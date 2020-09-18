WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

SmackDown Quick Results (09/18/20)

*Singles Match* Cesaro defeats Gran Metalik via pinfall *Singles Match* Nikki Cross defeats Lacey Evans via pinfall *Singles Match* AJ Styles def[...] Sep 18 - *Singles Match* Cesaro defeats Gran Metalik via pinfall *Singles Match* Nikki Cross defeats Lacey Evans via pinfall *Singles Match* AJ Styles def[...]

NXT Takeover Could Possibly Take Place in WWE ThunderDome

NXT Takeover has been confirmed for October 4th, and this show may be a bit different from all of the others. According to Wrestling Observer Newslet[...] Sep 18 - NXT Takeover has been confirmed for October 4th, and this show may be a bit different from all of the others. According to Wrestling Observer Newslet[...]

Vampiro On Why He Never Went to WWE

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Vampiro was asked why he never had a stint in WWE. He said he did have a conversation with Bruce Pritchard, but i[...] Sep 18 - In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Vampiro was asked why he never had a stint in WWE. He said he did have a conversation with Bruce Pritchard, but i[...]

WWE Files Trademark For Bella Twins' Personal Hygienie Line

According to PWInsider, WWE has filed a trademark for "Bella Glam" as of September 14th. “Aftershave, antiperspirants, essential oils for aro[...] Sep 18 - According to PWInsider, WWE has filed a trademark for "Bella Glam" as of September 14th. “Aftershave, antiperspirants, essential oils for aro[...]

James Storm Reportedly No Longer Under NWA Contract

It's being reported by Fightful Select that James Storm is no longer under contract with NWA, with his contract having expired as far back as February[...] Sep 18 - It's being reported by Fightful Select that James Storm is no longer under contract with NWA, with his contract having expired as far back as February[...]

Melina Returning to WWE Next Week? (UPDATED)

Former WWE Superstar Melina is reportedly set to return to WWE this coming Monday. This comes from a deal that was struck between the two, following [...] Sep 18 - Former WWE Superstar Melina is reportedly set to return to WWE this coming Monday. This comes from a deal that was struck between the two, following [...]

Pineapple Pete Appears on WWE RAW Underground

It's been revealed that one of the extras in the crowd at RAW Underground this past Monday was actually Suge D, who has become known as Pineapple Pete[...] Sep 18 - It's been revealed that one of the extras in the crowd at RAW Underground this past Monday was actually Suge D, who has become known as Pineapple Pete[...]

Backstage Update on AEW's Parking Lot Brawl

It's being reported that Tony Khan actually came up with the idea of the parking lot brawl that aired as last Wednesday's main event back in March, wh[...] Sep 18 - It's being reported that Tony Khan actually came up with the idea of the parking lot brawl that aired as last Wednesday's main event back in March, wh[...]

Andrew Yang Explains Why He Called Out WWE's Third Party Ban

Andrew Yang, former presidential candidate, took to Twitter recently to call out WWE for banning their talents from using third party services such as[...] Sep 18 - Andrew Yang, former presidential candidate, took to Twitter recently to call out WWE for banning their talents from using third party services such as[...]

Tessa Blanchard's Likeness Used in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Photographer Says It Was Without Permission

Popular wrestling game streamers NewLegacyInc got an advanced copy of WWE 2K Battlegrounds to play in order to get their audience hyped up for it's re[...] Sep 18 - Popular wrestling game streamers NewLegacyInc got an advanced copy of WWE 2K Battlegrounds to play in order to get their audience hyped up for it's re[...]

Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse Reportedly Had Genuine Heat Before (and During) Dynamite Match

It's being reported by Fightful Select that before Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse's NWA Women's Championship match, they were being catty with each other a[...] Sep 18 - It's being reported by Fightful Select that before Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse's NWA Women's Championship match, they were being catty with each other a[...]

Bobby Lashley on Paying Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley was interviewed by Sports Illustrated, and the topic of The Hurt Business paying tribute to the late Chadwick[...] Sep 18 - WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley was interviewed by Sports Illustrated, and the topic of The Hurt Business paying tribute to the late Chadwick[...]

Pete Dunne Returning to NXT UK

NXT UK has announced that former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne will be returning as a special guest for the Heritage Cup drawing. NEXT WEEK:⚫️@Pet[...] Sep 18 - NXT UK has announced that former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne will be returning as a special guest for the Heritage Cup drawing. NEXT WEEK:⚫️@Pet[...]

AJ Styles On Why He Doesn't Perform Certain Moves Anymore

AJ Styles was on his Twitch stream answering fan questions. He mentioned that his favorite legend he ever got to work with was Sting, and that the wor[...] Sep 18 - AJ Styles was on his Twitch stream answering fan questions. He mentioned that his favorite legend he ever got to work with was Sting, and that the wor[...]

Renee Young Recalls First Meeting With Vince McMahon

During her appearance on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast, Renee Young told the story of the first time she ever met Vince McMahon. “We [...] Sep 18 - During her appearance on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast, Renee Young told the story of the first time she ever met Vince McMahon. “We [...]

The Reason Babatunde's Name Was Changed to Dabba-Kato

WWE's Raw Underground star Dabba-Kato used to wrestle in NXT as Babatunde. But, when he moved to Raw, his name was changed to Dabba-Kato. The reason f[...] Sep 18 - WWE's Raw Underground star Dabba-Kato used to wrestle in NXT as Babatunde. But, when he moved to Raw, his name was changed to Dabba-Kato. The reason f[...]

Rejected New Day Storyline Unveiled

According to WrestleVotes, there was a storyline for The New Day that was ultimately not done that would have involved both Big E and Kofi Kingston be[...] Sep 17 - According to WrestleVotes, there was a storyline for The New Day that was ultimately not done that would have involved both Big E and Kofi Kingston be[...]

Matt Riddle Files Civil Suit Against Candy Cartwright

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has filed a civil suit against Candy Cartwright, the woman who accused him publicly of sexual assault during the #SpeakingOu[...] Sep 17 - WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has filed a civil suit against Candy Cartwright, the woman who accused him publicly of sexual assault during the #SpeakingOu[...]

Finn Balor on Returning to NXT, Possibility of Reforming Bullet Club and The Demon Not Working Out

Finn Balor was interviewed by VIBE & Wrestling and discussed a variety of topics, including the reason that he feels that The Demon character didn[...] Sep 17 - Finn Balor was interviewed by VIBE & Wrestling and discussed a variety of topics, including the reason that he feels that The Demon character didn[...]

AEW Beats NXT in Wednesday Ratings

After four straight weeks of NXT and Dynamite not airing on the same night due to various scheduling conflicts, the two shows were back to airing on t[...] Sep 17 - After four straight weeks of NXT and Dynamite not airing on the same night due to various scheduling conflicts, the two shows were back to airing on t[...]

Kurt Angle on Why WWE Didn't Book Roman Reigns Properly

Kurt Angle recently appeared on Wrestling Inc's podcast and discussed WWE's handling of Roman Reigns: "It was one of those things where it goes in [...] Sep 17 - Kurt Angle recently appeared on Wrestling Inc's podcast and discussed WWE's handling of Roman Reigns: "It was one of those things where it goes in [...]

WATCH: "The Speed of Time" starring John Morrison and Dolph Ziggler

“Johnny Killfire (John Hennigan) must go back in time and team up with his former self (Sean Marquette) to stop the TimeBorgs from getting the[...] Sep 17 - “Johnny Killfire (John Hennigan) must go back in time and team up with his former self (Sean Marquette) to stop the TimeBorgs from getting the[...]

Update on Ivar's Neck Surgery

WWE Superstar Ivar, who suffered a neck injury from a suicide dive on last week’s eight-man match on RAW, was scheduled to undergo neck surgery [...] Sep 17 - WWE Superstar Ivar, who suffered a neck injury from a suicide dive on last week’s eight-man match on RAW, was scheduled to undergo neck surgery [...]

Triple H on Wade Barrett Returning to WWE

Wade Barrett is now officially a full-time member of the WWE NXT commentary team for (at least) one year, with the option to extend the contract later[...] Sep 17 - Wade Barrett is now officially a full-time member of the WWE NXT commentary team for (at least) one year, with the option to extend the contract later[...]