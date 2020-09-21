Brian Myers On Being Released From WWE Twice
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 21, 2020
During his appearance on the Talk'n Shop Podcast, Brian Myers talked about being released from WWE both times.
"When this happened, I was fucking shocked, right [and] blown away. I had just signed a 5-year deal, I had been a producer and things like that. That firing shocked me, I was like ‘holy shit.’ Very surprised. Especially like the day before in our group chat we were all talking like, ‘they’d never fire us, it would look so bad.’
I had no problem saying, it was shocking to me, I was shocked. The first [firing in 2014] I was so fucking happy, I’m literally like unreal excited. What happened was I blew out my knee in 2012 and my partner Tyler Reks quit all within like the same week, it was insane. And they never consistently booked me again so for almost 2 years. Think about this, I wouldn’t go to TV but they would just randomly make me do something insane. That’s how my school got started because I was literally doing nothing. I was just too bored and I wanted to have a ring to be in ring shape. When they finally let me go [in 2014], I thought [Mark] Carrano was calling me to go to the PC or something and I didn’t want to do it [but] he fired me. I was like ‘oh yes!’ I literally did a fist pump on the phone."
https://wrestlr.me/64559/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 21
Sep 21 - WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will be getting her own podcast on the WWE Network called "Uncool with Alexa Bliss." On Tuesday, September 21st, t[...]
Sep 21 WWE RAW Quick Results (9/21/2020) On a night where Retribution finally revealed their identities, RAW had the following match results: Angel Garza and Andrade defeated the teams of [...]
Sep 21 - On a night where Retribution finally revealed their identities, RAW had the following match results: Angel Garza and Andrade defeated the teams of [...]
Sep 21 Retribution Members Revealed Tonight on Monday Night RAW, the members of Retribution finally revealed themselves. They are Mia Yim, Mercedes Martinez, Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Madd[...]
Sep 21 - Tonight on Monday Night RAW, the members of Retribution finally revealed themselves. They are Mia Yim, Mercedes Martinez, Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Madd[...]
Sep 21
Sep 21 - The full lineup for Eddie Kingston's Grindhouse event has been announced via a WWN press release. Fred Yehi vs. Anthony Henry JD Drake vs. Jon Dav[...]
Sep 21
Sep 21 - The following is confirmed for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, according to WWE.com: Keith Lee to battle Drew McIntyre for golden WWE C[...]
Sep 21 Hangman Page Recalls WWE Tryout Hangman Adam Page recently appeared on WrestlingInc's podcast to discuss his WWE tryout, as well as how he felt when it didn't work out. "I guess w[...]
Sep 21 - Hangman Adam Page recently appeared on WrestlingInc's podcast to discuss his WWE tryout, as well as how he felt when it didn't work out. "I guess w[...]
Sep 21
Sep 21 - In the latest episode of WWE Untold, the epic rivalry between John Cena and Edge was revisited. During the special, Edge revealed that he actually hat[...]
Sep 21 SmackDown Viewership for 9/18 This most recent edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown earned 2.037 million viewers, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. This is down from last week's 2.3[...]
Sep 21 - This most recent edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown earned 2.037 million viewers, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. This is down from last week's 2.3[...]
Sep 21
Sep 21 - AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has made yet another attempt to trademark the name The American Dream, but it has been ultimately denied by t[...]
Sep 21 WWE Files NXT Related Trademark With NXT Takeover approaching in October, it makes sense that WWE would be filling some trademarks for the event. NXT first filed a trademark for "Ta[...]
Sep 21 - With NXT Takeover approaching in October, it makes sense that WWE would be filling some trademarks for the event. NXT first filed a trademark for "Ta[...]
Sep 21
Sep 21 - It's being reported by PWInsider that Tom Phillips is backstage at RAW. He has been absent the last few weeks, and was replaced by Michael Cole on tel[...]
Sep 21 WWE Star Set To Return "Very Soon" WrestleVotes is reporting that Bobby Roode, who hasn't been seen on WWE TV in quite a while, is set to return to RAW from now to the next two weeks. [...]
Sep 21 - WrestleVotes is reporting that Bobby Roode, who hasn't been seen on WWE TV in quite a while, is set to return to RAW from now to the next two weeks. [...]
Sep 21
Sep 21 - AEW Champion Jon Moxley was interviewed by The Sun, and the topic of Roman Reigns' new alliance with Paul Heyman was brought up. Moxley had this to sa[...]
Sep 21
Sep 21 - Santana woke up on hopped onto his Twitter account to share how he's feeling about the parking lot brawl main event between him and Ortiz against Best[...]
Sep 21
Sep 21 - During his appearance on the Talk'n Shop Podcast, Brian Myers talked about being released from WWE both times. "When this happened, I was fucking s[...]
Sep 21 AEW Signs Serena Deeb AEW has signed Serena Deeb to a contract, following her appearance on AEW television facing Thunder Rosa. Deeb is possibly best known for her run in [...]
Sep 21 - AEW has signed Serena Deeb to a contract, following her appearance on AEW television facing Thunder Rosa. Deeb is possibly best known for her run in [...]
Sep 21
Sep 21 - During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Chuck Taylor discussed his views on the alleged "Wednesday Night Wars" between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite. [...]
Sep 21 Austin Aries on Christy Hemme Incident Austin Aries appeared on Ryback's podcast and discussed his experience with the #SpeakingOut movement. "My podcast really came out after the #Speak[...]
Sep 21 - Austin Aries appeared on Ryback's podcast and discussed his experience with the #SpeakingOut movement. "My podcast really came out after the #Speak[...]
Sep 21
Sep 21 - Austin Aries recently appeared on the Ryback Show to discuss his new podcast and his history in the wrestling business. "Well, I just released the [...]
Sep 21
Sep 21 - It's being reported that Wade Barrett has signed a one-year contract to commentate for NXT, but there are options to expand the contract into further [...]
Sep 21
Sep 21 - Brian Myers and Karl Anderson were discussing Paul Heyman during their Patreon-exclusive Talk'nshop Podcast. Myers had this to say about Heyman: &[...]
Sep 21
Sep 21 - Eddie Kingston, through the WWN brand, is starting a wrestling show called Grindhouse. The show is set to air on September 26th and air on both FITE [...]
Sep 21
Sep 21 - On the 21st episode of Confessions of the Hitman, Bret Hart once again discussed the infamous Montreal Screwjob, the conspiracy theories surrounding i[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - In television industry news, Chris McCumber has been removed as the President of NBC Universal’s USA and SyFy Networks. Obviously, those two net[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - The latest WWE survey given to fans asked fans about which WWE stars are their favorites, who should get more or less TV time, and how much fans would[...]