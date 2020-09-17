WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (9/16/2020)
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 17, 2020
FTR defeated Jurassic Express
"Hangman" Adam Page defeated Frankie Kazarian
MJF defeated a local competitor
Inner Circle (Jericho and Hager) defeated Private Party
Thunder Rosa defeated Ivelisse for the NWA Women's Championship
Best Friends defeated Proud and Powerful in a Street Fight
