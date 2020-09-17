Finn Balor on Returning to NXT, Possibility of Reforming Bullet Club and The Demon Not Working Out

Finn Balor was interviewed by VIBE & Wrestling and discussed a variety of topics, including the reason that he feels that The Demon character didn't work on the main roster.

Finn Balor on his decision to return to NXT: “Yes, thank you very much. It is not easy as you said. The truth is that this only confirms that it was not the wrong decision when I decided to return to NXT. Seeing so many new faces and so many great talents has been rejuvenating and also defeating Adam Cole was quite an achievement so I am beyond happy.”

Balor on a possible reformation of the Bullet Club in NXT: “Well, to be honest I would have to tell you that without a doubt I would have chosen two Superstars that were released by the company just a month ago. It’s a shame and I know things are the way they are. Now that it has happened, there is nothing left but looking into the future but I don’t think I could rebuild the Bullet Club without them. I don’t think any current Superstars fit that role better than them.”

Balor on The Demon not working on the main roster: “The ‘Demon’ was designed as something special. It was one of those things that should have been saved for breathtaking occasions, but it ended up being advertised in the media and that was one of the main reasons why it didn’t work. The surprise factor was completely gone and the ‘Demon’ became Finn Balor’s savior, which was also to my detriment because I could not develop my own character separate from the ‘Demon’. I think it hurt both of us – Finn Balor and the ‘Demon’.”

Balor on the evolution of the NXT brand: “The evolution of the brand during the last 2 years has been incredible. We all know, and now more than ever, that NXT is WWE’s third brand and is no longer a development brand. In that sense, I think it would not hurt to see the ‘Demon’ in this type of cinematic matches because we have to evolve along with the business, but I would enjoy much more with the ‘Demon’ in a stadium full of people at WrestleMania. I think in a way it was designed for those kinds of occasions and I think that both, the fans and myself, would enjoy it much more.”