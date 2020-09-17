WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE NXT Quick Results (9/16/2020)
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 17, 2020
Io Shirai defeated Shotzi Blackheart
Tommaso Ciampa defeated Desmond Troy
KUSHIDA defeated Austin Theory
The Fashion Police defeated IMPERIUM for the NXT Tag-Team Championships
Kacy Catanzaro and Cayden Carter defeated Jessi Kamea and Xia Li
Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish via DQ
Damian Priest defeated Timothy Thatcher for the WWE NXT North American Championship
