Next WWE Timeline Episode To Be About Triple H and Seth Rollins

From Rollins winning the NXT Championship, to The Shield's rivalry with Evolution, all the way through Rollins betraying The Shield and joining The Authority and eventually becoming Triple H's rival again: it's all going to be covered in this new Timeline episode, exclusively on the WWE Network.

A new episode of WWE Timeline is headed to the network, and this one's about Seth Rollins and Triple H's relationship through the years.

AJ Styles on AEW Dynamite's Kazarian/Hangman Page Match

During AJ Styles' most recent Twitch stream, he discussed the match that aired on AEW Dynamite between Frankie Kazarian and Hangman Page. What a match. I don't know how Kaz is doing this stuff, man[...] Sep 20 - During AJ Styles' most recent Twitch stream, he discussed the match that aired on AEW Dynamite between Frankie Kazarian and Hangman Page. What a match. I don't know how Kaz is doing this stuff, man[...]

Rob Van Dam On His Favorite Opponents

Rob Van Dam did a Q&A for Pro Wrestling Junkies, he was asked who some of his favorite opponents have been through his storied career. “I guess to really break it down like that, I’[...] Sep 20 - Rob Van Dam did a Q&A for Pro Wrestling Junkies, he was asked who some of his favorite opponents have been through his storied career. “I guess to really break it down like that, I’[...]

Rob Van Dam on How John Cena Handled the ECW Crowd

During a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Rob Van Dam was asked about his match against John Cena at ECW One Night Stand 2006. “I was confident from the start because those were my people.[...] Sep 20 - During a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Rob Van Dam was asked about his match against John Cena at ECW One Night Stand 2006. “I was confident from the start because those were my people.[...]

Bruce Prichard on Why Chris Masters Wasn't a Bigger Star

On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed why Chris Masters ultimately wasn't as big of a star in WWE as he could have been. "I just think that Chris had his own demons [...] Sep 20 - On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed why Chris Masters ultimately wasn't as big of a star in WWE as he could have been. "I just think that Chris had his own demons [...]

Big Show on Career Longevity, The Best Advice He Got, Keith Lee and Retirement

The Big Show was interviewed by WWE Now India about various aspects of his career. Big Show on his longevity for his career: “Somebody said to that to me months ago. ‘Big Show has been [...] Sep 20 - The Big Show was interviewed by WWE Now India about various aspects of his career. Big Show on his longevity for his career: “Somebody said to that to me months ago. ‘Big Show has been [...]

Kurt Angle To Appear on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions, Other WWE Network Additions Coming

Coming on September 27th, Kurt Angle will make an appearance on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network. In addition to this, this month the WWE Network will also be addi[...] Sep 20 - Coming on September 27th, Kurt Angle will make an appearance on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network. In addition to this, this month the WWE Network will also be addi[...]

Fourth Entrant Announced for NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match

A fourth entrant has been added to the NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match, with the winner going on to face Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover on October 4th. The added wrestler is Timoth[...] Sep 20 - A fourth entrant has been added to the NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match, with the winner going on to face Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover on October 4th. The added wrestler is Timoth[...]

Kylie Rae Announces Engagement

Impact Wrestling star Kylie Rae has announced on her social media that she is now engaged to indy wrestler Isaias Velazquez. Valazquez wrote: “Falling in love with her was the easiest thing [...] Sep 20 - Impact Wrestling star Kylie Rae has announced on her social media that she is now engaged to indy wrestler Isaias Velazquez. Valazquez wrote: “Falling in love with her was the easiest thing [...]

RUMOR: Keith Lee Getting Added to WWE Championship Match?

With the current rivalry with Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton taking over TV, Dave Meltzer has stated that Keith Lee, who was only recently called up to the main roster, may already be added to the WWE [...] Sep 20 - With the current rivalry with Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton taking over TV, Dave Meltzer has stated that Keith Lee, who was only recently called up to the main roster, may already be added to the WWE [...]

RUMOR: Forgotten Sons Stable Might Be Done

There's speculation currently that the Forgotten Sons faction could be disbanded, with the superstars within the group being repackaged. Dave Meltzer noted that the reason for this might be the curre[...] Sep 20 - There's speculation currently that the Forgotten Sons faction could be disbanded, with the superstars within the group being repackaged. Dave Meltzer noted that the reason for this might be the curre[...]

Kofi Kingston Discusses Roman Reigns' Heel Turn

During an appearance on ABC6 News, Kofi Kingston discussed Roman Reigns new heel run. “To me, Reigns was the guy who had all the tools. He’s a movie star, the Big Dog, and the top dog i[...] Sep 20 - During an appearance on ABC6 News, Kofi Kingston discussed Roman Reigns new heel run. “To me, Reigns was the guy who had all the tools. He’s a movie star, the Big Dog, and the top dog i[...]

Gallows, Anderson and Romero Developing A Whiskey and an Animated Series

As Rocky Romero, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson prepare for TalkNShop-AMania 2 on November 13th, the trio has also announced that they're developing a whiskey and an animated series during an appearan[...] Sep 20 - As Rocky Romero, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson prepare for TalkNShop-AMania 2 on November 13th, the trio has also announced that they're developing a whiskey and an animated series during an appearan[...]

Rob Van Dam On Why His First WWE Push Ended Abruptly

Rob Van Dam was interviewed by Pro Wrestling Junkies and discussed his time of being in WWE at a very young age. "When I went to WWE, that time in my career and in my life, really up until I'd say [...] Sep 20 - Rob Van Dam was interviewed by Pro Wrestling Junkies and discussed his time of being in WWE at a very young age. "When I went to WWE, that time in my career and in my life, really up until I'd say [...]

Angelina Love on 2011 Winter Storyline, Comparisons to Fiend/Alexa Bliss Angle

A Twitter user named Michael Magick pointed out that the Alexa Bliss/Fiend storyline going on right now is reminiscent of the storyline Winter and Angelina Love did in TNA, where Angelina Love became [...] Sep 20 - A Twitter user named Michael Magick pointed out that the Alexa Bliss/Fiend storyline going on right now is reminiscent of the storyline Winter and Angelina Love did in TNA, where Angelina Love became [...]

Mike Bennett: "The fans are your lifeblood. Treat them as such."

Mike Bennett has made a Twitter post criticizing how some wrestlers treat the fans, by calling them "marks" and being generally dismissive/disrespectful. Dear Wrestlers, Interact with your fans. Ta[...] Sep 20 - Mike Bennett has made a Twitter post criticizing how some wrestlers treat the fans, by calling them "marks" and being generally dismissive/disrespectful. Dear Wrestlers, Interact with your fans. Ta[...]

Dana White On If We'll Ever See Brock Lesnar in UFC Again

Dana White was asked by TMZ if he expects to ever see Brock Lesnar in UFC again, as well as if he's open to talks with him. “Sure, I’d love to hear how he’s doing, and how his fam[...] Sep 20 - Dana White was asked by TMZ if he expects to ever see Brock Lesnar in UFC again, as well as if he's open to talks with him. “Sure, I’d love to hear how he’s doing, and how his fam[...]

Bill Apter Recalls Meeting Vince McMahon

Bill Apter was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. and discussed a few Vince McMahon encounters. "Vince was working for Bob Arum at Top Rank. They were running the Evel Knievel Snake Canyon jump, and I a[...] Sep 20 - Bill Apter was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. and discussed a few Vince McMahon encounters. "Vince was working for Bob Arum at Top Rank. They were running the Evel Knievel Snake Canyon jump, and I a[...]

Chris Jericho on AEW Building New Stars

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho discussed how AEW is building new stars. "In AEW, they're basically is no writer. It's up to me and I embraced that. From the moment that I star[...] Sep 19 - In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho discussed how AEW is building new stars. "In AEW, they're basically is no writer. It's up to me and I embraced that. From the moment that I star[...]

Tenille Dashwood's Current Deal With Impact Wrestling

As reported by Fightful Select, Tenille Dashwood has signed an exclusive deal with Impact Wrestling. The length of the contract is unknown, but she has noted that as long as she remains happy in Impac[...] Sep 19 - As reported by Fightful Select, Tenille Dashwood has signed an exclusive deal with Impact Wrestling. The length of the contract is unknown, but she has noted that as long as she remains happy in Impac[...]

Chris Jericho on Building Long Storylines

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho talked about his rivalry with Jon Moxley. "Well, I mean, that wasn't even the same guy. I mean Dean Ambrose doesn't even exist anymore. To me, t[...] Sep 19 - In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho talked about his rivalry with Jon Moxley. "Well, I mean, that wasn't even the same guy. I mean Dean Ambrose doesn't even exist anymore. To me, t[...]

New AEW Trademarks Filed

According to F4WOnline, AEW has filed a trademark on the name Blood Brothers. "International Class 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling [...] Sep 19 - According to F4WOnline, AEW has filed a trademark on the name Blood Brothers. "International Class 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling [...]

Big E Raises Over $11,000 For NAACP Legal Defense Fund

It was announced a while back that Big E would be selling a t-shirt with all the profits going to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The shirt depics Big E and Kofi Kingston striking the "Black Lives Matt[...] Sep 19 - It was announced a while back that Big E would be selling a t-shirt with all the profits going to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The shirt depics Big E and Kofi Kingston striking the "Black Lives Matt[...]

Thunder Rosa Talks NWA/AEW Relationship

Thunder Rosa was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet about her current cross-promotional stint of wrestling in AEW while being the NWA Women's Champion and just how it came about. "No, I think it's beca[...] Sep 19 - Thunder Rosa was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet about her current cross-promotional stint of wrestling in AEW while being the NWA Women's Champion and just how it came about. "No, I think it's beca[...]