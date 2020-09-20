AJ Styles on AEW Dynamite's Kazarian/Hangman Page Match

What a match. I don't know how Kaz is doing this stuff, man. This guy is in unbelievable shape. He's so good, he's great! I'm not at all surprised to see him put on that type of performance. He's unbelievable.

During AJ Styles' most recent Twitch stream, he discussed the match that aired on AEW Dynamite between Frankie Kazarian and Hangman Page.

USA Network Executive Was Very Upset When Paul Heyman Was Removed From RAW Creative

In television industry news, Chris McCumber has been removed as the President of NBC Universal’s USA and SyFy Networks. Obviously, those two net[...] Sep 20 - In television industry news, Chris McCumber has been removed as the President of NBC Universal’s USA and SyFy Networks. Obviously, those two net[...]

WWE Survey Asks Fans Which WWE Stars They Most Want To Meet, How Much They'd Be Willing To Pay

The latest WWE survey given to fans asked fans about which WWE stars are their favorites, who should get more or less TV time, and how much fans would[...] Sep 20 - The latest WWE survey given to fans asked fans about which WWE stars are their favorites, who should get more or less TV time, and how much fans would[...]

AJ Styles On Christian Cage, Almost Leaving TNA Earlier Than He Did

During his Twitch stream, AJ Styles spoke fondly of Christian Cage and how much he looked to him for guidance. "I still get to see Christian at the[...] Sep 20 - During his Twitch stream, AJ Styles spoke fondly of Christian Cage and how much he looked to him for guidance. "I still get to see Christian at the[...]

John Morrison Says He Spoke to AEW Before Signing With WWE

During his appearance on the Chris Van Vliet podcast, John Morrison spoke about when he hovered around Impact before re-signing with WWE. “So[...] Sep 20 - During his appearance on the Chris Van Vliet podcast, John Morrison spoke about when he hovered around Impact before re-signing with WWE. “So[...]

Rob Van Dam On His Favorite Opponents

Rob Van Dam did a Q&A for Pro Wrestling Junkies, he was asked who some of his favorite opponents have been through his storied career. “I[...] Sep 20 - Rob Van Dam did a Q&A for Pro Wrestling Junkies, he was asked who some of his favorite opponents have been through his storied career. “I[...]

Rob Van Dam on How John Cena Handled the ECW Crowd

During a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Rob Van Dam was asked about his match against John Cena at ECW One Night Stand 2006. “I was conf[...] Sep 20 - During a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Rob Van Dam was asked about his match against John Cena at ECW One Night Stand 2006. “I was conf[...]

Bruce Prichard on Why Chris Masters Wasn't a Bigger Star

On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed why Chris Masters ultimately wasn't as big of a star in WWE as he could have bee[...] Sep 20 - On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed why Chris Masters ultimately wasn't as big of a star in WWE as he could have bee[...]

Big Show on Career Longevity, The Best Advice He Got, Keith Lee and Retirement

The Big Show was interviewed by WWE Now India about various aspects of his career. Big Show on his longevity for his career: “Somebody said t[...] Sep 20 - The Big Show was interviewed by WWE Now India about various aspects of his career. Big Show on his longevity for his career: “Somebody said t[...]

Kurt Angle To Appear on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions, Other WWE Network Additions Coming

Coming on September 27th, Kurt Angle will make an appearance on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network. In addition to [...] Sep 20 - Coming on September 27th, Kurt Angle will make an appearance on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network. In addition to [...]

Fourth Entrant Announced for NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match

A fourth entrant has been added to the NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match, with the winner going on to face Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at NXT Take[...] Sep 20 - A fourth entrant has been added to the NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match, with the winner going on to face Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at NXT Take[...]

Kylie Rae Announces Engagement

Impact Wrestling star Kylie Rae has announced on her social media that she is now engaged to indy wrestler Isaias Velazquez. Valazquez wrote: &ldq[...] Sep 20 - Impact Wrestling star Kylie Rae has announced on her social media that she is now engaged to indy wrestler Isaias Velazquez. Valazquez wrote: &ldq[...]

Next WWE Timeline Episode To Be About Triple H and Seth Rollins

A new episode of WWE Timeline is headed to the network, and this one's about Seth Rollins and Triple H's relationship through the years. From Rollins[...] Sep 20 - A new episode of WWE Timeline is headed to the network, and this one's about Seth Rollins and Triple H's relationship through the years. From Rollins[...]

RUMOR: Keith Lee Getting Added to WWE Championship Match?

With the current rivalry with Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton taking over TV, Dave Meltzer has stated that Keith Lee, who was only recently called up to[...] Sep 20 - With the current rivalry with Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton taking over TV, Dave Meltzer has stated that Keith Lee, who was only recently called up to[...]

RUMOR: Forgotten Sons Stable Might Be Done

There's speculation currently that the Forgotten Sons faction could be disbanded, with the superstars within the group being repackaged. Dave Meltzer[...] Sep 20 - There's speculation currently that the Forgotten Sons faction could be disbanded, with the superstars within the group being repackaged. Dave Meltzer[...]

Kofi Kingston Discusses Roman Reigns' Heel Turn

During an appearance on ABC6 News, Kofi Kingston discussed Roman Reigns new heel run. “To me, Reigns was the guy who had all the tools. He&rs[...] Sep 20 - During an appearance on ABC6 News, Kofi Kingston discussed Roman Reigns new heel run. “To me, Reigns was the guy who had all the tools. He&rs[...]

Gallows, Anderson and Romero Developing A Whiskey and an Animated Series

As Rocky Romero, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson prepare for TalkNShop-AMania 2 on November 13th, the trio has also announced that they're developing a[...] Sep 20 - As Rocky Romero, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson prepare for TalkNShop-AMania 2 on November 13th, the trio has also announced that they're developing a[...]

Rob Van Dam On Why His First WWE Push Ended Abruptly

Rob Van Dam was interviewed by Pro Wrestling Junkies and discussed his time of being in WWE at a very young age. "When I went to WWE, that time in [...] Sep 20 - Rob Van Dam was interviewed by Pro Wrestling Junkies and discussed his time of being in WWE at a very young age. "When I went to WWE, that time in [...]

Angelina Love on 2011 Winter Storyline, Comparisons to Fiend/Alexa Bliss Angle

A Twitter user named Michael Magick pointed out that the Alexa Bliss/Fiend storyline going on right now is reminiscent of the storyline Winter and Ang[...] Sep 20 - A Twitter user named Michael Magick pointed out that the Alexa Bliss/Fiend storyline going on right now is reminiscent of the storyline Winter and Ang[...]

Mike Bennett: "The fans are your lifeblood. Treat them as such."

Mike Bennett has made a Twitter post criticizing how some wrestlers treat the fans, by calling them "marks" and being generally dismissive/disrespectf[...] Sep 20 - Mike Bennett has made a Twitter post criticizing how some wrestlers treat the fans, by calling them "marks" and being generally dismissive/disrespectf[...]

Dana White On If We'll Ever See Brock Lesnar in UFC Again

Dana White was asked by TMZ if he expects to ever see Brock Lesnar in UFC again, as well as if he's open to talks with him. “Sure, I’d [...] Sep 20 - Dana White was asked by TMZ if he expects to ever see Brock Lesnar in UFC again, as well as if he's open to talks with him. “Sure, I’d [...]

Bill Apter Recalls Meeting Vince McMahon

Bill Apter was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. and discussed a few Vince McMahon encounters. "Vince was working for Bob Arum at Top Rank. They were r[...] Sep 20 - Bill Apter was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. and discussed a few Vince McMahon encounters. "Vince was working for Bob Arum at Top Rank. They were r[...]

Chris Jericho on AEW Building New Stars

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho discussed how AEW is building new stars. "In AEW, they're basically is no writer. It's up to m[...] Sep 19 - In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho discussed how AEW is building new stars. "In AEW, they're basically is no writer. It's up to m[...]

Tenille Dashwood's Current Deal With Impact Wrestling

As reported by Fightful Select, Tenille Dashwood has signed an exclusive deal with Impact Wrestling. The length of the contract is unknown, but she ha[...] Sep 19 - As reported by Fightful Select, Tenille Dashwood has signed an exclusive deal with Impact Wrestling. The length of the contract is unknown, but she ha[...]