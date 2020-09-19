Chris Jericho on Building Long Storylines
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 19, 2020
In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho talked about his rivalry with Jon Moxley.
"Well, I mean, that wasn't even the same guy. I mean Dean Ambrose doesn't even exist anymore. To me, that's almost a job guy from the past. Jon Moxley is not that guy. So yeah, I had a pretty good feud with Dean Ambrose. Wasn't even close - not the same guy, not the same situation. So, when Moxley came to AEW is when he really became Moxley, when he really became what he had the potential to be, which is why I recruited him to bring him into AEW to begin with.
"I think we started that [story] in mid-December and that culminated at the end of February. Once again, two and a half months. The story that Cody and I had started basically on October 2 on our very first Dynamite show and went to November. So, I pride myself on long stories that always have a great payoff.
"Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. As the hell, most of the time you lose. That's OK, but with Mox, I really enjoyed it because we basically - what happens with WWE, you get complacent. People are going to book stories for you, and all my best stuff, I always had major input in WWE. Whether it be Shawn Michaels in 2008, Rey Mysterio in 2009, Kevin Owns in 2016, all of those storylines were months, and months, and months. Now, obviously, I have input, but so do the writers, and you're working together."
