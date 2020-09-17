Ryback's Trademark Battle With WWE Has Officially Begun

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has revealed that his legal battle to own the Ryback name has begun.

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that WWE owns the trademark for the name "Ryback." It was filed on October 12th, 2011, and went live on December 18th, 2012.

WWE's filing notes that the "Ryback" name was first used on December 16th, 2008, and first used in commerce on that same date.

The trademark case has begun with @wwe and @vincemcmahon and can go upwards of 20 months. While unfortunate they choose to not let this go, it gives me great joy beating them every step of the way. I will win this and hope to be forever erased from that company. @FMMNutrition 🙏 — The Big Guy (@Ryback) September 17, 2020

I want everyone to see how petty @wwe is. A trademark that they renewed the last day so I couldn’t get it for a minimal fee and one they don’t use anymore and haven’t used in games, MERCH etc. I am the trademark and created prior to working there. Let it go and let’s move on! 💪 https://t.co/qQ4gxyOtUf — The Big Guy (@Ryback) September 17, 2020

.@wwe threatened me creatively multiple times in signing contracts and in dropping a multi million dollar malpractice case against botched ankle injury. Denied multiple opportunities outside @wwe and we all saw what they did on air. The games end here, and the future will improve — The Big Guy (@Ryback) September 17, 2020