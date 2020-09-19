The Rock Rips Electric Gate Off Hinges To Get To Movie Set

The Rock was needing badly to get to the set of his newest movie, Red Notice, but had experienced a power outage that had killed the ability for his electronic gate outside his house to open.

» More News From This Feed

Big E Raises Over $11,000 For NAACP Legal Defense Fund

It was announced a while back that Big E would be selling a t-shirt with all the profits going to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The shirt depics Big E and Kofi Kingston striking the "Black Lives Matt[...] Sep 19 - It was announced a while back that Big E would be selling a t-shirt with all the profits going to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The shirt depics Big E and Kofi Kingston striking the "Black Lives Matt[...]

Thunder Rosa Talks NWA/AEW Relationship

Thunder Rosa was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet about her current cross-promotional stint of wrestling in AEW while being the NWA Women's Champion and just how it came about. "No, I think it's beca[...] Sep 19 - Thunder Rosa was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet about her current cross-promotional stint of wrestling in AEW while being the NWA Women's Champion and just how it came about. "No, I think it's beca[...]

Bruce Prichard Says USA Network Regretted Letting RAW Move to TNN

On Bruce Prichard's "Something to Wrestle" podcast, he discussed when WWE RAW moved from USA Network to TNN (which later became SpikeTV) back in 2002. "First of all, I think it's turned out alright[...] Sep 19 - On Bruce Prichard's "Something to Wrestle" podcast, he discussed when WWE RAW moved from USA Network to TNN (which later became SpikeTV) back in 2002. "First of all, I think it's turned out alright[...]

Finn Balor on Which Main WWE Roster Wrestlers He'd Like To Face

Finn Balor has been taking some time off during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he discussed this. "It's something that has been spoken of a lot among wrestlers. For me[...] Sep 19 - Finn Balor has been taking some time off during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he discussed this. "It's something that has been spoken of a lot among wrestlers. For me[...]

The Rock Rips Electric Gate Off Hinges To Get To Movie Set

The Rock was needing badly to get to the set of his newest movie, Red Notice, but had experienced a power outage that had killed the ability for his electronic gate outside his house to open. Not m[...] Sep 19 - The Rock was needing badly to get to the set of his newest movie, Red Notice, but had experienced a power outage that had killed the ability for his electronic gate outside his house to open. Not m[...]

Jon Moxley is Headed to Bloodsport

A year ago, Jon Moxley was set to make his debut in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. Unfortunately, that was unable to happen due to Moxley suffering an elbow injury. Moxley is set to make his first appear[...] Sep 19 - A year ago, Jon Moxley was set to make his debut in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. Unfortunately, that was unable to happen due to Moxley suffering an elbow injury. Moxley is set to make his first appear[...]

Tessa Blanchard Will Be Removed from WWE 2K Battlegrounds In Next Patch Update

Earlier we reported that Tessa Blanchard's likeness was used in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, despite the fact that she's not in WWE and the original photographer's permission was not even requested for it. [...] Sep 19 - Earlier we reported that Tessa Blanchard's likeness was used in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, despite the fact that she's not in WWE and the original photographer's permission was not even requested for it. [...]

New Florida Celebrity Protection Law Might Be Introduced Based on Sonya Deville Incident

Following the horrific incident where Sonya Deville's home was infiltrated by a stalker attempting to kidnap her, there may be something finally being done to protect the privacy of those who live in [...] Sep 19 - Following the horrific incident where Sonya Deville's home was infiltrated by a stalker attempting to kidnap her, there may be something finally being done to protect the privacy of those who live in [...]

RUMOR KILLER: Melina Says She Has NOT Signed With WWE

Earlier today, it was reported via PWInsider that Melina had possibly signed a contract with WWE. It was reported simply as a speculation, but we now have a definitive answer. Melina herself has said[...] Sep 19 - Earlier today, it was reported via PWInsider that Melina had possibly signed a contract with WWE. It was reported simply as a speculation, but we now have a definitive answer. Melina herself has said[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (09/18/20)

*Singles Match* Cesaro defeats Gran Metalik via pinfall *Singles Match* Nikki Cross defeats Lacey Evans via pinfall *Singles Match* AJ Styles defeats Sami Zayn via pinfall *Samoan Street Fight* [...] Sep 18 - *Singles Match* Cesaro defeats Gran Metalik via pinfall *Singles Match* Nikki Cross defeats Lacey Evans via pinfall *Singles Match* AJ Styles defeats Sami Zayn via pinfall *Samoan Street Fight* [...]

NXT Takeover Could Possibly Take Place in WWE ThunderDome

NXT Takeover has been confirmed for October 4th, and this show may be a bit different from all of the others. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan might be to have NXT TakeOver take p[...] Sep 18 - NXT Takeover has been confirmed for October 4th, and this show may be a bit different from all of the others. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan might be to have NXT TakeOver take p[...]

Vampiro On Why He Never Went to WWE

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Vampiro was asked why he never had a stint in WWE. He said he did have a conversation with Bruce Pritchard, but it was made clear that WWE had no plans for his cha[...] Sep 18 - In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Vampiro was asked why he never had a stint in WWE. He said he did have a conversation with Bruce Pritchard, but it was made clear that WWE had no plans for his cha[...]

WWE Files Trademark For Bella Twins' Personal Hygienie Line

According to PWInsider, WWE has filed a trademark for "Bella Glam" as of September 14th. “Aftershave, antiperspirants, essential oils for aromatherapy use, baby lotions, bar soaps, bath soap,[...] Sep 18 - According to PWInsider, WWE has filed a trademark for "Bella Glam" as of September 14th. “Aftershave, antiperspirants, essential oils for aromatherapy use, baby lotions, bar soaps, bath soap,[...]

James Storm Reportedly No Longer Under NWA Contract

It's being reported by Fightful Select that James Storm is no longer under contract with NWA, with his contract having expired as far back as February. This is especially interesting because he's cur[...] Sep 18 - It's being reported by Fightful Select that James Storm is no longer under contract with NWA, with his contract having expired as far back as February. This is especially interesting because he's cur[...]

Melina Returning to WWE Next Week? (UPDATED)

Former WWE Superstar Melina is reportedly set to return to WWE this coming Monday. This comes from a deal that was struck between the two, following Melina's successful run as a heel on NWA Power. T[...] Sep 18 - Former WWE Superstar Melina is reportedly set to return to WWE this coming Monday. This comes from a deal that was struck between the two, following Melina's successful run as a heel on NWA Power. T[...]

Pineapple Pete Appears on WWE RAW Underground

It's been revealed that one of the extras in the crowd at RAW Underground this past Monday was actually Suge D, who has become known as Pineapple Pete in AEW. I came through trying to win some of @[...] Sep 18 - It's been revealed that one of the extras in the crowd at RAW Underground this past Monday was actually Suge D, who has become known as Pineapple Pete in AEW. I came through trying to win some of @[...]

Backstage Update on AEW's Parking Lot Brawl

It's being reported that Tony Khan actually came up with the idea of the parking lot brawl that aired as last Wednesday's main event back in March, when the COVID-19 issue was just starting to take ho[...] Sep 18 - It's being reported that Tony Khan actually came up with the idea of the parking lot brawl that aired as last Wednesday's main event back in March, when the COVID-19 issue was just starting to take ho[...]

Andrew Yang Explains Why He Called Out WWE's Third Party Ban

Andrew Yang, former presidential candidate, took to Twitter recently to call out WWE for banning their talents from using third party services such as Twitch and Cameo. It was a big story, but many we[...] Sep 18 - Andrew Yang, former presidential candidate, took to Twitter recently to call out WWE for banning their talents from using third party services such as Twitch and Cameo. It was a big story, but many we[...]

Tessa Blanchard's Likeness Used in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Photographer Says It Was Without Permission

Popular wrestling game streamers NewLegacyInc got an advanced copy of WWE 2K Battlegrounds to play in order to get their audience hyped up for it's release, but something very odd caught people's eye.[...] Sep 18 - Popular wrestling game streamers NewLegacyInc got an advanced copy of WWE 2K Battlegrounds to play in order to get their audience hyped up for it's release, but something very odd caught people's eye.[...]

Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse Reportedly Had Genuine Heat Before (and During) Dynamite Match

It's being reported by Fightful Select that before Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse's NWA Women's Championship match, they were being catty with each other and not getting along very well. Apparently during[...] Sep 18 - It's being reported by Fightful Select that before Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse's NWA Women's Championship match, they were being catty with each other and not getting along very well. Apparently during[...]

Bobby Lashley on Paying Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley was interviewed by Sports Illustrated, and the topic of The Hurt Business paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman came up. “That means positivity,[...] Sep 18 - WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley was interviewed by Sports Illustrated, and the topic of The Hurt Business paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman came up. “That means positivity,[...]

Pete Dunne Returning to NXT UK

NXT UK has announced that former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne will be returning as a special guest for the Heritage Cup drawing. NEXT WEEK:⚫️@PeteDunneYxB returns for the #NXTUK Heritage Cup Tour[...] Sep 18 - NXT UK has announced that former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne will be returning as a special guest for the Heritage Cup drawing. NEXT WEEK:⚫️@PeteDunneYxB returns for the #NXTUK Heritage Cup Tour[...]

AJ Styles On Why He Doesn't Perform Certain Moves Anymore

AJ Styles was on his Twitch stream answering fan questions. He mentioned that his favorite legend he ever got to work with was Sting, and that the worst sickness he ever wrestled with was against Chri[...] Sep 18 - AJ Styles was on his Twitch stream answering fan questions. He mentioned that his favorite legend he ever got to work with was Sting, and that the worst sickness he ever wrestled with was against Chri[...]

Renee Young Recalls First Meeting With Vince McMahon

During her appearance on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast, Renee Young told the story of the first time she ever met Vince McMahon. “We were in Hershey, Pennsylvania, I was brought in to[...] Sep 18 - During her appearance on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast, Renee Young told the story of the first time she ever met Vince McMahon. “We were in Hershey, Pennsylvania, I was brought in to[...]