Thunder Rosa Talks NWA/AEW Relationship

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Thunder Rosa was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet about her current cross-promotional stint of wrestling in AEW while being the NWA Women's Champion and just how it came about.
"No, I think it's because... you know, Shida, she was saying she can fight anybody, and we weren't doing anything, and I was just like, 'I'm just going to say something on Twitter.' 'I'm ready. Who is with me?' or something like that. 'I'm ready,' and we got bombarded. I think they saw something like that and I think they might have already had me on their radar, and be like, 'We should bring her over just to do something.' But because of my situation with my contract, I don't think anybody thought it was going to be possible. Even me - I didn't think it was going to be possible."
She talked about her match against Hikaru Shida at All Out.
"It was so challenging because I have to come to AEW, representing NWA, but I also have to be respectful of where I'm working," Rosa said. "I'm like, 'This is not good. Where is my agent?' I'm so used to having an agent. Trevor Murdoch was one of the people that really helped bring that Thunder Rosa that you guys saw at Power. He's like, 'If anybody asks you, you tell them you're a 5'3 little monster because that's who you are!' and I was like, 'That actually makes sense'. 'And don't let anybody tell you otherwise, okay? Because that's who you are!' I'm on the phone and he's pumping me up. I was like, 'Okay, okay, Trevor, okay!' It's a big stage and there's so much at stake.
"There is no room for error. I feel like I'm quoting the Eminem song, Lose Yourself. It's exactly how I felt. You can't think too much and you have to just go there and kill it. So, it was a really good experience because Shida was ready. She was ready to show something that she's never, ever showed before in AEW, and she knew that we will be able to perform. She trusts me 100% and I trust myself 100%."