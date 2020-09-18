Bobby Lashley on Paying Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

“That means positivity, being proud and being powerful. That’s what that movie character was. It put an African American character, a Black character, in a different light as a superhero. I never really had that growing up. We never really had our black Superman, but that’s what he was. It’s a tragic, amazing story. Boseman was battling cancer but creating some of the greatest movies of our time. We felt it was necessary to pay tribute to him, especially at this time.”

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley was interviewed by Sports Illustrated, and the topic of The Hurt Business paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman came up.

