Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse Reportedly Had Genuine Heat Before (and During) Dynamite Match

It's being reported by Fightful Select that before Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse's NWA Women's Championship match, they were being catty with each other and not getting along very well.

Apparently during the match, Ivelisse started to no-sell some of Rosa's offense, which offended her as she took it as an attempt to disrespect the entire NWA. This led to her laying in some stiff shots.

The report also mentioned that during a tag-team match of Thunder Rosa / Hikaru Shida vs. Ivelesse / Diamente that was taped for next week's broadcast was "highly uncomfortable" for many backstage, who were apparently surprised that AEW is advertising it for the show instead of editing it out entirely and pretending it didn't happen.