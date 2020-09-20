Kofi Kingston Discusses Roman Reigns' Heel Turn

During an appearance on ABC6 News, Kofi Kingston discussed Roman Reigns new heel run.

“To me, Reigns was the guy who had all the tools. He’s a movie star, the Big Dog, and the top dog in the entire yard. That’s why I ask, why does he need this parasite, Paul Heyman? Why does he need him to further himself when he’s already the top dog? I really don’t get it.”

“I’m going to talk to him when I get there and figure out what’s going on. Because, out of all the people in the world, why Paul Heyman, man? I don’t think he needed to go that route.

“With that said, it is still interesting to see because performers, over a period of time, develop a new sense of personality and a new persona that just draws you in. I never expected this from Roman, never thought he’d do this in a million years. But here we are.”