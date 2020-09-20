Dana White On If We'll Ever See Brock Lesnar in UFC Again

“Sure, I’d love to hear how he’s doing, and how his family is, and things like that but I think that’s going to be the extent of a conversation with him. The guy has had a long, killer career. He actually came in and became a UFC heavyweight champion and the guy has made a lot of money. I just don’t see him coming back over here again at his age.”

Dana White was asked by TMZ if he expects to ever see Brock Lesnar in UFC again, as well as if he's open to talks with him.

Angelina Love on 2011 Winter Storyline, Comparisons to Fiend/Alexa Bliss Angle

A Twitter user named Michael Magick pointed out that the Alexa Bliss/Fiend storyline going on right now is reminiscent of the storyline Winter and Angelina Love did in TNA, where Angelina Love became [...] Sep 20 - A Twitter user named Michael Magick pointed out that the Alexa Bliss/Fiend storyline going on right now is reminiscent of the storyline Winter and Angelina Love did in TNA, where Angelina Love became [...]

Mike Bennett: "The fans are your lifeblood. Treat them as such."

Mike Bennett has made a Twitter post criticizing how some wrestlers treat the fans, by calling them "marks" and being generally dismissive/disrespectful. Dear Wrestlers, Interact with your fans. Ta[...] Sep 20 - Mike Bennett has made a Twitter post criticizing how some wrestlers treat the fans, by calling them "marks" and being generally dismissive/disrespectful. Dear Wrestlers, Interact with your fans. Ta[...]

Bill Apter Recalls Meeting Vince McMahon

Bill Apter was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. and discussed a few Vince McMahon encounters. "Vince was working for Bob Arum at Top Rank. They were running the Evel Knievel Snake Canyon jump, and I a[...] Sep 20 - Bill Apter was interviewed by Wrestling Inc. and discussed a few Vince McMahon encounters. "Vince was working for Bob Arum at Top Rank. They were running the Evel Knievel Snake Canyon jump, and I a[...]

Chris Jericho on AEW Building New Stars

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho discussed how AEW is building new stars. "In AEW, they're basically is no writer. It's up to me and I embraced that. From the moment that I star[...] Sep 19 - In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho discussed how AEW is building new stars. "In AEW, they're basically is no writer. It's up to me and I embraced that. From the moment that I star[...]

Tenille Dashwood's Current Deal With Impact Wrestling

As reported by Fightful Select, Tenille Dashwood has signed an exclusive deal with Impact Wrestling. The length of the contract is unknown, but she has noted that as long as she remains happy in Impac[...] Sep 19 - As reported by Fightful Select, Tenille Dashwood has signed an exclusive deal with Impact Wrestling. The length of the contract is unknown, but she has noted that as long as she remains happy in Impac[...]

Chris Jericho on Building Long Storylines

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho talked about his rivalry with Jon Moxley. "Well, I mean, that wasn't even the same guy. I mean Dean Ambrose doesn't even exist anymore. To me, t[...] Sep 19 - In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho talked about his rivalry with Jon Moxley. "Well, I mean, that wasn't even the same guy. I mean Dean Ambrose doesn't even exist anymore. To me, t[...]

New AEW Trademarks Filed

According to F4WOnline, AEW has filed a trademark on the name Blood Brothers. "International Class 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling [...] Sep 19 - According to F4WOnline, AEW has filed a trademark on the name Blood Brothers. "International Class 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling [...]

Big E Raises Over $11,000 For NAACP Legal Defense Fund

It was announced a while back that Big E would be selling a t-shirt with all the profits going to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The shirt depics Big E and Kofi Kingston striking the "Black Lives Matt[...] Sep 19 - It was announced a while back that Big E would be selling a t-shirt with all the profits going to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The shirt depics Big E and Kofi Kingston striking the "Black Lives Matt[...]

Thunder Rosa Talks NWA/AEW Relationship

Thunder Rosa was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet about her current cross-promotional stint of wrestling in AEW while being the NWA Women's Champion and just how it came about. "No, I think it's beca[...] Sep 19 - Thunder Rosa was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet about her current cross-promotional stint of wrestling in AEW while being the NWA Women's Champion and just how it came about. "No, I think it's beca[...]

Bruce Prichard Says USA Network Regretted Letting RAW Move to TNN

On Bruce Prichard's "Something to Wrestle" podcast, he discussed when WWE RAW moved from USA Network to TNN (which later became SpikeTV) back in 2002. "First of all, I think it's turned out alright[...] Sep 19 - On Bruce Prichard's "Something to Wrestle" podcast, he discussed when WWE RAW moved from USA Network to TNN (which later became SpikeTV) back in 2002. "First of all, I think it's turned out alright[...]

Finn Balor on Which Main WWE Roster Wrestlers He'd Like To Face

Finn Balor has been taking some time off during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he discussed this. "It's something that has been spoken of a lot among wrestlers. For me[...] Sep 19 - Finn Balor has been taking some time off during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he discussed this. "It's something that has been spoken of a lot among wrestlers. For me[...]

The Rock Rips Electric Gate Off Hinges To Get To Movie Set

The Rock was needing badly to get to the set of his newest movie, Red Notice, but had experienced a power outage that had killed the ability for his electronic gate outside his house to open. Not m[...] Sep 19 - The Rock was needing badly to get to the set of his newest movie, Red Notice, but had experienced a power outage that had killed the ability for his electronic gate outside his house to open. Not m[...]

Jon Moxley is Headed to Bloodsport

A year ago, Jon Moxley was set to make his debut in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. Unfortunately, that was unable to happen due to Moxley suffering an elbow injury. Moxley is set to make his first appear[...] Sep 19 - A year ago, Jon Moxley was set to make his debut in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. Unfortunately, that was unable to happen due to Moxley suffering an elbow injury. Moxley is set to make his first appear[...]

Tessa Blanchard Will Be Removed from WWE 2K Battlegrounds In Next Patch Update

Earlier we reported that Tessa Blanchard's likeness was used in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, despite the fact that she's not in WWE and the original photographer's permission was not even requested for it. [...] Sep 19 - Earlier we reported that Tessa Blanchard's likeness was used in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, despite the fact that she's not in WWE and the original photographer's permission was not even requested for it. [...]

New Florida Celebrity Protection Law Might Be Introduced Based on Sonya Deville Incident

Following the horrific incident where Sonya Deville's home was infiltrated by a stalker attempting to kidnap her, there may be something finally being done to protect the privacy of those who live in [...] Sep 19 - Following the horrific incident where Sonya Deville's home was infiltrated by a stalker attempting to kidnap her, there may be something finally being done to protect the privacy of those who live in [...]

RUMOR KILLER: Melina Says She Has NOT Signed With WWE

Earlier today, it was reported via PWInsider that Melina had possibly signed a contract with WWE. It was reported simply as a speculation, but we now have a definitive answer. Melina herself has said[...] Sep 19 - Earlier today, it was reported via PWInsider that Melina had possibly signed a contract with WWE. It was reported simply as a speculation, but we now have a definitive answer. Melina herself has said[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (09/18/20)

*Singles Match* Cesaro defeats Gran Metalik via pinfall *Singles Match* Nikki Cross defeats Lacey Evans via pinfall *Singles Match* AJ Styles defeats Sami Zayn via pinfall *Samoan Street Fight* [...] Sep 18 - *Singles Match* Cesaro defeats Gran Metalik via pinfall *Singles Match* Nikki Cross defeats Lacey Evans via pinfall *Singles Match* AJ Styles defeats Sami Zayn via pinfall *Samoan Street Fight* [...]

NXT Takeover Could Possibly Take Place in WWE ThunderDome

NXT Takeover has been confirmed for October 4th, and this show may be a bit different from all of the others. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan might be to have NXT TakeOver take p[...] Sep 18 - NXT Takeover has been confirmed for October 4th, and this show may be a bit different from all of the others. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan might be to have NXT TakeOver take p[...]

Vampiro On Why He Never Went to WWE

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Vampiro was asked why he never had a stint in WWE. He said he did have a conversation with Bruce Pritchard, but it was made clear that WWE had no plans for his cha[...] Sep 18 - In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Vampiro was asked why he never had a stint in WWE. He said he did have a conversation with Bruce Pritchard, but it was made clear that WWE had no plans for his cha[...]

WWE Files Trademark For Bella Twins' Personal Hygienie Line

According to PWInsider, WWE has filed a trademark for "Bella Glam" as of September 14th. “Aftershave, antiperspirants, essential oils for aromatherapy use, baby lotions, bar soaps, bath soap,[...] Sep 18 - According to PWInsider, WWE has filed a trademark for "Bella Glam" as of September 14th. “Aftershave, antiperspirants, essential oils for aromatherapy use, baby lotions, bar soaps, bath soap,[...]

James Storm Reportedly No Longer Under NWA Contract

It's being reported by Fightful Select that James Storm is no longer under contract with NWA, with his contract having expired as far back as February. This is especially interesting because he's cur[...] Sep 18 - It's being reported by Fightful Select that James Storm is no longer under contract with NWA, with his contract having expired as far back as February. This is especially interesting because he's cur[...]

Melina Returning to WWE Next Week? (UPDATED)

Former WWE Superstar Melina is reportedly set to return to WWE this coming Monday. This comes from a deal that was struck between the two, following Melina's successful run as a heel on NWA Power. T[...] Sep 18 - Former WWE Superstar Melina is reportedly set to return to WWE this coming Monday. This comes from a deal that was struck between the two, following Melina's successful run as a heel on NWA Power. T[...]

Pineapple Pete Appears on WWE RAW Underground

It's been revealed that one of the extras in the crowd at RAW Underground this past Monday was actually Suge D, who has become known as Pineapple Pete in AEW. I came through trying to win some of @[...] Sep 18 - It's been revealed that one of the extras in the crowd at RAW Underground this past Monday was actually Suge D, who has become known as Pineapple Pete in AEW. I came through trying to win some of @[...]