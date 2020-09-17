Zelina Vega Reveals High Praise She Got From Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman

On D-Von Dudley's Table Talk, Zelina Vega talked about how Vince McMahon once compared her to Stephanie McMahon.

“Before quarantine happened, Vince would always say, ‘You’re one of my favorites. You’re one of the reasons I watch Raw. I love your character.’ It was such an honor to hear him say that. One thing he would say to me was, ‘You remind me of Stephanie [McMahon]. She was always working out there. You’re a cutaway machine, I love that about you.’ I was legit ready to cry. I love Steph, she’s a huge inspiration to me and this character. It’s wild to think that if this quarantine didn’t happen, I wonder where I’d be. I wonder where I’d be. I wonder if I’d be getting a Raw Women’s Title shot against Asuka.”

“You wouldn’t be given the ball if it wasn’t for someone believing in you… one person that really believed in me was Paul Heyman. I’m so lucky to say that I had someone like that on my side because he fought for me every single time. When it comes to being a manager, I look up to him a lot. When you have someone like that who believes in you, it fuels your vibe that much more.”