"It was one of those things where it goes in phases. You start low and work your way to the mid-card, you win some matches, and then you lose some, then you win some and get to the main event level, and then you’re going to lose some matches again. It’s not like a meteoric rise to the top. You go up a little bit, then down a bit, then back up a little, then down. It’s so the fans can get used to you and get used to seeing you in that situation. The example today, whether you like him or not, he’s a ring general, and the guy is incredible – Roman Reigns. The problem with him is Vince just took him from zero to hero and the fans were confused, wondering who this guy is. The thought was just like, ‘Who’s this guy and what’s he doing here? He must be Vince’s guy, and if that’s the case, I don’t like him.’ This heel turn has been a long time coming."

Finn Balor on Returning to NXT, Possibility of Reforming Bullet Club and The Demon Not Working Out

Finn Balor was interviewed by VIBE & Wrestling and discussed a variety of topics, including the reason that he feels that The Demon character didn't work on the main roster. Finn Balor on his d[...] Sep 17 - Finn Balor was interviewed by VIBE & Wrestling and discussed a variety of topics, including the reason that he feels that The Demon character didn't work on the main roster. Finn Balor on his d[...]

AEW Beats NXT in Wednesday Ratings

After four straight weeks of NXT and Dynamite not airing on the same night due to various scheduling conflicts, the two shows were back to airing on their original timeslots to resume the Wednesday Ni[...] Sep 17 - After four straight weeks of NXT and Dynamite not airing on the same night due to various scheduling conflicts, the two shows were back to airing on their original timeslots to resume the Wednesday Ni[...]

Kurt Angle on Why WWE Didn't Book Roman Reigns Properly

Kurt Angle recently appeared on Wrestling Inc's podcast and discussed WWE's handling of Roman Reigns: "It was one of those things where it goes in phases. You start low and work your way to the mid[...] Sep 17 - Kurt Angle recently appeared on Wrestling Inc's podcast and discussed WWE's handling of Roman Reigns: "It was one of those things where it goes in phases. You start low and work your way to the mid[...]

WATCH: "The Speed of Time" starring John Morrison and Dolph Ziggler

“Johnny Killfire (John Hennigan) must go back in time and team up with his former self (Sean Marquette) to stop the TimeBorgs from getting their hands on an app that breaks the space-time cont[...] Sep 17 - “Johnny Killfire (John Hennigan) must go back in time and team up with his former self (Sean Marquette) to stop the TimeBorgs from getting their hands on an app that breaks the space-time cont[...]

Update on Ivar's Neck Surgery

WWE Superstar Ivar, who suffered a neck injury from a suicide dive on last week’s eight-man match on RAW, was scheduled to undergo neck surgery in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week. Accordi[...] Sep 17 - WWE Superstar Ivar, who suffered a neck injury from a suicide dive on last week’s eight-man match on RAW, was scheduled to undergo neck surgery in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week. Accordi[...]

Triple H on Wade Barrett Returning to WWE

Wade Barrett is now officially a full-time member of the WWE NXT commentary team for (at least) one year, with the option to extend the contract later. Triple H took to Twitter to praise Barrett: [...] Sep 17 - Wade Barrett is now officially a full-time member of the WWE NXT commentary team for (at least) one year, with the option to extend the contract later. Triple H took to Twitter to praise Barrett: [...]

Zelina Vega Reveals High Praise She Got From Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman

On D-Von Dudley's Table Talk, Zelina Vega talked about how Vince McMahon once compared her to Stephanie McMahon. “Before quarantine happened, Vince would always say, ‘You’re one o[...] Sep 17 - On D-Von Dudley's Table Talk, Zelina Vega talked about how Vince McMahon once compared her to Stephanie McMahon. “Before quarantine happened, Vince would always say, ‘You’re one o[...]

Ryback's Trademark Battle With WWE Has Officially Begun

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has revealed that his legal battle to own the Ryback name has begun. USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that WWE owns the trademark for the n[...] Sep 17 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback has revealed that his legal battle to own the Ryback name has begun. USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that WWE owns the trademark for the n[...]

Chris Jericho: "It's kind of embarrassing for NXT at this point."

During an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho discussed Tony Khan's level of control, as well as the Wednesday Night War. "One thing about Tony is he's very driven, and he's very passion[...] Sep 17 - During an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho discussed Tony Khan's level of control, as well as the Wednesday Night War. "One thing about Tony is he's very driven, and he's very passion[...]

Update on AEW Possibly Airing in India

As AEW increases in popularity, there's been a lot of talk from Indian wrestling fans wanting AEW Dynamite to air in India. We did get some insight on this during the AEW Dynamite post-show, when Ton[...] Sep 17 - As AEW increases in popularity, there's been a lot of talk from Indian wrestling fans wanting AEW Dynamite to air in India. We did get some insight on this during the AEW Dynamite post-show, when Ton[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (9/16/2020)

FTR defeated Jurassic Express "Hangman" Adam Page defeated Frankie Kazarian MJF defeated a local competitor Inner Circle (Jericho and Hager) defeated Private Party Thunder Rosa defeated Ivelisse[...] Sep 17 - FTR defeated Jurassic Express "Hangman" Adam Page defeated Frankie Kazarian MJF defeated a local competitor Inner Circle (Jericho and Hager) defeated Private Party Thunder Rosa defeated Ivelisse[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (9/16/2020)

Io Shirai defeated Shotzi Blackheart Tommaso Ciampa defeated Desmond Troy KUSHIDA defeated Austin Theory The Fashion Police defeated IMPERIUM for the NXT Tag-Team Championships Kacy Catanzaro an[...] Sep 17 - Io Shirai defeated Shotzi Blackheart Tommaso Ciampa defeated Desmond Troy KUSHIDA defeated Austin Theory The Fashion Police defeated IMPERIUM for the NXT Tag-Team Championships Kacy Catanzaro an[...]

William Regal To Make TWO Major Announcements Tonight on NXT

WWE NXT has announced that William Regal, the general manager, will have two major announcements on tonight's broadcast. There's speculation on what this could be, but nobody seems to know for sure. [...] Sep 16 - WWE NXT has announced that William Regal, the general manager, will have two major announcements on tonight's broadcast. There's speculation on what this could be, but nobody seems to know for sure. [...]

Mike Bennett Talks About Creative Meetings With Vince McMahon

Appearing on SiriusXM's Busted Open radio, Mike Bennett discussed his recent WWE run with his wife Maria Kanellis. “I had many good conversations with Vince. After we had our first child? I r[...] Sep 16 - Appearing on SiriusXM's Busted Open radio, Mike Bennett discussed his recent WWE run with his wife Maria Kanellis. “I had many good conversations with Vince. After we had our first child? I r[...]

Daniel Cormier Says He's Been In Talks With WWE

Former UFC World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cromier was interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he was asked if he had any conversations with WWE about coming over for a run, being that he is a know[...] Sep 16 - Former UFC World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cromier was interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he was asked if he had any conversations with WWE about coming over for a run, being that he is a know[...]

Man Who Attempted To Kidnap Sonya Deville Pleads Not Guilty

Wrestling Inc. has provided an update on Phillip Arnold Thomas II, the man who broke into Sonya Deville's home and attempted to kidnap her. According to the latest update, Thomas plead not guilty to h[...] Sep 16 - Wrestling Inc. has provided an update on Phillip Arnold Thomas II, the man who broke into Sonya Deville's home and attempted to kidnap her. According to the latest update, Thomas plead not guilty to h[...]

WWE Tried To Keep Tony Schiavonne Away From AEW

On Tony Schiavonne and Conrad Thompson's "What Happened When" podcast, it was a special Ask Tony Anything episode. Below are some of the highlights. Tony Schiavone was asked: “If the Braves cal[...] Sep 16 - On Tony Schiavonne and Conrad Thompson's "What Happened When" podcast, it was a special Ask Tony Anything episode. Below are some of the highlights. Tony Schiavone was asked: “If the Braves cal[...]

Arn Anderson Explains What Vince McMahon Thought About Established WCW Stars

Arn Anderson took some time on his podcast to discuss what Vince McMahon felt about WCW stars after the buy-out that occurred in 2001. "WCW was a company that for the longest time was not even reco[...] Sep 16 - Arn Anderson took some time on his podcast to discuss what Vince McMahon felt about WCW stars after the buy-out that occurred in 2001. "WCW was a company that for the longest time was not even reco[...]

AEW Signs Will Hobbs

All Elite Wrestling has announced that they have officially signed Will Hobbs to a contract. Hobbs has been wrestling on the indies for over a decade, and has been a breakout star on Dark as of late,[...] Sep 16 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that they have officially signed Will Hobbs to a contract. Hobbs has been wrestling on the indies for over a decade, and has been a breakout star on Dark as of late,[...]

AJ Styles Confirms He Talked With AEW Last Year

AJ Styles went onto his Twitch stream and confirmed to the fans watching that he was in talks with AEW a year ago when his contract was up for negotiation. "Yeah, there were talks. Look, it's a bus[...] Sep 16 - AJ Styles went onto his Twitch stream and confirmed to the fans watching that he was in talks with AEW a year ago when his contract was up for negotiation. "Yeah, there were talks. Look, it's a bus[...]

iMPACT - Bound for GLORY - Main Event SET!

BOUND FOR GLORY MAIN EVENT IS SET! WORLD CHAMPION ERIC YOUNG COLLIDES WITH RICH SWANNTO HEADLINE THE BIGGEST IMPACT WRESTLING EVENT OF 2020LIVE ONLY ON PAY-PER-VIEW, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24 [...] Sep 16 - BOUND FOR GLORY MAIN EVENT IS SET! WORLD CHAMPION ERIC YOUNG COLLIDES WITH RICH SWANNTO HEADLINE THE BIGGEST IMPACT WRESTLING EVENT OF 2020LIVE ONLY ON PAY-PER-VIEW, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24 [...]

Lana Threatens To Shut Down Her (and Miro's) Social Media Accounts

WWE's Lana has taken to Twitter to vent about the harassment she has received online due to her Instagram videos. It’s crazy to see me that I can post a video on my IG & get so much hate [...] Sep 16 - WWE's Lana has taken to Twitter to vent about the harassment she has received online due to her Instagram videos. It’s crazy to see me that I can post a video on my IG & get so much hate [...]

Miro: "I finally understand why AEW is the best."

Miro, formerly known as Rusev, made his AEW debut this past week as the Best Man of Kip Sabian. He appeared on the Busted Open radio show and discussed how he feels about AEW. "Ever since AEW form[...] Sep 16 - Miro, formerly known as Rusev, made his AEW debut this past week as the Best Man of Kip Sabian. He appeared on the Busted Open radio show and discussed how he feels about AEW. "Ever since AEW form[...]

Update On Deonna Purrazzo's Impact Contract Status

It's been rumored that current Impact Wrestling Knockout's Champion Deonna Purrazzo is wrestling without a contract. Well, it's being reported by Fightful Select that Purrazzo has been offered a full-[...] Sep 16 - It's been rumored that current Impact Wrestling Knockout's Champion Deonna Purrazzo is wrestling without a contract. Well, it's being reported by Fightful Select that Purrazzo has been offered a full-[...]