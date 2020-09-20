Following the ban from superstars using things like Cameo, it's likely that this is somehow related to that, as they're now expressing interest in setting up their own version of it for their own talents in order to keep it all in the WWE bubble.

As far as the price question, the list of prices you could choose from were

The survey also had a ranking system for these stars, with rankable attributes of Wrestling Skills, Mic Skills, High Flying, Phony, Snobby, Funny, Edgy, Boring, Attractive, Unstoppable, Authentic, and Entertaining Entrance.

The list of stars you could choose from on this survey included Mickie James, AJ Styles, KUSHIDA, Mia Yim, Elias, Kofi Kingston, Shotzi Blackheart, Pete Dunne, Roman Reigns, Bayley, Xia Li, Zelina Vega, Timothy Thatcher, Alexa Bliss and several others.

The latest WWE survey given to fans asked fans about which WWE stars are their favorites, who should get more or less TV time, and how much fans would be willing to pay for a meet and greet with their favorite stars.

» More News From This Feed

USA Network Executive Was Very Upset When Paul Heyman Was Removed From RAW Creative

In television industry news, Chris McCumber has been removed as the President of NBC Universal’s USA and SyFy Networks. Obviously, those two networks are very big in both current and past histor[...] Sep 20 - In television industry news, Chris McCumber has been removed as the President of NBC Universal’s USA and SyFy Networks. Obviously, those two networks are very big in both current and past histor[...]

WWE Survey Asks Fans Which WWE Stars They Most Want To Meet, How Much They'd Be Willing To Pay

The latest WWE survey given to fans asked fans about which WWE stars are their favorites, who should get more or less TV time, and how much fans would be willing to pay for a meet and greet with their[...] Sep 20 - The latest WWE survey given to fans asked fans about which WWE stars are their favorites, who should get more or less TV time, and how much fans would be willing to pay for a meet and greet with their[...]

AJ Styles On Christian Cage, Almost Leaving TNA Earlier Than He Did

During his Twitch stream, AJ Styles spoke fondly of Christian Cage and how much he looked to him for guidance. "I still get to see Christian at the WWE shows, which is great. That guy is so awesome[...] Sep 20 - During his Twitch stream, AJ Styles spoke fondly of Christian Cage and how much he looked to him for guidance. "I still get to see Christian at the WWE shows, which is great. That guy is so awesome[...]

John Morrison Says He Spoke to AEW Before Signing With WWE

During his appearance on the Chris Van Vliet podcast, John Morrison spoke about when he hovered around Impact before re-signing with WWE. “So when season four of Lucha Underground ended? They[...] Sep 20 - During his appearance on the Chris Van Vliet podcast, John Morrison spoke about when he hovered around Impact before re-signing with WWE. “So when season four of Lucha Underground ended? They[...]

AJ Styles on AEW Dynamite's Kazarian/Hangman Page Match

During AJ Styles' most recent Twitch stream, he discussed the match that aired on AEW Dynamite between Frankie Kazarian and Hangman Page. What a match. I don't know how Kaz is doing this stuff, man[...] Sep 20 - During AJ Styles' most recent Twitch stream, he discussed the match that aired on AEW Dynamite between Frankie Kazarian and Hangman Page. What a match. I don't know how Kaz is doing this stuff, man[...]

Rob Van Dam On His Favorite Opponents

Rob Van Dam did a Q&A for Pro Wrestling Junkies, he was asked who some of his favorite opponents have been through his storied career. “I guess to really break it down like that, I’[...] Sep 20 - Rob Van Dam did a Q&A for Pro Wrestling Junkies, he was asked who some of his favorite opponents have been through his storied career. “I guess to really break it down like that, I’[...]

Rob Van Dam on How John Cena Handled the ECW Crowd

During a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Rob Van Dam was asked about his match against John Cena at ECW One Night Stand 2006. “I was confident from the start because those were my people.[...] Sep 20 - During a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Rob Van Dam was asked about his match against John Cena at ECW One Night Stand 2006. “I was confident from the start because those were my people.[...]

Bruce Prichard on Why Chris Masters Wasn't a Bigger Star

On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed why Chris Masters ultimately wasn't as big of a star in WWE as he could have been. "I just think that Chris had his own demons [...] Sep 20 - On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed why Chris Masters ultimately wasn't as big of a star in WWE as he could have been. "I just think that Chris had his own demons [...]

Big Show on Career Longevity, The Best Advice He Got, Keith Lee and Retirement

The Big Show was interviewed by WWE Now India about various aspects of his career. Big Show on his longevity for his career: “Somebody said to that to me months ago. ‘Big Show has been [...] Sep 20 - The Big Show was interviewed by WWE Now India about various aspects of his career. Big Show on his longevity for his career: “Somebody said to that to me months ago. ‘Big Show has been [...]

Kurt Angle To Appear on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions, Other WWE Network Additions Coming

Coming on September 27th, Kurt Angle will make an appearance on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network. In addition to this, this month the WWE Network will also be addi[...] Sep 20 - Coming on September 27th, Kurt Angle will make an appearance on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network. In addition to this, this month the WWE Network will also be addi[...]

Fourth Entrant Announced for NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match

A fourth entrant has been added to the NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match, with the winner going on to face Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover on October 4th. The added wrestler is Timoth[...] Sep 20 - A fourth entrant has been added to the NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match, with the winner going on to face Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover on October 4th. The added wrestler is Timoth[...]

Kylie Rae Announces Engagement

Impact Wrestling star Kylie Rae has announced on her social media that she is now engaged to indy wrestler Isaias Velazquez. Valazquez wrote: “Falling in love with her was the easiest thing [...] Sep 20 - Impact Wrestling star Kylie Rae has announced on her social media that she is now engaged to indy wrestler Isaias Velazquez. Valazquez wrote: “Falling in love with her was the easiest thing [...]

Next WWE Timeline Episode To Be About Triple H and Seth Rollins

A new episode of WWE Timeline is headed to the network, and this one's about Seth Rollins and Triple H's relationship through the years. From Rollins winning the NXT Championship, to The Shield's riv[...] Sep 20 - A new episode of WWE Timeline is headed to the network, and this one's about Seth Rollins and Triple H's relationship through the years. From Rollins winning the NXT Championship, to The Shield's riv[...]

RUMOR: Keith Lee Getting Added to WWE Championship Match?

With the current rivalry with Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton taking over TV, Dave Meltzer has stated that Keith Lee, who was only recently called up to the main roster, may already be added to the WWE [...] Sep 20 - With the current rivalry with Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton taking over TV, Dave Meltzer has stated that Keith Lee, who was only recently called up to the main roster, may already be added to the WWE [...]

RUMOR: Forgotten Sons Stable Might Be Done

There's speculation currently that the Forgotten Sons faction could be disbanded, with the superstars within the group being repackaged. Dave Meltzer noted that the reason for this might be the curre[...] Sep 20 - There's speculation currently that the Forgotten Sons faction could be disbanded, with the superstars within the group being repackaged. Dave Meltzer noted that the reason for this might be the curre[...]

Kofi Kingston Discusses Roman Reigns' Heel Turn

During an appearance on ABC6 News, Kofi Kingston discussed Roman Reigns new heel run. “To me, Reigns was the guy who had all the tools. He’s a movie star, the Big Dog, and the top dog i[...] Sep 20 - During an appearance on ABC6 News, Kofi Kingston discussed Roman Reigns new heel run. “To me, Reigns was the guy who had all the tools. He’s a movie star, the Big Dog, and the top dog i[...]

Gallows, Anderson and Romero Developing A Whiskey and an Animated Series

As Rocky Romero, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson prepare for TalkNShop-AMania 2 on November 13th, the trio has also announced that they're developing a whiskey and an animated series during an appearan[...] Sep 20 - As Rocky Romero, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson prepare for TalkNShop-AMania 2 on November 13th, the trio has also announced that they're developing a whiskey and an animated series during an appearan[...]

Rob Van Dam On Why His First WWE Push Ended Abruptly

Rob Van Dam was interviewed by Pro Wrestling Junkies and discussed his time of being in WWE at a very young age. "When I went to WWE, that time in my career and in my life, really up until I'd say [...] Sep 20 - Rob Van Dam was interviewed by Pro Wrestling Junkies and discussed his time of being in WWE at a very young age. "When I went to WWE, that time in my career and in my life, really up until I'd say [...]

Angelina Love on 2011 Winter Storyline, Comparisons to Fiend/Alexa Bliss Angle

A Twitter user named Michael Magick pointed out that the Alexa Bliss/Fiend storyline going on right now is reminiscent of the storyline Winter and Angelina Love did in TNA, where Angelina Love became [...] Sep 20 - A Twitter user named Michael Magick pointed out that the Alexa Bliss/Fiend storyline going on right now is reminiscent of the storyline Winter and Angelina Love did in TNA, where Angelina Love became [...]

Mike Bennett: "The fans are your lifeblood. Treat them as such."

Mike Bennett has made a Twitter post criticizing how some wrestlers treat the fans, by calling them "marks" and being generally dismissive/disrespectful. Dear Wrestlers, Interact with your fans. Ta[...] Sep 20 - Mike Bennett has made a Twitter post criticizing how some wrestlers treat the fans, by calling them "marks" and being generally dismissive/disrespectful. Dear Wrestlers, Interact with your fans. Ta[...]

Dana White On If We'll Ever See Brock Lesnar in UFC Again

Dana White was asked by TMZ if he expects to ever see Brock Lesnar in UFC again, as well as if he's open to talks with him. “Sure, I’d love to hear how he’s doing, and how his fam[...] Sep 20 - Dana White was asked by TMZ if he expects to ever see Brock Lesnar in UFC again, as well as if he's open to talks with him. “Sure, I’d love to hear how he’s doing, and how his fam[...]

Bill Apter Recalls Meeting Vince McMahon

Bill Apter was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. and discussed a few Vince McMahon encounters. "Vince was working for Bob Arum at Top Rank. They were running the Evel Knievel Snake Canyon jump, and I a[...] Sep 20 - Bill Apter was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. and discussed a few Vince McMahon encounters. "Vince was working for Bob Arum at Top Rank. They were running the Evel Knievel Snake Canyon jump, and I a[...]

Chris Jericho on AEW Building New Stars

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho discussed how AEW is building new stars. "In AEW, they're basically is no writer. It's up to me and I embraced that. From the moment that I star[...] Sep 19 - In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho discussed how AEW is building new stars. "In AEW, they're basically is no writer. It's up to me and I embraced that. From the moment that I star[...]

Tenille Dashwood's Current Deal With Impact Wrestling

As reported by Fightful Select, Tenille Dashwood has signed an exclusive deal with Impact Wrestling. The length of the contract is unknown, but she has noted that as long as she remains happy in Impac[...] Sep 19 - As reported by Fightful Select, Tenille Dashwood has signed an exclusive deal with Impact Wrestling. The length of the contract is unknown, but she has noted that as long as she remains happy in Impac[...]