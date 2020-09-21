WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Austin Aries Says He May Be Done With Wrestling

Posted By: Joe West on Sep 21, 2020

Austin Aries recently appeared on the Ryback Show to discuss his new podcast and his history in the wrestling business.

"Well, I just released the second episode of my podcast: The Transparency Report with Daniel Healy. That's my real name, and part of it is separating the character Austin Aries, or whatever everybody thinks he is, from who I actually am as a person, because I'm doing things now outside of wrestling that are important to me. And I think that it's funny that wrestling fans say it's fake, but when it comes to me, it's all real.

"And I talked about this in the second episode. I kind of felt like I've gone through this identity crisis for the last couple of years. I came to Las Vegas… 20 years now, people have been calling me Austin. 22 years, I've been called Daniel. So, I started introducing myself as Austin to everybody because that's how they knew me, and I had to ask myself, 'Who am I?' You start reading all these bad things about you from wrestling fans because of things that happened on screen or on camera and in character. And we can all say that, 'I don't care what other people think. That's not true.' We're human; it affects us.

"So, I had to ask myself, 'Is that who I am? Who am I really?' So part of the journey, like I've been saying, with COVID, it's kind of facilitating this. I've been kind of slowing a little bit. After I left TNA after Bound for Glory, I decided not to resign there. Yes, they offered me a contract after I no-sold, so that should tell you if it was a work or a shoot."

"I've turned down a few different things; I had some conversations. Everything is timing, but the more I was removed from the bubble, the more it has helped me figure out who I am. And working with Bioxcellerator, and those people valued me for me. They respect what I did in wrestling, but they respected me more."

"That helped me realize I loved the 20 years in what I did in pro wrestling. But I said it at the end of my podcast episode – spoiler – I'm very content to close that 20-year chapter right now in that book. And that doesn't mean I don't open the book up and maybe write another chapter, but right now, I'm actually really excited to start a new book that has nothing to do with wrestling but use that platform to do these other things that also interest me. So, I'll always love the art of pro wrestling, but I think I got really burnt out on the community of it and a lot of the things that come with it."

Source: WrestlingInc.com

Sep 21
Chuck Taylor Doesn't Think There's a Rivalry Between NXT and AEW
During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Chuck Taylor discussed his views on the alleged "Wednesday Night Wars" between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite. [...]
Sep 21
Austin Aries on Christy Hemme Incident
Austin Aries appeared on Ryback's podcast and discussed his experience with the #SpeakingOut movement. "My podcast really came out after the #Speak[...]
Sep 21
Austin Aries Says He May Be Done With Wrestling
Austin Aries recently appeared on the Ryback Show to discuss his new podcast and his history in the wrestling business. "Well, I just released the [...]
Sep 21
Updates on Jeff Hardy and Wade Barrett's Contracts
It's being reported that Wade Barrett has signed a one-year contract to commentate for NXT, but there are options to expand the contract into further [...]
Sep 21
Brian Myers on Paul Heyman: "I saw zero brilliance in 2019."
Brian Myers and Karl Anderson were discussing Paul Heyman during their Patreon-exclusive Talk'nshop Podcast. Myers had this to say about Heyman: &[...]
Sep 21
Eddie Kingston Launching "Grindhouse" Event, First Match Announced
Eddie Kingston, through the WWN brand, is starting a wrestling show called Grindhouse. The show is set to air on September 26th and air on both FITE [...]
Sep 21
Bret Hart Goes In Depth On The Montreal Screwjob
On the 21st episode of Confessions of the Hitman, Bret Hart once again discussed the infamous Montreal Screwjob, the conspiracy theories surrounding i[...]
Sep 20
USA Network Executive Was Very Upset When Paul Heyman Was Removed From RAW Creative
In television industry news, Chris McCumber has been removed as the President of NBC Universal’s USA and SyFy Networks. Obviously, those two net[...]
Sep 20
WWE Survey Asks Fans Which WWE Stars They Most Want To Meet, How Much They'd Be Willing To Pay
The latest WWE survey given to fans asked fans about which WWE stars are their favorites, who should get more or less TV time, and how much fans would[...]
Sep 20
AJ Styles On Christian Cage, Almost Leaving TNA Earlier Than He Did
During his Twitch stream, AJ Styles spoke fondly of Christian Cage and how much he looked to him for guidance. "I still get to see Christian at the[...]
Sep 20
John Morrison Says He Spoke to AEW Before Signing With WWE
During his appearance on the Chris Van Vliet podcast, John Morrison spoke about when he hovered around Impact before re-signing with WWE. “So[...]
Sep 20
AJ Styles on AEW Dynamite's Kazarian/Hangman Page Match
During AJ Styles' most recent Twitch stream, he discussed the match that aired on AEW Dynamite between Frankie Kazarian and Hangman Page. What a ma[...]
Sep 20
Rob Van Dam On His Favorite Opponents
Rob Van Dam did a Q&A for Pro Wrestling Junkies, he was asked who some of his favorite opponents have been through his storied career. “I[...]
Sep 20
Rob Van Dam on How John Cena Handled the ECW Crowd
During a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Rob Van Dam was asked about his match against John Cena at ECW One Night Stand 2006. “I was conf[...]
Sep 20
Bruce Prichard on Why Chris Masters Wasn't a Bigger Star
On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed why Chris Masters ultimately wasn't as big of a star in WWE as he could have bee[...]
Sep 20
Big Show on Career Longevity, The Best Advice He Got, Keith Lee and Retirement
The Big Show was interviewed by WWE Now India about various aspects of his career. Big Show on his longevity for his career: “Somebody said t[...]
Sep 20
Kurt Angle To Appear on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions, Other WWE Network Additions Coming
Coming on September 27th, Kurt Angle will make an appearance on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network. In addition to [...]
Sep 20
Fourth Entrant Announced for NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match
A fourth entrant has been added to the NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match, with the winner going on to face Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at NXT Take[...]
Sep 20
Kylie Rae Announces Engagement
Impact Wrestling star Kylie Rae has announced on her social media that she is now engaged to indy wrestler Isaias Velazquez. Valazquez wrote: &ldq[...]
Sep 20
Next WWE Timeline Episode To Be About Triple H and Seth Rollins
A new episode of WWE Timeline is headed to the network, and this one's about Seth Rollins and Triple H's relationship through the years. From Rollins[...]
Sep 20
RUMOR: Keith Lee Getting Added to WWE Championship Match?
With the current rivalry with Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton taking over TV, Dave Meltzer has stated that Keith Lee, who was only recently called up to[...]
Sep 20
RUMOR: Forgotten Sons Stable Might Be Done
There's speculation currently that the Forgotten Sons faction could be disbanded, with the superstars within the group being repackaged. Dave Meltzer[...]
Sep 20
Kofi Kingston Discusses Roman Reigns' Heel Turn
During an appearance on ABC6 News, Kofi Kingston discussed Roman Reigns new heel run. “To me, Reigns was the guy who had all the tools. He&rs[...]
Sep 20
Gallows, Anderson and Romero Developing A Whiskey and an Animated Series
As Rocky Romero, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson prepare for TalkNShop-AMania 2 on November 13th, the trio has also announced that they're developing a[...]
Sep 20
Rob Van Dam On Why His First WWE Push Ended Abruptly
Rob Van Dam was interviewed by Pro Wrestling Junkies and discussed his time of being in WWE at a very young age. "When I went to WWE, that time in [...]
