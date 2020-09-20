Mike Bennett: "The fans are your lifeblood. Treat them as such."

Dear Wrestlers, Interact with your fans. Talk to them. Engage with them on social media. Listen to them. Appreciate them. The days of calling them marks and talking down to them are over. The fans are your lifeblood. Treat them as such. 🙏🏻

Angelina Love on 2011 Winter Storyline, Comparisons to Fiend/Alexa Bliss Angle

A Twitter user named Michael Magick pointed out that the Alexa Bliss/Fiend storyline going on right now is reminiscent of the storyline Winter and Ang[...] Sep 20 - A Twitter user named Michael Magick pointed out that the Alexa Bliss/Fiend storyline going on right now is reminiscent of the storyline Winter and Ang[...]

Dana White On If We'll Ever See Brock Lesnar in UFC Again

Dana White was asked by TMZ if he expects to ever see Brock Lesnar in UFC again, as well as if he's open to talks with him. “Sure, I’d [...] Sep 20 - Dana White was asked by TMZ if he expects to ever see Brock Lesnar in UFC again, as well as if he's open to talks with him. “Sure, I’d [...]

Bill Apter Recalls Meeting Vince McMahon

Bill Apter was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. and discussed a few Vince McMahon encounters. "Vince was working for Bob Arum at Top Rank. They were r[...] Sep 20 - Bill Apter was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. and discussed a few Vince McMahon encounters. "Vince was working for Bob Arum at Top Rank. They were r[...]

Chris Jericho on AEW Building New Stars

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho discussed how AEW is building new stars. "In AEW, they're basically is no writer. It's up to m[...] Sep 19 - In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho discussed how AEW is building new stars. "In AEW, they're basically is no writer. It's up to m[...]

Tenille Dashwood's Current Deal With Impact Wrestling

As reported by Fightful Select, Tenille Dashwood has signed an exclusive deal with Impact Wrestling. The length of the contract is unknown, but she ha[...] Sep 19 - As reported by Fightful Select, Tenille Dashwood has signed an exclusive deal with Impact Wrestling. The length of the contract is unknown, but she ha[...]

Chris Jericho on Building Long Storylines

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho talked about his rivalry with Jon Moxley. "Well, I mean, that wasn't even the same guy. I mean[...] Sep 19 - In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho talked about his rivalry with Jon Moxley. "Well, I mean, that wasn't even the same guy. I mean[...]

New AEW Trademarks Filed

According to F4WOnline, AEW has filed a trademark on the name Blood Brothers. "International Class 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling co[...] Sep 19 - According to F4WOnline, AEW has filed a trademark on the name Blood Brothers. "International Class 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling co[...]

Big E Raises Over $11,000 For NAACP Legal Defense Fund

It was announced a while back that Big E would be selling a t-shirt with all the profits going to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The shirt depics Big [...] Sep 19 - It was announced a while back that Big E would be selling a t-shirt with all the profits going to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The shirt depics Big [...]

Thunder Rosa Talks NWA/AEW Relationship

Thunder Rosa was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet about her current cross-promotional stint of wrestling in AEW while being the NWA Women's Champion and[...] Sep 19 - Thunder Rosa was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet about her current cross-promotional stint of wrestling in AEW while being the NWA Women's Champion and[...]

Bruce Prichard Says USA Network Regretted Letting RAW Move to TNN

On Bruce Prichard's "Something to Wrestle" podcast, he discussed when WWE RAW moved from USA Network to TNN (which later became SpikeTV) back in 2002.[...] Sep 19 - On Bruce Prichard's "Something to Wrestle" podcast, he discussed when WWE RAW moved from USA Network to TNN (which later became SpikeTV) back in 2002.[...]

Finn Balor on Which Main WWE Roster Wrestlers He'd Like To Face

Finn Balor has been taking some time off during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he discussed this. "It's something tha[...] Sep 19 - Finn Balor has been taking some time off during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he discussed this. "It's something tha[...]

The Rock Rips Electric Gate Off Hinges To Get To Movie Set

The Rock was needing badly to get to the set of his newest movie, Red Notice, but had experienced a power outage that had killed the ability for his e[...] Sep 19 - The Rock was needing badly to get to the set of his newest movie, Red Notice, but had experienced a power outage that had killed the ability for his e[...]

Jon Moxley is Headed to Bloodsport

A year ago, Jon Moxley was set to make his debut in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. Unfortunately, that was unable to happen due to Moxley suffering an elb[...] Sep 19 - A year ago, Jon Moxley was set to make his debut in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. Unfortunately, that was unable to happen due to Moxley suffering an elb[...]

Tessa Blanchard Will Be Removed from WWE 2K Battlegrounds In Next Patch Update

Earlier we reported that Tessa Blanchard's likeness was used in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, despite the fact that she's not in WWE and the original photogra[...] Sep 19 - Earlier we reported that Tessa Blanchard's likeness was used in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, despite the fact that she's not in WWE and the original photogra[...]

New Florida Celebrity Protection Law Might Be Introduced Based on Sonya Deville Incident

Following the horrific incident where Sonya Deville's home was infiltrated by a stalker attempting to kidnap her, there may be something finally being[...] Sep 19 - Following the horrific incident where Sonya Deville's home was infiltrated by a stalker attempting to kidnap her, there may be something finally being[...]

RUMOR KILLER: Melina Says She Has NOT Signed With WWE

Earlier today, it was reported via PWInsider that Melina had possibly signed a contract with WWE. It was reported simply as a speculation, but we now [...] Sep 19 - Earlier today, it was reported via PWInsider that Melina had possibly signed a contract with WWE. It was reported simply as a speculation, but we now [...]

SmackDown Quick Results (09/18/20)

*Singles Match* Cesaro defeats Gran Metalik via pinfall *Singles Match* Nikki Cross defeats Lacey Evans via pinfall *Singles Match* AJ Styles def[...] Sep 18 - *Singles Match* Cesaro defeats Gran Metalik via pinfall *Singles Match* Nikki Cross defeats Lacey Evans via pinfall *Singles Match* AJ Styles def[...]

NXT Takeover Could Possibly Take Place in WWE ThunderDome

NXT Takeover has been confirmed for October 4th, and this show may be a bit different from all of the others. According to Wrestling Observer Newslet[...] Sep 18 - NXT Takeover has been confirmed for October 4th, and this show may be a bit different from all of the others. According to Wrestling Observer Newslet[...]

Vampiro On Why He Never Went to WWE

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Vampiro was asked why he never had a stint in WWE. He said he did have a conversation with Bruce Pritchard, but i[...] Sep 18 - In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Vampiro was asked why he never had a stint in WWE. He said he did have a conversation with Bruce Pritchard, but i[...]

WWE Files Trademark For Bella Twins' Personal Hygienie Line

According to PWInsider, WWE has filed a trademark for "Bella Glam" as of September 14th. “Aftershave, antiperspirants, essential oils for aro[...] Sep 18 - According to PWInsider, WWE has filed a trademark for "Bella Glam" as of September 14th. “Aftershave, antiperspirants, essential oils for aro[...]

James Storm Reportedly No Longer Under NWA Contract

It's being reported by Fightful Select that James Storm is no longer under contract with NWA, with his contract having expired as far back as February[...] Sep 18 - It's being reported by Fightful Select that James Storm is no longer under contract with NWA, with his contract having expired as far back as February[...]

Melina Returning to WWE Next Week? (UPDATED)

Former WWE Superstar Melina is reportedly set to return to WWE this coming Monday. This comes from a deal that was struck between the two, following [...] Sep 18 - Former WWE Superstar Melina is reportedly set to return to WWE this coming Monday. This comes from a deal that was struck between the two, following [...]

Pineapple Pete Appears on WWE RAW Underground

It's been revealed that one of the extras in the crowd at RAW Underground this past Monday was actually Suge D, who has become known as Pineapple Pete[...] Sep 18 - It's been revealed that one of the extras in the crowd at RAW Underground this past Monday was actually Suge D, who has become known as Pineapple Pete[...]