Andrew Yang Explains Why He Called Out WWE's Third Party Ban

Andrew Yang, former presidential candidate, took to Twitter recently to call out WWE for banning their talents from using third party services such as Twitch and Cameo. It was a big story, but many were surprised that somebody that high up in the political stratosphere would set his sights on Vince McMahon seemingly out of nowhere.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Yang explained why he spoke out.

“I actually got a message from someone who is part of the WWE, pointing out to me the story about how WWE was saying, ‘Hey, don’t go on Cameo or Twitch.’ And it infuriated me because I know that the WWE has been trying to play it both ways for years, where they’re saying on one hand, ‘Can’t do anything without our say so. We own you, but you’re an independent contractor and we have nothing to do with your health, retirement, any of the benefits you’d get that would accrue to an employee.’

“So to me, you have to make a choice at some point. If you’re going to control all these aspects of a wrestler or performer’s waking life, then you should take some responsibility too for that person's bigger picture. Maybe like, if they have a kid, maybe they get some maternity or paternity leave. Maybe they get an off-season. Maybe they get recovery time.”

“And I say this as someone who’s been a longtime fan of the sport … They’re putting their lives on the line. Or their health on the line, their family life on the line, all the time. They made Vince a billionaire. And then the fact that he’s still being so heavy-handed about their ability to just make a simple buck on Cameo just struck me as so absurd, and ridiculous, and wrong.”

“I really do not [consider comparing WWE to Disney a fair comparison]. Because there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that if an actress or performer plays Belle from Beauty and the Beast, [laughs] that is not actually Belle. She does not live in a magic castle with the Beast. So if the actress then turns around and does something of their own accord, everyone knows it’s talent for hire and she’s doing something else. And so with professional wrestlers, you inhabit a character but you’re still a human being. And you still should be able to do things as any human would do, for example, make an appearance. Show up on Cameo.

“It’d be [like] if you, Chris, somehow were in a movie, and then all of a sudden you weren’t allowed to turn around and do anything as yourself. So I think that the comparison is not very apt, in large part because the treatment is so — again, it’s so dissonant. Because on one hand you’re saying, ‘Look, we have no responsibility for you. But on the other hand, we control your very image, your name in some cases, and you can’t do anything without our say so.’ In a way, it’s actual inhuman, it’s de-humanizing. It’s saying, ‘Look, you are no longer a human being. You are this character.'”