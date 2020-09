James Storm Reportedly No Longer Under NWA Contract

This is especially interesting because he's currently holding one half of the NWA Tag-Team Championships with Eli Drake, so we'll just have to see what happens with that.

It's being reported by Fightful Select that James Storm is no longer under contract with NWA, with his contract having expired as far back as February.

NXT Takeover Could Possibly Take Place in WWE ThunderDome

NXT Takeover has been confirmed for October 4th, and this show may be a bit different from all of the others. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan might be to have NXT TakeOver take p[...] Sep 18 - NXT Takeover has been confirmed for October 4th, and this show may be a bit different from all of the others. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan might be to have NXT TakeOver take p[...]

Vampiro On Why He Never Went to WWE

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Vampiro was asked why he never had a stint in WWE. He said he did have a conversation with Bruce Pritchard, but it was made clear that WWE had no plans for his cha[...] Sep 18 - In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Vampiro was asked why he never had a stint in WWE. He said he did have a conversation with Bruce Pritchard, but it was made clear that WWE had no plans for his cha[...]

WWE Files Trademark For Bella Twins' Personal Hygienie Line

According to PWInsider, WWE has filed a trademark for "Bella Glam" as of September 14th. “Aftershave, antiperspirants, essential oils for aromatherapy use, baby lotions, bar soaps, bath soap,[...] Sep 18 - According to PWInsider, WWE has filed a trademark for "Bella Glam" as of September 14th. “Aftershave, antiperspirants, essential oils for aromatherapy use, baby lotions, bar soaps, bath soap,[...]

Melina Returning to WWE Next Week?

Former WWE Superstar Melina is reportedly set to return to WWE this coming Monday. This comes from a deal that was struck between the two, following Melina's successful run as a heel on NWA Power. T[...] Sep 18 - Former WWE Superstar Melina is reportedly set to return to WWE this coming Monday. This comes from a deal that was struck between the two, following Melina's successful run as a heel on NWA Power. T[...]

Pineapple Pete Appears on WWE RAW Underground

It's been revealed that one of the extras in the crowd at RAW Underground this past Monday was actually Suge D, who has become known as Pineapple Pete in AEW. I came through trying to win some of @[...] Sep 18 - It's been revealed that one of the extras in the crowd at RAW Underground this past Monday was actually Suge D, who has become known as Pineapple Pete in AEW. I came through trying to win some of @[...]

Backstage Update on AEW's Parking Lot Brawl

It's being reported that Tony Khan actually came up with the idea of the parking lot brawl that aired as last Wednesday's main event back in March, when the COVID-19 issue was just starting to take ho[...] Sep 18 - It's being reported that Tony Khan actually came up with the idea of the parking lot brawl that aired as last Wednesday's main event back in March, when the COVID-19 issue was just starting to take ho[...]

Andrew Yang Explains Why He Called Out WWE's Third Party Ban

Andrew Yang, former presidential candidate, took to Twitter recently to call out WWE for banning their talents from using third party services such as Twitch and Cameo. It was a big story, but many we[...] Sep 18 - Andrew Yang, former presidential candidate, took to Twitter recently to call out WWE for banning their talents from using third party services such as Twitch and Cameo. It was a big story, but many we[...]

Tessa Blanchard's Likeness Used in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Photographer Says It Was Without Permission

Popular wrestling game streamers NewLegacyInc got an advanced copy of WWE 2K Battlegrounds to play in order to get their audience hyped up for it's release, but something very odd caught people's eye.[...] Sep 18 - Popular wrestling game streamers NewLegacyInc got an advanced copy of WWE 2K Battlegrounds to play in order to get their audience hyped up for it's release, but something very odd caught people's eye.[...]

Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse Reportedly Had Genuine Heat Before (and During) Dynamite Match

It's being reported by Fightful Select that before Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse's NWA Women's Championship match, they were being catty with each other and not getting along very well. Apparently during[...] Sep 18 - It's being reported by Fightful Select that before Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse's NWA Women's Championship match, they were being catty with each other and not getting along very well. Apparently during[...]

Bobby Lashley on Paying Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley was interviewed by Sports Illustrated, and the topic of The Hurt Business paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman came up. “That means positivity,[...] Sep 18 - WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley was interviewed by Sports Illustrated, and the topic of The Hurt Business paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman came up. “That means positivity,[...]

Pete Dunne Returning to NXT UK

NXT UK has announced that former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne will be returning as a special guest for the Heritage Cup drawing. NEXT WEEK:⚫️@PeteDunneYxB returns for the #NXTUK Heritage Cup Tour[...] Sep 18 - NXT UK has announced that former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne will be returning as a special guest for the Heritage Cup drawing. NEXT WEEK:⚫️@PeteDunneYxB returns for the #NXTUK Heritage Cup Tour[...]

AJ Styles On Why He Doesn't Perform Certain Moves Anymore

AJ Styles was on his Twitch stream answering fan questions. He mentioned that his favorite legend he ever got to work with was Sting, and that the worst sickness he ever wrestled with was against Chri[...] Sep 18 - AJ Styles was on his Twitch stream answering fan questions. He mentioned that his favorite legend he ever got to work with was Sting, and that the worst sickness he ever wrestled with was against Chri[...]

Renee Young Recalls First Meeting With Vince McMahon

During her appearance on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast, Renee Young told the story of the first time she ever met Vince McMahon. “We were in Hershey, Pennsylvania, I was brought in to[...] Sep 18 - During her appearance on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast, Renee Young told the story of the first time she ever met Vince McMahon. “We were in Hershey, Pennsylvania, I was brought in to[...]

The Reason Babatunde's Name Was Changed to Dabba-Kato

WWE's Raw Underground star Dabba-Kato used to wrestle in NXT as Babatunde. But, when he moved to Raw, his name was changed to Dabba-Kato. The reason for this is that his real name is Babatunde Aiyegbu[...] Sep 18 - WWE's Raw Underground star Dabba-Kato used to wrestle in NXT as Babatunde. But, when he moved to Raw, his name was changed to Dabba-Kato. The reason for this is that his real name is Babatunde Aiyegbu[...]

Rejected New Day Storyline Unveiled

According to WrestleVotes, there was a storyline for The New Day that was ultimately not done that would have involved both Big E and Kofi Kingston being drafted to Raw and SmackDown respectively, but[...] Sep 17 - According to WrestleVotes, there was a storyline for The New Day that was ultimately not done that would have involved both Big E and Kofi Kingston being drafted to Raw and SmackDown respectively, but[...]

Matt Riddle Files Civil Suit Against Candy Cartwright

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has filed a civil suit against Candy Cartwright, the woman who accused him publicly of sexual assault during the #SpeakingOut movement. Riddle was in the process of requesti[...] Sep 17 - WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has filed a civil suit against Candy Cartwright, the woman who accused him publicly of sexual assault during the #SpeakingOut movement. Riddle was in the process of requesti[...]

Finn Balor on Returning to NXT, Possibility of Reforming Bullet Club and The Demon Not Working Out

Finn Balor was interviewed by VIBE & Wrestling and discussed a variety of topics, including the reason that he feels that The Demon character didn't work on the main roster. Finn Balor on his d[...] Sep 17 - Finn Balor was interviewed by VIBE & Wrestling and discussed a variety of topics, including the reason that he feels that The Demon character didn't work on the main roster. Finn Balor on his d[...]

AEW Beats NXT in Wednesday Ratings

After four straight weeks of NXT and Dynamite not airing on the same night due to various scheduling conflicts, the two shows were back to airing on their original timeslots to resume the Wednesday Ni[...] Sep 17 - After four straight weeks of NXT and Dynamite not airing on the same night due to various scheduling conflicts, the two shows were back to airing on their original timeslots to resume the Wednesday Ni[...]

Kurt Angle on Why WWE Didn't Book Roman Reigns Properly

Kurt Angle recently appeared on Wrestling Inc's podcast and discussed WWE's handling of Roman Reigns: "It was one of those things where it goes in phases. You start low and work your way to the mid[...] Sep 17 - Kurt Angle recently appeared on Wrestling Inc's podcast and discussed WWE's handling of Roman Reigns: "It was one of those things where it goes in phases. You start low and work your way to the mid[...]

WATCH: "The Speed of Time" starring John Morrison and Dolph Ziggler

“Johnny Killfire (John Hennigan) must go back in time and team up with his former self (Sean Marquette) to stop the TimeBorgs from getting their hands on an app that breaks the space-time cont[...] Sep 17 - “Johnny Killfire (John Hennigan) must go back in time and team up with his former self (Sean Marquette) to stop the TimeBorgs from getting their hands on an app that breaks the space-time cont[...]

Update on Ivar's Neck Surgery

WWE Superstar Ivar, who suffered a neck injury from a suicide dive on last week’s eight-man match on RAW, was scheduled to undergo neck surgery in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week. Accordi[...] Sep 17 - WWE Superstar Ivar, who suffered a neck injury from a suicide dive on last week’s eight-man match on RAW, was scheduled to undergo neck surgery in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week. Accordi[...]

Triple H on Wade Barrett Returning to WWE

Wade Barrett is now officially a full-time member of the WWE NXT commentary team for (at least) one year, with the option to extend the contract later. Triple H took to Twitter to praise Barrett: [...] Sep 17 - Wade Barrett is now officially a full-time member of the WWE NXT commentary team for (at least) one year, with the option to extend the contract later. Triple H took to Twitter to praise Barrett: [...]

Zelina Vega Reveals High Praise She Got From Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman

On D-Von Dudley's Table Talk, Zelina Vega talked about how Vince McMahon once compared her to Stephanie McMahon. “Before quarantine happened, Vince would always say, ‘You’re one o[...] Sep 17 - On D-Von Dudley's Table Talk, Zelina Vega talked about how Vince McMahon once compared her to Stephanie McMahon. “Before quarantine happened, Vince would always say, ‘You’re one o[...]