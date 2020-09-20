Kofi Kingston Discusses Roman Reigns' Heel Turn
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 20, 2020
During an appearance on ABC6 News, Kofi Kingston discussed Roman Reigns new heel run.
“To me, Reigns was the guy who had all the tools. He’s a movie star, the Big Dog, and the top dog in the entire yard. That’s why I ask, why does he need this parasite, Paul Heyman? Why does he need him to further himself when he’s already the top dog? I really don’t get it.”
“I’m going to talk to him when I get there and figure out what’s going on. Because, out of all the people in the world, why Paul Heyman, man? I don’t think he needed to go that route.
“With that said, it is still interesting to see because performers, over a period of time, develop a new sense of personality and a new persona that just draws you in. I never expected this from Roman, never thought he’d do this in a million years. But here we are.” VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/64535/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 20
Sep 20 - During AJ Styles' most recent Twitch stream, he discussed the match that aired on AEW Dynamite between Frankie Kazarian and Hangman Page. What a ma[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - Rob Van Dam did a Q&A for Pro Wrestling Junkies, he was asked who some of his favorite opponents have been through his storied career. “I[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - During a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Rob Van Dam was asked about his match against John Cena at ECW One Night Stand 2006. “I was conf[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed why Chris Masters ultimately wasn't as big of a star in WWE as he could have bee[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - The Big Show was interviewed by WWE Now India about various aspects of his career. Big Show on his longevity for his career: “Somebody said t[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - Coming on September 27th, Kurt Angle will make an appearance on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network. In addition to [...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - A fourth entrant has been added to the NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match, with the winner going on to face Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at NXT Take[...]
Sep 20 Kylie Rae Announces Engagement Impact Wrestling star Kylie Rae has announced on her social media that she is now engaged to indy wrestler Isaias Velazquez. Valazquez wrote: &ldq[...]
Sep 20 - Impact Wrestling star Kylie Rae has announced on her social media that she is now engaged to indy wrestler Isaias Velazquez. Valazquez wrote: &ldq[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - A new episode of WWE Timeline is headed to the network, and this one's about Seth Rollins and Triple H's relationship through the years. From Rollins[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - With the current rivalry with Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton taking over TV, Dave Meltzer has stated that Keith Lee, who was only recently called up to[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - There's speculation currently that the Forgotten Sons faction could be disbanded, with the superstars within the group being repackaged. Dave Meltzer[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - During an appearance on ABC6 News, Kofi Kingston discussed Roman Reigns new heel run. “To me, Reigns was the guy who had all the tools. He&rs[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - As Rocky Romero, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson prepare for TalkNShop-AMania 2 on November 13th, the trio has also announced that they're developing a[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - Rob Van Dam was interviewed by Pro Wrestling Junkies and discussed his time of being in WWE at a very young age. "When I went to WWE, that time in [...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - A Twitter user named Michael Magick pointed out that the Alexa Bliss/Fiend storyline going on right now is reminiscent of the storyline Winter and Ang[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - Mike Bennett has made a Twitter post criticizing how some wrestlers treat the fans, by calling them "marks" and being generally dismissive/disrespectf[...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - Dana White was asked by TMZ if he expects to ever see Brock Lesnar in UFC again, as well as if he's open to talks with him. “Sure, I’d [...]
Sep 20
Sep 20 - Bill Apter was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. and discussed a few Vince McMahon encounters. "Vince was working for Bob Arum at Top Rank. They were r[...]
Sep 19
Sep 19 - In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho discussed how AEW is building new stars. "In AEW, they're basically is no writer. It's up to m[...]
Sep 19
Sep 19 - As reported by Fightful Select, Tenille Dashwood has signed an exclusive deal with Impact Wrestling. The length of the contract is unknown, but she ha[...]
Sep 19
Sep 19 - In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho talked about his rivalry with Jon Moxley. "Well, I mean, that wasn't even the same guy. I mean[...]
Sep 19 New AEW Trademarks Filed According to F4WOnline, AEW has filed a trademark on the name Blood Brothers. "International Class 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling co[...]
Sep 19 - According to F4WOnline, AEW has filed a trademark on the name Blood Brothers. "International Class 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling co[...]
Sep 19
Sep 19 - It was announced a while back that Big E would be selling a t-shirt with all the profits going to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The shirt depics Big [...]
Sep 19 Thunder Rosa Talks NWA/AEW Relationship Thunder Rosa was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet about her current cross-promotional stint of wrestling in AEW while being the NWA Women's Champion and[...]
Sep 19 - Thunder Rosa was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet about her current cross-promotional stint of wrestling in AEW while being the NWA Women's Champion and[...]
Sep 19
Sep 19 - On Bruce Prichard's "Something to Wrestle" podcast, he discussed when WWE RAW moved from USA Network to TNN (which later became SpikeTV) back in 2002.[...]