed

Tonight on Monday Night RAW, the members of Retribution finally revealed themselves. They are Mia Yim, Mercedes Martinez, Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Madd[...] Sep 21 - Tonight on Monday Night RAW, the members of Retribution finally revealed themselves. They are Mia Yim, Mercedes Martinez, Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Madd[...]

Full Lineup for Eddie Kingston's Grindhouse Announced

The full lineup for Eddie Kingston's Grindhouse event has been announced via a WWN press release. Fred Yehi vs. Anthony Henry JD Drake vs. Jon Dav[...] Sep 21 - The full lineup for Eddie Kingston's Grindhouse event has been announced via a WWN press release. Fred Yehi vs. Anthony Henry JD Drake vs. Jon Dav[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (09/21/2020)

The following is confirmed for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Keith Lee to battle Drew McIntyre for golden WWE C[...] Sep 21 - The following is confirmed for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Keith Lee to battle Drew McIntyre for golden WWE C[...]

Hangman Page Recalls WWE Tryout

Hangman Adam Page recently appeared on WrestlingInc's podcast to discuss his WWE tryout, as well as how he felt when it didn't work out. "I guess w[...] Sep 21 - Hangman Adam Page recently appeared on WrestlingInc's podcast to discuss his WWE tryout, as well as how he felt when it didn't work out. "I guess w[...]

Edge Reveals His Rejected Plans For "Rated R" Championship

In the latest episode of WWE Untold, the epic rivalry between John Cena and Edge was revisited. During the special, Edge revealed that he actually hat[...] Sep 21 - In the latest episode of WWE Untold, the epic rivalry between John Cena and Edge was revisited. During the special, Edge revealed that he actually hat[...]

SmackDown Viewership for 9/18

This most recent edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown earned 2.037 million viewers, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. This is down from last week's 2.3[...] Sep 21 - This most recent edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown earned 2.037 million viewers, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. This is down from last week's 2.3[...]

Cody Rhodes' Attempt to Trademark "The American Dream" Gets Rejected

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has made yet another attempt to trademark the name The American Dream, but it has been ultimately denied by t[...] Sep 21 - AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has made yet another attempt to trademark the name The American Dream, but it has been ultimately denied by t[...]

WWE Files NXT Related Trademark

With NXT Takeover approaching in October, it makes sense that WWE would be filling some trademarks for the event. NXT first filed a trademark for "Ta[...] Sep 21 - With NXT Takeover approaching in October, it makes sense that WWE would be filling some trademarks for the event. NXT first filed a trademark for "Ta[...]

Two Former Announcers Are Backstage At RAW Tonight

It's being reported by PWInsider that Tom Phillips is backstage at RAW. He has been absent the last few weeks, and was replaced by Michael Cole on tel[...] Sep 21 - It's being reported by PWInsider that Tom Phillips is backstage at RAW. He has been absent the last few weeks, and was replaced by Michael Cole on tel[...]

WWE Star Set To Return "Very Soon"

Jon Moxley on Roman Reigns Being Paired Up With Paul Heyman

AEW Champion Jon Moxley was interviewed by The Sun, and the topic of Roman Reigns' new alliance with Paul Heyman was brought up. Moxley had this to sa[...] Sep 21 - AEW Champion Jon Moxley was interviewed by The Sun, and the topic of Roman Reigns' new alliance with Paul Heyman was brought up. Moxley had this to sa[...]

Santana On Last Wednesday's Parking Lot Brawl

Santana woke up on hopped onto his Twitter account to share how he's feeling about the parking lot brawl main event between him and Ortiz against Best[...] Sep 21 - Santana woke up on hopped onto his Twitter account to share how he's feeling about the parking lot brawl main event between him and Ortiz against Best[...]

Brian Myers On Being Released From WWE Twice

During his appearance on the Talk'n Shop Podcast, Brian Myers talked about being released from WWE both times. "When this happened, I was fucking s[...] Sep 21 - During his appearance on the Talk'n Shop Podcast, Brian Myers talked about being released from WWE both times. "When this happened, I was fucking s[...]

AEW Signs Serena Deeb

AEW has signed Serena Deeb to a contract, following her appearance on AEW television facing Thunder Rosa. Deeb is possibly best known for her run in [...] Sep 21 - AEW has signed Serena Deeb to a contract, following her appearance on AEW television facing Thunder Rosa. Deeb is possibly best known for her run in [...]

Chuck Taylor Doesn't Think There's a Rivalry Between NXT and AEW

During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Chuck Taylor discussed his views on the alleged "Wednesday Night Wars" between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite. [...] Sep 21 - During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Chuck Taylor discussed his views on the alleged "Wednesday Night Wars" between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite. [...]

Austin Aries on Christy Hemme Incident

Austin Aries appeared on Ryback's podcast and discussed his experience with the #SpeakingOut movement. "My podcast really came out after the #Speak[...] Sep 21 - Austin Aries appeared on Ryback's podcast and discussed his experience with the #SpeakingOut movement. "My podcast really came out after the #Speak[...]

Austin Aries Says He May Be Done With Wrestling

Austin Aries recently appeared on the Ryback Show to discuss his new podcast and his history in the wrestling business. "Well, I just released the [...] Sep 21 - Austin Aries recently appeared on the Ryback Show to discuss his new podcast and his history in the wrestling business. "Well, I just released the [...]

Updates on Jeff Hardy and Wade Barrett's Contracts

It's being reported that Wade Barrett has signed a one-year contract to commentate for NXT, but there are options to expand the contract into further [...] Sep 21 - It's being reported that Wade Barrett has signed a one-year contract to commentate for NXT, but there are options to expand the contract into further [...]

Brian Myers on Paul Heyman: "I saw zero brilliance in 2019."

Brian Myers and Karl Anderson were discussing Paul Heyman during their Patreon-exclusive Talk'nshop Podcast. Myers had this to say about Heyman: &[...] Sep 21 - Brian Myers and Karl Anderson were discussing Paul Heyman during their Patreon-exclusive Talk'nshop Podcast. Myers had this to say about Heyman: &[...]

Eddie Kingston Launching "Grindhouse" Event, First Match Announced

Eddie Kingston, through the WWN brand, is starting a wrestling show called Grindhouse. The show is set to air on September 26th and air on both FITE [...] Sep 21 - Eddie Kingston, through the WWN brand, is starting a wrestling show called Grindhouse. The show is set to air on September 26th and air on both FITE [...]

Bret Hart Goes In Depth On The Montreal Screwjob

On the 21st episode of Confessions of the Hitman, Bret Hart once again discussed the infamous Montreal Screwjob, the conspiracy theories surrounding i[...] Sep 21 - On the 21st episode of Confessions of the Hitman, Bret Hart once again discussed the infamous Montreal Screwjob, the conspiracy theories surrounding i[...]

USA Network Executive Was Very Upset When Paul Heyman Was Removed From RAW Creative

In television industry news, Chris McCumber has been removed as the President of NBC Universal’s USA and SyFy Networks. Obviously, those two net[...] Sep 20 - In television industry news, Chris McCumber has been removed as the President of NBC Universal’s USA and SyFy Networks. Obviously, those two net[...]

WWE Survey Asks Fans Which WWE Stars They Most Want To Meet, How Much They'd Be Willing To Pay

The latest WWE survey given to fans asked fans about which WWE stars are their favorites, who should get more or less TV time, and how much fans would[...] Sep 20 - The latest WWE survey given to fans asked fans about which WWE stars are their favorites, who should get more or less TV time, and how much fans would[...]