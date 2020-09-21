WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

Austin Aries on Christy Hemme Incident

Posted By: Joe West on Sep 21, 2020

Austin Aries on Christy Hemme Incident

Austin Aries appeared on Ryback's podcast and discussed his experience with the #SpeakingOut movement.

"My podcast really came out after the #SpeakingOut Movement happened, and my name kind of got thrown out there with the Christy Hemme incident and some other allegations that were thrown out there. And for me, it was kind of the straw to say, 'alright. I always knew if I was ever going to let people in because I'm still kind of carrying kayfabe, and when I'm done, when I feel like I'm content, then I'll open up and I'll really let people in. I put the first two out, and it was really just telling my story of how I got into wrestling, the realities of the culture I was in, what was accepted and not, and what the expectations were."

"After that incident in 2013, again, that on-air interaction between me and [Christy Hemme], I got classified as a sexual harasser. And that, for me, was really difficult. It turned me very dark and I really leaned into it. 'If this is what you think of me and who I am, well then, I'll give you that,' because as we know as wrestlers, the most important thing is to listen to the reaction. I don't care if it's good or bad, so I leaned into the bad because it was easy. But that slow and steady rode me personally; it takes a toll."

"So when those things came out, I had to go and talk to my boss at Bioxcellerator and go, 'Hey, this is coming out but I got this under control. There's no legitimacy to it.' So, I thought it was kind of important to have my voice out there, my story, and now that I've done that, it's out there. You can listen to it, you don't have to listen to it. You can believe it, you can not believe it. I don't really care, but now that I put that out there and it's out there on the record, I can move forward. Now, I can have Sarah on there, we can do that podcast, have you [Ryback] come in, and we can talk about stuff that I really care about."

"Again, right now in this world, to talk about a fake world of pro wrestling to help people forget about problems, that doesn't really resonate with me. There are big problems we got to tackle, so I'm not really super interested in helping people forget about them. So, we'll see. The word 'retirement' will never come out of any pro wrestler's mouth if they have any common sense, because we don't retire. So right now, I'm cool. I got other things I'm focused on. Yes, there are some places I'm keeping an eye on. Yes, there's been some opportunities, and when the time is right, maybe I'll take it."

Source: WrestlingInc.com

Tags: #austin aries #christy hemme
https://wrestlr.me/64556/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Sep 21
Chuck Taylor Doesn't Think There's a Rivalry Between NXT and AEW
During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Chuck Taylor discussed his views on the alleged "Wednesday Night Wars" between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite. [...]
Sep 21 - During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Chuck Taylor discussed his views on the alleged "Wednesday Night Wars" between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite. [...]
Sep 21
Austin Aries on Christy Hemme Incident
Austin Aries appeared on Ryback's podcast and discussed his experience with the #SpeakingOut movement. "My podcast really came out after the #Speak[...]
Sep 21 - Austin Aries appeared on Ryback's podcast and discussed his experience with the #SpeakingOut movement. "My podcast really came out after the #Speak[...]
Sep 21
Austin Aries Says He May Be Done With Wrestling
Austin Aries recently appeared on the Ryback Show to discuss his new podcast and his history in the wrestling business. "Well, I just released the [...]
Sep 21 - Austin Aries recently appeared on the Ryback Show to discuss his new podcast and his history in the wrestling business. "Well, I just released the [...]
Sep 21
Updates on Jeff Hardy and Wade Barrett's Contracts
It's being reported that Wade Barrett has signed a one-year contract to commentate for NXT, but there are options to expand the contract into further [...]
Sep 21 - It's being reported that Wade Barrett has signed a one-year contract to commentate for NXT, but there are options to expand the contract into further [...]
Sep 21
Brian Myers on Paul Heyman: "I saw zero brilliance in 2019."
Brian Myers and Karl Anderson were discussing Paul Heyman during their Patreon-exclusive Talk'nshop Podcast. Myers had this to say about Heyman: &[...]
Sep 21 - Brian Myers and Karl Anderson were discussing Paul Heyman during their Patreon-exclusive Talk'nshop Podcast. Myers had this to say about Heyman: &[...]
Sep 21
Eddie Kingston Launching "Grindhouse" Event, First Match Announced
Eddie Kingston, through the WWN brand, is starting a wrestling show called Grindhouse. The show is set to air on September 26th and air on both FITE [...]
Sep 21 - Eddie Kingston, through the WWN brand, is starting a wrestling show called Grindhouse. The show is set to air on September 26th and air on both FITE [...]

Sep 21
Bret Hart Goes In Depth On The Montreal Screwjob
On the 21st episode of Confessions of the Hitman, Bret Hart once again discussed the infamous Montreal Screwjob, the conspiracy theories surrounding i[...]
Sep 21 - On the 21st episode of Confessions of the Hitman, Bret Hart once again discussed the infamous Montreal Screwjob, the conspiracy theories surrounding i[...]
Sep 20
USA Network Executive Was Very Upset When Paul Heyman Was Removed From RAW Creative
In television industry news, Chris McCumber has been removed as the President of NBC Universal’s USA and SyFy Networks. Obviously, those two net[...]
Sep 20 - In television industry news, Chris McCumber has been removed as the President of NBC Universal’s USA and SyFy Networks. Obviously, those two net[...]
Sep 20
WWE Survey Asks Fans Which WWE Stars They Most Want To Meet, How Much They'd Be Willing To Pay
The latest WWE survey given to fans asked fans about which WWE stars are their favorites, who should get more or less TV time, and how much fans would[...]
Sep 20 - The latest WWE survey given to fans asked fans about which WWE stars are their favorites, who should get more or less TV time, and how much fans would[...]
Sep 20
AJ Styles On Christian Cage, Almost Leaving TNA Earlier Than He Did
During his Twitch stream, AJ Styles spoke fondly of Christian Cage and how much he looked to him for guidance. "I still get to see Christian at the[...]
Sep 20 - During his Twitch stream, AJ Styles spoke fondly of Christian Cage and how much he looked to him for guidance. "I still get to see Christian at the[...]
Sep 20
John Morrison Says He Spoke to AEW Before Signing With WWE
During his appearance on the Chris Van Vliet podcast, John Morrison spoke about when he hovered around Impact before re-signing with WWE. “So[...]
Sep 20 - During his appearance on the Chris Van Vliet podcast, John Morrison spoke about when he hovered around Impact before re-signing with WWE. “So[...]

Sep 20
AJ Styles on AEW Dynamite's Kazarian/Hangman Page Match
During AJ Styles' most recent Twitch stream, he discussed the match that aired on AEW Dynamite between Frankie Kazarian and Hangman Page. What a ma[...]
Sep 20 - During AJ Styles' most recent Twitch stream, he discussed the match that aired on AEW Dynamite between Frankie Kazarian and Hangman Page. What a ma[...]
Sep 20
Rob Van Dam On His Favorite Opponents
Rob Van Dam did a Q&A for Pro Wrestling Junkies, he was asked who some of his favorite opponents have been through his storied career. “I[...]
Sep 20 - Rob Van Dam did a Q&A for Pro Wrestling Junkies, he was asked who some of his favorite opponents have been through his storied career. “I[...]
Sep 20
Rob Van Dam on How John Cena Handled the ECW Crowd
During a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Rob Van Dam was asked about his match against John Cena at ECW One Night Stand 2006. “I was conf[...]
Sep 20 - During a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Rob Van Dam was asked about his match against John Cena at ECW One Night Stand 2006. “I was conf[...]
Sep 20
Bruce Prichard on Why Chris Masters Wasn't a Bigger Star
On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed why Chris Masters ultimately wasn't as big of a star in WWE as he could have bee[...]
Sep 20 - On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed why Chris Masters ultimately wasn't as big of a star in WWE as he could have bee[...]
Sep 20
Big Show on Career Longevity, The Best Advice He Got, Keith Lee and Retirement
The Big Show was interviewed by WWE Now India about various aspects of his career. Big Show on his longevity for his career: “Somebody said t[...]
Sep 20 - The Big Show was interviewed by WWE Now India about various aspects of his career. Big Show on his longevity for his career: “Somebody said t[...]
Sep 20
Kurt Angle To Appear on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions, Other WWE Network Additions Coming
Coming on September 27th, Kurt Angle will make an appearance on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network. In addition to [...]
Sep 20 - Coming on September 27th, Kurt Angle will make an appearance on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network. In addition to [...]
Sep 20
Fourth Entrant Announced for NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match
A fourth entrant has been added to the NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match, with the winner going on to face Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at NXT Take[...]
Sep 20 - A fourth entrant has been added to the NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match, with the winner going on to face Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at NXT Take[...]
Sep 20
Kylie Rae Announces Engagement
Impact Wrestling star Kylie Rae has announced on her social media that she is now engaged to indy wrestler Isaias Velazquez. Valazquez wrote: &ldq[...]
Sep 20 - Impact Wrestling star Kylie Rae has announced on her social media that she is now engaged to indy wrestler Isaias Velazquez. Valazquez wrote: &ldq[...]
Sep 20
Next WWE Timeline Episode To Be About Triple H and Seth Rollins
A new episode of WWE Timeline is headed to the network, and this one's about Seth Rollins and Triple H's relationship through the years. From Rollins[...]
Sep 20 - A new episode of WWE Timeline is headed to the network, and this one's about Seth Rollins and Triple H's relationship through the years. From Rollins[...]
Sep 20
RUMOR: Keith Lee Getting Added to WWE Championship Match?
With the current rivalry with Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton taking over TV, Dave Meltzer has stated that Keith Lee, who was only recently called up to[...]
Sep 20 - With the current rivalry with Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton taking over TV, Dave Meltzer has stated that Keith Lee, who was only recently called up to[...]
Sep 20
RUMOR: Forgotten Sons Stable Might Be Done
There's speculation currently that the Forgotten Sons faction could be disbanded, with the superstars within the group being repackaged. Dave Meltzer[...]
Sep 20 - There's speculation currently that the Forgotten Sons faction could be disbanded, with the superstars within the group being repackaged. Dave Meltzer[...]
Sep 20
Kofi Kingston Discusses Roman Reigns' Heel Turn
During an appearance on ABC6 News, Kofi Kingston discussed Roman Reigns new heel run. “To me, Reigns was the guy who had all the tools. He&rs[...]
Sep 20 - During an appearance on ABC6 News, Kofi Kingston discussed Roman Reigns new heel run. “To me, Reigns was the guy who had all the tools. He&rs[...]
Sep 20
Gallows, Anderson and Romero Developing A Whiskey and an Animated Series
As Rocky Romero, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson prepare for TalkNShop-AMania 2 on November 13th, the trio has also announced that they're developing a[...]
Sep 20 - As Rocky Romero, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson prepare for TalkNShop-AMania 2 on November 13th, the trio has also announced that they're developing a[...]
Sep 20
Rob Van Dam On Why His First WWE Push Ended Abruptly
Rob Van Dam was interviewed by Pro Wrestling Junkies and discussed his time of being in WWE at a very young age. "When I went to WWE, that time in [...]
Sep 20 - Rob Van Dam was interviewed by Pro Wrestling Junkies and discussed his time of being in WWE at a very young age. "When I went to WWE, that time in [...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π