AJ Styles On Why He Doesn't Perform Certain Moves Anymore

AJ Styles was on his Twitch stream answering fan questions. He mentioned that his favorite legend he ever got to work with was Sting, and that the worst sickness he ever wrestled with was against Chris Hero when he had a sinus problem.

"The last time I wrestled when I was sick was against Chris Hero, when I was on the indies. I had a sinus thing, and I hate wrestling like that because it just drains you. It's the worst."

But the interesting thing that came out of this was when a fan asked why he doesn't perform certain moves that he used to, such as in TNA or various independents.