RUMOR KILLER: Melina Says She Has NOT Signed With WWE

Earlier today, it was reported via PWInsider that Melina had possibly signed a contract with WWE. It was reported simply as a speculation, but we now have a definitive answer.

Melina herself has said that the report was false, and that she has not signed with WWE.

“This makes my heart ache because I love my fans so much. I want you to realize that these sites that claim they know what’s happening don’t. How many times have they falsely reported things about me and said I am returning? You can’t believe them because they do not report real or correct news. They often twist things up to get clicks.

I AM NOT signed with the WWE. But that doesn’t mean it is not a possibility. My reason for this post is that it bothers me that these sites lie to fans. If I potentially get signed, don’t forgive them for lying to you. I know there are those that aren’t a fan of mine, but I still will care about them as I do my own fans. I don’t like when people lie to you and/or bring your hopes up. You deserve better than that. YOU should demand better than that. They think it’s ok to pull these stunts because you’ll still follow or click that link. You should follow sites that don’t treat you like you’re stupid and do not lie to you. It seems like a lot of wrestling sites do that though.

I don’t know what my future will hold but I know 2020 has taken so much from me. From all of us. Going back home to the WWE would feel like everything I’ve gone through was for this very moment. But we don’t know what’s going to happen.

There’s so much more than just give someone a contract. I lost my father last month, am I emotionally ready? I’m 41, am I physically capable? Is there a story available? Simply talking to the wwe makes my heart happy. I am grateful for my time with them. One day I’ll come home but when the time is right. So if it doesn’t happen now, Im sorry you thought I was returning. If it does happen… well these sites ruined a great surprise. You should be upset that they cheated you of that moment if it happens.

If I don’t come back, it’s ok. My life is always about gratitude & positivity. Melina will always find & create happiness even when it seems like there is none. But If I return, I am going to put every bit of heart in it in honor of my father and every bit on my soul for the loyal fans who followed all these years, standing by me through the good and the bad. I love you all so much. Never forget”