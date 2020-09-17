WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Ryback's Trademark Battle With WWE Has Officially Begun
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 17, 2020
Former WWE Superstar Ryback has revealed that his legal battle to own the Ryback name has begun.
USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that WWE owns the trademark for the name "Ryback." It was filed on October 12th, 2011, and went live on December 18th, 2012.
WWE's filing notes that the "Ryback" name was first used on December 16th, 2008, and first used in commerce on that same date.
The trademark case has begun with @wwe and @vincemcmahon and can go upwards of 20 months. While unfortunate they choose to not let this go, it gives me great joy beating them every step of the way. I will win this and hope to be forever erased from that company. @FMMNutrition 🙏
I want everyone to see how petty @wwe is. A trademark that they renewed the last day so I couldn’t get it for a minimal fee and one they don’t use anymore and haven’t used in games, MERCH etc. I am the trademark and created prior to working there. Let it go and let’s move on! 💪 https://t.co/qQ4gxyOtUf
.@wwe threatened me creatively multiple times in signing contracts and in dropping a multi million dollar malpractice case against botched ankle injury. Denied multiple opportunities outside @wwe and we all saw what they did on air. The games end here, and the future will improve
I also want to clarify all injuries to back and shoulder happened there and I have 100% paid for. Their neglect medically pumping me full of cortisone and toradol saying I would be alright caused the bulk of it. End of day my fault, but things need to change. @wwe needs to change