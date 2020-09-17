WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Finn Balor on Returning to NXT, Possibility of Reforming Bullet Club and The Demon Not Working Out
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 17, 2020
Finn Balor was interviewed by VIBE & Wrestling and discussed a variety of topics, including the reason that he feels that The Demon character didn't work on the main roster.
Finn Balor on his decision to return to NXT: “Yes, thank you very much. It is not easy as you said. The truth is that this only confirms that it was not the wrong decision when I decided to return to NXT. Seeing so many new faces and so many great talents has been rejuvenating and also defeating Adam Cole was quite an achievement so I am beyond happy.”
Balor on a possible reformation of the Bullet Club in NXT: “Well, to be honest I would have to tell you that without a doubt I would have chosen two Superstars that were released by the company just a month ago. It’s a shame and I know things are the way they are. Now that it has happened, there is nothing left but looking into the future but I don’t think I could rebuild the Bullet Club without them. I don’t think any current Superstars fit that role better than them.”
Balor on The Demon not working on the main roster: “The ‘Demon’ was designed as something special. It was one of those things that should have been saved for breathtaking occasions, but it ended up being advertised in the media and that was one of the main reasons why it didn’t work. The surprise factor was completely gone and the ‘Demon’ became Finn Balor’s savior, which was also to my detriment because I could not develop my own character separate from the ‘Demon’. I think it hurt both of us – Finn Balor and the ‘Demon’.”
Balor on the evolution of the NXT brand: “The evolution of the brand during the last 2 years has been incredible. We all know, and now more than ever, that NXT is WWE’s third brand and is no longer a development brand. In that sense, I think it would not hurt to see the ‘Demon’ in this type of cinematic matches because we have to evolve along with the business, but I would enjoy much more with the ‘Demon’ in a stadium full of people at WrestleMania. I think in a way it was designed for those kinds of occasions and I think that both, the fans and myself, would enjoy it much more.”
Rejected New Day Storyline Unveiled According to WrestleVotes, there was a storyline for The New Day that was ultimately not done that would have involved both Big E and Kofi Kingston being drafted to Raw and SmackDown respectively, but[...]
Sep 17 - According to WrestleVotes, there was a storyline for The New Day that was ultimately not done that would have involved both Big E and Kofi Kingston being drafted to Raw and SmackDown respectively, but[...]
Sep 17 - WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has filed a civil suit against Candy Cartwright, the woman who accused him publicly of sexual assault during the #SpeakingOut movement. Riddle was in the process of requesti[...]
Sep 17 - Finn Balor was interviewed by VIBE & Wrestling and discussed a variety of topics, including the reason that he feels that The Demon character didn't work on the main roster. Finn Balor on his d[...]
Sep 17
AEW Beats NXT in Wednesday Ratings After four straight weeks of NXT and Dynamite not airing on the same night due to various scheduling conflicts, the two shows were back to airing on their original timeslots to resume the Wednesday Ni[...]
Sep 17 - After four straight weeks of NXT and Dynamite not airing on the same night due to various scheduling conflicts, the two shows were back to airing on their original timeslots to resume the Wednesday Ni[...]
Sep 17 - Kurt Angle recently appeared on Wrestling Inc's podcast and discussed WWE's handling of Roman Reigns: "It was one of those things where it goes in phases. You start low and work your way to the mid[...]
Sep 17 - “Johnny Killfire (John Hennigan) must go back in time and team up with his former self (Sean Marquette) to stop the TimeBorgs from getting their hands on an app that breaks the space-time cont[...]
Sep 17
Update on Ivar's Neck Surgery WWE Superstar Ivar, who suffered a neck injury from a suicide dive on last week’s eight-man match on RAW, was scheduled to undergo neck surgery in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week. Accordi[...]
Sep 17 - WWE Superstar Ivar, who suffered a neck injury from a suicide dive on last week’s eight-man match on RAW, was scheduled to undergo neck surgery in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week. Accordi[...]
Sep 17
Triple H on Wade Barrett Returning to WWE Wade Barrett is now officially a full-time member of the WWE NXT commentary team for (at least) one year, with the option to extend the contract later. Triple H took to Twitter to praise Barrett: [...]
Sep 17 - Wade Barrett is now officially a full-time member of the WWE NXT commentary team for (at least) one year, with the option to extend the contract later. Triple H took to Twitter to praise Barrett: [...]
Sep 17 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback has revealed that his legal battle to own the Ryback name has begun. USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that WWE owns the trademark for the n[...]
Sep 17 - During an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho discussed Tony Khan's level of control, as well as the Wednesday Night War. "One thing about Tony is he's very driven, and he's very passion[...]
Sep 17
Update on AEW Possibly Airing in India As AEW increases in popularity, there's been a lot of talk from Indian wrestling fans wanting AEW Dynamite to air in India. We did get some insight on this during the AEW Dynamite post-show, when Ton[...]
Sep 17 - As AEW increases in popularity, there's been a lot of talk from Indian wrestling fans wanting AEW Dynamite to air in India. We did get some insight on this during the AEW Dynamite post-show, when Ton[...]
Sep 17
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (9/16/2020) FTR defeated Jurassic Express "Hangman" Adam Page defeated Frankie Kazarian MJF defeated a local competitor Inner Circle (Jericho and Hager) defeated Private Party Thunder Rosa defeated Ivelisse[...]
Sep 17 - FTR defeated Jurassic Express "Hangman" Adam Page defeated Frankie Kazarian MJF defeated a local competitor Inner Circle (Jericho and Hager) defeated Private Party Thunder Rosa defeated Ivelisse[...]
Sep 17
WWE NXT Quick Results (9/16/2020) Io Shirai defeated Shotzi Blackheart Tommaso Ciampa defeated Desmond Troy KUSHIDA defeated Austin Theory The Fashion Police defeated IMPERIUM for the NXT Tag-Team Championships Kacy Catanzaro an[...]
Sep 17 - Io Shirai defeated Shotzi Blackheart Tommaso Ciampa defeated Desmond Troy KUSHIDA defeated Austin Theory The Fashion Police defeated IMPERIUM for the NXT Tag-Team Championships Kacy Catanzaro an[...]
Sep 16 - WWE NXT has announced that William Regal, the general manager, will have two major announcements on tonight's broadcast. There's speculation on what this could be, but nobody seems to know for sure.
[...]
Sep 16 - Appearing on SiriusXM's Busted Open radio, Mike Bennett discussed his recent WWE run with his wife Maria Kanellis. “I had many good conversations with Vince. After we had our first child? I r[...]
Sep 16
Daniel Cormier Says He's Been In Talks With WWE Former UFC World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cromier was interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he was asked if he had any conversations with WWE about coming over for a run, being that he is a know[...]
Sep 16 - Former UFC World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cromier was interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he was asked if he had any conversations with WWE about coming over for a run, being that he is a know[...]
Sep 16 - Wrestling Inc. has provided an update on Phillip Arnold Thomas II, the man who broke into Sonya Deville's home and attempted to kidnap her. According to the latest update, Thomas plead not guilty to h[...]
Sep 16
WWE Tried To Keep Tony Schiavonne Away From AEW On Tony Schiavonne and Conrad Thompson's "What Happened When" podcast, it was a special Ask Tony Anything episode. Below are some of the highlights. Tony Schiavone was asked: “If the Braves cal[...]
Sep 16 - On Tony Schiavonne and Conrad Thompson's "What Happened When" podcast, it was a special Ask Tony Anything episode. Below are some of the highlights. Tony Schiavone was asked: “If the Braves cal[...]
Sep 16 - Arn Anderson took some time on his podcast to discuss what Vince McMahon felt about WCW stars after the buy-out that occurred in 2001. "WCW was a company that for the longest time was not even reco[...]
Sep 16
AEW Signs Will Hobbs All Elite Wrestling has announced that they have officially signed Will Hobbs to a contract. Hobbs has been wrestling on the indies for over a decade, and has been a breakout star on Dark as of late,[...]
Sep 16 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that they have officially signed Will Hobbs to a contract. Hobbs has been wrestling on the indies for over a decade, and has been a breakout star on Dark as of late,[...]
Sep 16
AJ Styles Confirms He Talked With AEW Last Year AJ Styles went onto his Twitch stream and confirmed to the fans watching that he was in talks with AEW a year ago when his contract was up for negotiation. "Yeah, there were talks. Look, it's a bus[...]
Sep 16 - AJ Styles went onto his Twitch stream and confirmed to the fans watching that he was in talks with AEW a year ago when his contract was up for negotiation. "Yeah, there were talks. Look, it's a bus[...]
Sep 16
iMPACT - Bound for GLORY - Main Event SET! BOUND FOR GLORY MAIN EVENT IS SET! WORLD CHAMPION ERIC YOUNG COLLIDES WITH RICH SWANNTO HEADLINE THE BIGGEST IMPACT WRESTLING EVENT OF 2020LIVE ONLY ON PAY-PER-VIEW, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24
[...]
Sep 16 - BOUND FOR GLORY MAIN EVENT IS SET! WORLD CHAMPION ERIC YOUNG COLLIDES WITH RICH SWANNTO HEADLINE THE BIGGEST IMPACT WRESTLING EVENT OF 2020LIVE ONLY ON PAY-PER-VIEW, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24
[...]
Sep 16 - WWE's Lana has taken to Twitter to vent about the harassment she has received online due to her Instagram videos. It’s crazy to see me that I can post a video on my IG & get so much hate [...]
Sep 16
Miro: "I finally understand why AEW is the best." Miro, formerly known as Rusev, made his AEW debut this past week as the Best Man of Kip Sabian. He appeared on the Busted Open radio show and discussed how he feels about AEW. "Ever since AEW form[...]
Sep 16 - Miro, formerly known as Rusev, made his AEW debut this past week as the Best Man of Kip Sabian. He appeared on the Busted Open radio show and discussed how he feels about AEW. "Ever since AEW form[...]