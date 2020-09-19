Finn Balor on Which Main WWE Roster Wrestlers He'd Like To Face
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 19, 2020
Finn Balor has been taking some time off during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he discussed this.
"It's something that has been spoken of a lot among wrestlers. For me personally, an off-season is something I wouldn't want. As performers, we are very, very selfish, and addicted to being in the ring. [We're] addicted to proving that we are the best in the world. If that opportunity is taken away from us with an off-season, then there is going to be a lot of upset talent.
"Obviously, there comes a point in someone's career where they need a break to focus on themselves for a while and not what they are doing in the ring. I was 19 years wrestling non-stop when I reached that threshold. I definitely don't need an off-season every year."
As far as who he'd like to face on the main roster?
"There's a lot of people I would like to face. Before he got injured, I would have loved to step in the ring with Edge. If he gets healthy and fit, that would be a match I would love to face. Randy Orton is also someone I would love to challenge myself with. Bray Wyatt, or 'The Fiend', also; we have a lot of history, and that's something we need to revisit.
"The big one for me would be Drew McIntyre. We have a lot of history together - from the independent level, both NXT champions, [and we] had rivalries on RAW and SmackDown. He is someone I would love to get in there with."
