John Morrison Says He Spoke to AEW Before Signing With WWE
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 20, 2020
During his appearance on the Chris Van Vliet podcast, John Morrison spoke about when he hovered around Impact before re-signing with WWE.
“So when season four of Lucha Underground ended? They have some stuff on their contracts where there’s a tail. The tail doesn’t start until the episodes stop airing, so I’d signed with IMPACT.”
“When everything was free and clear? I decided ‘I’m a free agent again, completely free like no ties anywhere. I’m going to figure out where I want to go.’ So I talked to WWE, and I talked to AEW. I had a really good conversation with Vince and they made me a really nice offer. And, I ended up taking it.”
