Bruce Prichard on Why Chris Masters Wasn't a Bigger Star

On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed why Chris Masters ultimately wasn't as big of a star in WWE as he could have been.

"I just think that Chris had his own demons during that time frame and they got the best of him. It was unfortunate, because I think that first of all, the human being - when you have Chris in a clearer head, I think he's a sweetheart of a human being and someone that really wanted to make it in the business that had the tools. He might have gotten too much too soon, and with that, it looked - it was like he got pushed. And I think people expected more out of him than what he was able to give, but then he also believed that he belonged in that spot.



"I think Chris had a few things working against him, and timing, and sometimes your demons will get the better of you. It's a little harder for some to recover than others. But look, Chris had a hell of a run during that time, and his program with Shawn. The match at Unforgiven was great. It told an excellent story, and at the end of the night, Shawn got his hand raised but Chris still left whole because Shawn didn't break The Masterlock."