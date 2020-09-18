Backstage Update on AEW's Parking Lot Brawl

It's being reported that Tony Khan actually came up with the idea of the parking lot brawl that aired as last Wednesday's main event back in March, when the COVID-19 issue was just starting to take hold.

The entire match was shot in one take, with minor editing just to remove any swearing that happened. The match was mostly put together by producer Jerry Lynn, but with input from the four wrestlers involved.

The match was also apparently supposed to be Proud & Powerful vs. The Lucha Bros, but Santana suggested Best Friends instead. The idea of destroying Trent's mom's van was also Santana's idea.