Thunder Rosa Talks NWA/AEW Relationship

Thunder Rosa was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet about her current cross-promotional stint of wrestling in AEW while being the NWA Women's Champion and just how it came about.

"No, I think it's because... you know, Shida, she was saying she can fight anybody, and we weren't doing anything, and I was just like, 'I'm just going to say something on Twitter.' 'I'm ready. Who is with me?' or something like that. 'I'm ready,' and we got bombarded. I think they saw something like that and I think they might have already had me on their radar, and be like, 'We should bring her over just to do something.' But because of my situation with my contract, I don't think anybody thought it was going to be possible. Even me - I didn't think it was going to be possible."

She talked about her match against Hikaru Shida at All Out.