The Rock Rips Electric Gate Off Hinges To Get To Movie Set

Posted By: Joe West on Sep 19, 2020

The Rock Rips Electric Gate Off Hinges To Get To Movie Set

The Rock was needing badly to get to the set of his newest movie, Red Notice, but had experienced a power outage that had killed the ability for his electronic gate outside his house to open.

Not my finest hour ‍♂️, but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out - but this time it wouldn’t. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, “in disbelief and equally scared” Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I think I’m ready to be #blackadam #ripgates

