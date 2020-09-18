Melina Returning to WWE Next Week?
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 18, 2020
Former WWE Superstar Melina is reportedly set to return to WWE this coming Monday.
This comes from a deal that was struck between the two, following Melina's successful run as a heel on NWA Power.
This will be Melina's first appearance since Raw Reunion back in July of 2019. She hasn't wrestled in WWE since August of 2011.
