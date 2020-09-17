Update on AEW Possibly Airing in India

It's worth noting that WWE's second largest television viewership comes from India, but India is actually their #1 audience when it comes to YouTube and social media. When AEW finally does crack this market, it's going to do open up huge business opportunities for them.

"I do know that they are working on it. We all realize that India is a huge TV market for pro wrestling. It hasn't gone unnoticed. However, TV deals always take a long time to get done. So, I do plead our fans in India to be patient. But I can assure you that we will be in India soon."

We did get some insight on this during the AEW Dynamite post-show, when Tony Schiavonne said:

As AEW increases in popularity, there's been a lot of talk from Indian wrestling fans wanting AEW Dynamite to air in India.

Chris Jericho: "It's kind of embarrassing for NXT at this point."

During an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho discussed Tony Khan's level of control, as well as the Wednesday Night War. "One thing about Tony is he's very driven, and he's very passion[...] Sep 17 - During an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho discussed Tony Khan's level of control, as well as the Wednesday Night War. "One thing about Tony is he's very driven, and he's very passion[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (9/16/2020)

FTR defeated Jurassic Express "Hangman" Adam Page defeated Frankie Kazarian MJF defeated a local competitor Inner Circle (Jericho and Hager) defeated Private Party Thunder Rosa defeated Ivelisse[...] Sep 17 - FTR defeated Jurassic Express "Hangman" Adam Page defeated Frankie Kazarian MJF defeated a local competitor Inner Circle (Jericho and Hager) defeated Private Party Thunder Rosa defeated Ivelisse[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (9/16/2020)

Io Shirai defeated Shotzi Blackheart Tommaso Ciampa defeated Desmond Troy KUSHIDA defeated Austin Theory The Fashion Police defeated IMPERIUM for the NXT Tag-Team Championships Kacy Catanzaro an[...] Sep 17 - Io Shirai defeated Shotzi Blackheart Tommaso Ciampa defeated Desmond Troy KUSHIDA defeated Austin Theory The Fashion Police defeated IMPERIUM for the NXT Tag-Team Championships Kacy Catanzaro an[...]

William Regal To Make TWO Major Announcements Tonight on NXT

WWE NXT has announced that William Regal, the general manager, will have two major announcements on tonight's broadcast. There's speculation on what this could be, but nobody seems to know for sure. [...] Sep 16 - WWE NXT has announced that William Regal, the general manager, will have two major announcements on tonight's broadcast. There's speculation on what this could be, but nobody seems to know for sure. [...]

Mike Bennett Talks About Creative Meetings With Vince McMahon

Appearing on SiriusXM's Busted Open radio, Mike Bennett discussed his recent WWE run with his wife Maria Kanellis. “I had many good conversations with Vince. After we had our first child? I r[...] Sep 16 - Appearing on SiriusXM's Busted Open radio, Mike Bennett discussed his recent WWE run with his wife Maria Kanellis. “I had many good conversations with Vince. After we had our first child? I r[...]

Daniel Cormier Says He's Been In Talks With WWE

Former UFC World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cromier was interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he was asked if he had any conversations with WWE about coming over for a run, being that he is a know[...] Sep 16 - Former UFC World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cromier was interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he was asked if he had any conversations with WWE about coming over for a run, being that he is a know[...]

Man Who Attempted To Kidnap Sonya Deville Pleads Not Guilty

Wrestling Inc. has provided an update on Phillip Arnold Thomas II, the man who broke into Sonya Deville's home and attempted to kidnap her. According to the latest update, Thomas plead not guilty to h[...] Sep 16 - Wrestling Inc. has provided an update on Phillip Arnold Thomas II, the man who broke into Sonya Deville's home and attempted to kidnap her. According to the latest update, Thomas plead not guilty to h[...]

WWE Tried To Keep Tony Schiavonne Away From AEW

On Tony Schiavonne and Conrad Thompson's "What Happened When" podcast, it was a special Ask Tony Anything episode. Below are some of the highlights. Tony Schiavone was asked: “If the Braves cal[...] Sep 16 - On Tony Schiavonne and Conrad Thompson's "What Happened When" podcast, it was a special Ask Tony Anything episode. Below are some of the highlights. Tony Schiavone was asked: “If the Braves cal[...]

Arn Anderson Explains What Vince McMahon Thought About Established WCW Stars

Arn Anderson took some time on his podcast to discuss what Vince McMahon felt about WCW stars after the buy-out that occurred in 2001. "WCW was a company that for the longest time was not even reco[...] Sep 16 - Arn Anderson took some time on his podcast to discuss what Vince McMahon felt about WCW stars after the buy-out that occurred in 2001. "WCW was a company that for the longest time was not even reco[...]

AEW Signs Will Hobbs

All Elite Wrestling has announced that they have officially signed Will Hobbs to a contract. Hobbs has been wrestling on the indies for over a decade, and has been a breakout star on Dark as of late,[...] Sep 16 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that they have officially signed Will Hobbs to a contract. Hobbs has been wrestling on the indies for over a decade, and has been a breakout star on Dark as of late,[...]

AJ Styles Confirms He Talked With AEW Last Year

AJ Styles went onto his Twitch stream and confirmed to the fans watching that he was in talks with AEW a year ago when his contract was up for negotiation. "Yeah, there were talks. Look, it's a bus[...] Sep 16 - AJ Styles went onto his Twitch stream and confirmed to the fans watching that he was in talks with AEW a year ago when his contract was up for negotiation. "Yeah, there were talks. Look, it's a bus[...]

iMPACT - Bound for GLORY - Main Event SET!

BOUND FOR GLORY MAIN EVENT IS SET! WORLD CHAMPION ERIC YOUNG COLLIDES WITH RICH SWANNTO HEADLINE THE BIGGEST IMPACT WRESTLING EVENT OF 2020LIVE ONLY ON PAY-PER-VIEW, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24 [...] Sep 16 - BOUND FOR GLORY MAIN EVENT IS SET! WORLD CHAMPION ERIC YOUNG COLLIDES WITH RICH SWANNTO HEADLINE THE BIGGEST IMPACT WRESTLING EVENT OF 2020LIVE ONLY ON PAY-PER-VIEW, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24 [...]

Lana Threatens To Shut Down Her (and Miro's) Social Media Accounts

WWE's Lana has taken to Twitter to vent about the harassment she has received online due to her Instagram videos. It’s crazy to see me that I can post a video on my IG & get so much hate [...] Sep 16 - WWE's Lana has taken to Twitter to vent about the harassment she has received online due to her Instagram videos. It’s crazy to see me that I can post a video on my IG & get so much hate [...]

Miro: "I finally understand why AEW is the best."

Miro, formerly known as Rusev, made his AEW debut this past week as the Best Man of Kip Sabian. He appeared on the Busted Open radio show and discussed how he feels about AEW. "Ever since AEW form[...] Sep 16 - Miro, formerly known as Rusev, made his AEW debut this past week as the Best Man of Kip Sabian. He appeared on the Busted Open radio show and discussed how he feels about AEW. "Ever since AEW form[...]

Update On Deonna Purrazzo's Impact Contract Status

It's been rumored that current Impact Wrestling Knockout's Champion Deonna Purrazzo is wrestling without a contract. Well, it's being reported by Fightful Select that Purrazzo has been offered a full-[...] Sep 16 - It's been rumored that current Impact Wrestling Knockout's Champion Deonna Purrazzo is wrestling without a contract. Well, it's being reported by Fightful Select that Purrazzo has been offered a full-[...]

Impact Wrestling Quick Results (9/15)

Tonight's Impact was dedicated to the memory of Barry Scott. Kylie Rae and Susie Yung defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee XXXL defeated The Deaners Trey Miguel defeated TJ Perkins Willie Mac[...] Sep 16 - Tonight's Impact was dedicated to the memory of Barry Scott. Kylie Rae and Susie Yung defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee XXXL defeated The Deaners Trey Miguel defeated TJ Perkins Willie Mac[...]

Jeff Cobb Chose NJPW Over AEW

Many will remember that Jeff Cobb had a very short AEW run as part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle. According to Dave Meltzer, Cobb had been telling people that he had signed a contract with a wrestl[...] Sep 16 - Many will remember that Jeff Cobb had a very short AEW run as part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle. According to Dave Meltzer, Cobb had been telling people that he had signed a contract with a wrestl[...]

WWE Lawyer Jerry McDevitt Talks About Chris Benoit

WWE's lawyer, Jerry McDevitt, was interviewed by WrestlingInc. The conversation steered towards undoubtedly the most controversial name in WWE history: Chris Benoit. “It’s unfortunate, [...] Sep 16 - WWE's lawyer, Jerry McDevitt, was interviewed by WrestlingInc. The conversation steered towards undoubtedly the most controversial name in WWE history: Chris Benoit. “It’s unfortunate, [...]

The Godfather Says Marijuana Saved His Life

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather was interviewed on the Battleground podcast, and had high praises for marijuana: “I tried marijuana for the first time in my life at 27 years old. I was brough[...] Sep 16 - WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather was interviewed on the Battleground podcast, and had high praises for marijuana: “I tried marijuana for the first time in my life at 27 years old. I was brough[...]

Alexa Bliss On Her Character Change

Alexa Bliss was interviewed by TVInsider.com and discussed how her character has changed after her interactions with The Fiend. “I thought it was really cool how it came across. I didn’[...] Sep 16 - Alexa Bliss was interviewed by TVInsider.com and discussed how her character has changed after her interactions with The Fiend. “I thought it was really cool how it came across. I didn’[...]

Impact and AEW Directly React to WWE's Third-Party Media Ban

WWE made headlines recently when they banned their talent from using third-party websites such as Twitch and Cameo. According to Fightful Select, AEW and Impact management both had pretty much the sa[...] Sep 15 - WWE made headlines recently when they banned their talent from using third-party websites such as Twitch and Cameo. According to Fightful Select, AEW and Impact management both had pretty much the sa[...]

WWE Raw Viewership Following Going Up Against NFL Monday Night Football

According to Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.689 million viewers. This is slightly down from the previous week, which averaged 1.725 million.[...] Sep 15 - According to Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.689 million viewers. This is slightly down from the previous week, which averaged 1.725 million.[...]

Company That Owns Pro Wrestling Tees Trademarks "Shoot"

There's speculation that Pro Wrestling Tees' parent company Creative Ventures Inc. may be branching outside of purely producing merchandise, by launching a personalized video message service similar t[...] Sep 15 - There's speculation that Pro Wrestling Tees' parent company Creative Ventures Inc. may be branching outside of purely producing merchandise, by launching a personalized video message service similar t[...]