Bruce Prichard Says USA Network Regretted Letting RAW Move to TNN

Posted By: Joe West on Sep 19, 2020

On Bruce Prichard's "Something to Wrestle" podcast, he discussed when WWE RAW moved from USA Network to TNN (which later became SpikeTV) back in 2002.

"First of all, I think it's turned out alright. Second of all, you have to understand the overall scope of things and understand that when you look at things with tunnel vision, you only see one thing. And when you're looking at things through a skewed view like most so-called journalists or gossip writers do, they look for what the juicier story is and they choose to overlook that this was a deal with NBC Universal, and the overall scope of being involved with Universal, and NBC, and all of its partners back home where they understood us - on USA Network.

"USA Network regretted that we left and that we went to Spike. It was a time of coming home and it was a time of working together again, but also, it was a time of saying, 'Hey, look, we're not just looking at the USA Network, we're looking at NBC Universal as a whole, and the different partnerships that we have, and how we can utilize those and go through and the doors that opened up not just from one little USA Network in Monday Night RAW across the board with theme parks, which we did partnerships with the Universal Theme Parks and did different things. But it was a good synergy.

"It was a good marriage. It was a lot more than - again, when you are able to go back and you're able to have 2020 hindsight and read that, and you read [Vince's] thoughts on it, again, I think that tells you where he comes from with things that he writes, and says, and his grasp of reality, or lack thereof."

Source: WrestlingInc.com

