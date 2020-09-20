USA Network Executive Was Very Upset When Paul Heyman Was Removed From RAW Creative

In television industry news, Chris McCumber has been removed as the President of NBC Universal’s USA and SyFy Networks. Obviously, those two networks are very big in both current and past history of WWE, and McCumber was a big supporter of WWE.

McCumber was in charge of USA Network since 2011 and SyFy since 2016.

Dave Meltzer is reporting that McCumber was also a really big supporter of Paul Heyman, and was very unhappy when Heyman was removed from WWE RAW creative.

Apparently, McCumber knew that WWE's ratings were going to decline, but was optimistic that with the creation of new stars and interesting storylines that WWE would begin to swing back up and that it would only be a temporary setback. This was Paul Heyman's approach, so McCumber was very eager to see what Heyman was going to do for RAW.

McCumber was also apparently even more upset when the focus began to shift back to older stars after Heyman's departure.

Now, Heyman is on SmackDown with Roman Reigns in a purely on-screen role.