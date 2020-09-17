WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

 

WWE NXT Quick Results (9/16/2020)

Posted By: Joe West on Sep 17, 2020

WWE NXT Quick Results (9/16/2020)

  • Io Shirai defeated Shotzi Blackheart
  • Tommaso Ciampa defeated Desmond Troy
  • KUSHIDA defeated Austin Theory
  • The Fashion Police defeated IMPERIUM for the NXT Tag-Team Championships
  • Kacy Catanzaro and Cayden Carter defeated Jessi Kamea and Xia Li
  • Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish via DQ
  • Damian Priest defeated Timothy Thatcher for the WWE NXT North American Championship

Tags: #wwe #nxt
https://wrestlr.me/64485/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Sep 17
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (9/16/2020)
FTR defeated Jurassic Express "Hangman" Adam Page defeated Frankie Kazarian MJF defeated a local competitor Inner Circle (Jericho and Hager) defe[...]
Sep 17 - FTR defeated Jurassic Express "Hangman" Adam Page defeated Frankie Kazarian MJF defeated a local competitor Inner Circle (Jericho and Hager) defe[...]
Sep 17
WWE NXT Quick Results (9/16/2020)
Io Shirai defeated Shotzi Blackheart Tommaso Ciampa defeated Desmond Troy KUSHIDA defeated Austin Theory The Fashion Police defeated IMPERIUM for[...]
Sep 17 - Io Shirai defeated Shotzi Blackheart Tommaso Ciampa defeated Desmond Troy KUSHIDA defeated Austin Theory The Fashion Police defeated IMPERIUM for[...]
Sep 16
William Regal To Make TWO Major Announcements Tonight on NXT
WWE NXT has announced that William Regal, the general manager, will have two major announcements on tonight's broadcast. There's speculation on what [...]
Sep 16 - WWE NXT has announced that William Regal, the general manager, will have two major announcements on tonight's broadcast. There's speculation on what [...]
Sep 16
Mike Bennett Talks About Creative Meetings With Vince McMahon
Appearing on SiriusXM's Busted Open radio, Mike Bennett discussed his recent WWE run with his wife Maria Kanellis. “I had many good conversat[...]
Sep 16 - Appearing on SiriusXM's Busted Open radio, Mike Bennett discussed his recent WWE run with his wife Maria Kanellis. “I had many good conversat[...]
Sep 16
Daniel Cormier Says He's Been In Talks With WWE
Former UFC World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cromier was interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he was asked if he had any conversations with WWE ab[...]
Sep 16 - Former UFC World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cromier was interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he was asked if he had any conversations with WWE ab[...]
Sep 16
Man Who Attempted To Kidnap Sonya Deville Pleads Not Guilty
Wrestling Inc. has provided an update on Phillip Arnold Thomas II, the man who broke into Sonya Deville's home and attempted to kidnap her. According [...]
Sep 16 - Wrestling Inc. has provided an update on Phillip Arnold Thomas II, the man who broke into Sonya Deville's home and attempted to kidnap her. According [...]

Sep 16
WWE Tried To Keep Tony Schiavonne Away From AEW
On Tony Schiavonne and Conrad Thompson's "What Happened When" podcast, it was a special Ask Tony Anything episode. Below are some of the highlights. [...]
Sep 16 - On Tony Schiavonne and Conrad Thompson's "What Happened When" podcast, it was a special Ask Tony Anything episode. Below are some of the highlights. [...]
Sep 16
Arn Anderson Explains What Vince McMahon Thought About Established WCW Stars
Arn Anderson took some time on his podcast to discuss what Vince McMahon felt about WCW stars after the buy-out that occurred in 2001. "WCW was a c[...]
Sep 16 - Arn Anderson took some time on his podcast to discuss what Vince McMahon felt about WCW stars after the buy-out that occurred in 2001. "WCW was a c[...]
Sep 16
AEW Signs Will Hobbs
All Elite Wrestling has announced that they have officially signed Will Hobbs to a contract. Hobbs has been wrestling on the indies for over a decade[...]
Sep 16 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that they have officially signed Will Hobbs to a contract. Hobbs has been wrestling on the indies for over a decade[...]
Sep 16
AJ Styles Confirms He Talked With AEW Last Year
AJ Styles went onto his Twitch stream and confirmed to the fans watching that he was in talks with AEW a year ago when his contract was up for negotia[...]
Sep 16 - AJ Styles went onto his Twitch stream and confirmed to the fans watching that he was in talks with AEW a year ago when his contract was up for negotia[...]
Sep 16
iMPACT - Bound for GLORY - Main Event SET!
BOUND FOR GLORY MAIN EVENT IS SET!  WORLD CHAMPION ERIC YOUNG COLLIDES WITH RICH SWANNTO HEADLINE THE BIGGEST IMPACT WRESTLING EVENT OF 2020LIVE[...]
Sep 16 - BOUND FOR GLORY MAIN EVENT IS SET!  WORLD CHAMPION ERIC YOUNG COLLIDES WITH RICH SWANNTO HEADLINE THE BIGGEST IMPACT WRESTLING EVENT OF 2020LIVE[...]

Sep 16
Lana Threatens To Shut Down Her (and Miro's) Social Media Accounts
WWE's Lana has taken to Twitter to vent about the harassment she has received online due to her Instagram videos. It’s crazy to see me that I[...]
Sep 16 - WWE's Lana has taken to Twitter to vent about the harassment she has received online due to her Instagram videos. It’s crazy to see me that I[...]
Sep 16
Miro: "I finally understand why AEW is the best."
Miro, formerly known as Rusev, made his AEW debut this past week as the Best Man of Kip Sabian. He appeared on the Busted Open radio show and discuss[...]
Sep 16 - Miro, formerly known as Rusev, made his AEW debut this past week as the Best Man of Kip Sabian. He appeared on the Busted Open radio show and discuss[...]
Sep 16
Update On Deonna Purrazzo's Impact Contract Status
It's been rumored that current Impact Wrestling Knockout's Champion Deonna Purrazzo is wrestling without a contract. Well, it's being reported by Figh[...]
Sep 16 - It's been rumored that current Impact Wrestling Knockout's Champion Deonna Purrazzo is wrestling without a contract. Well, it's being reported by Figh[...]
Sep 16
Impact Wrestling Quick Results (9/15)
Tonight's Impact was dedicated to the memory of Barry Scott. Kylie Rae and Susie Yung defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee XXXL defeated The De[...]
Sep 16 - Tonight's Impact was dedicated to the memory of Barry Scott. Kylie Rae and Susie Yung defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee XXXL defeated The De[...]
Sep 16
Jeff Cobb Chose NJPW Over AEW
Many will remember that Jeff Cobb had a very short AEW run as part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle. According to Dave Meltzer, Cobb had been telling [...]
Sep 16 - Many will remember that Jeff Cobb had a very short AEW run as part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle. According to Dave Meltzer, Cobb had been telling [...]
Sep 16
WWE Lawyer Jerry McDevitt Talks About Chris Benoit
WWE's lawyer, Jerry McDevitt, was interviewed by WrestlingInc. The conversation steered towards undoubtedly the most controversial name in WWE history[...]
Sep 16 - WWE's lawyer, Jerry McDevitt, was interviewed by WrestlingInc. The conversation steered towards undoubtedly the most controversial name in WWE history[...]
Sep 16
The Godfather Says Marijuana Saved His Life
WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather was interviewed on the Battleground podcast, and had high praises for marijuana: “I tried marijuana for the f[...]
Sep 16 - WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather was interviewed on the Battleground podcast, and had high praises for marijuana: “I tried marijuana for the f[...]
Sep 16
Alexa Bliss On Her Character Change
Alexa Bliss was interviewed by TVInsider.com and discussed how her character has changed after her interactions with The Fiend. “I thought it[...]
Sep 16 - Alexa Bliss was interviewed by TVInsider.com and discussed how her character has changed after her interactions with The Fiend. “I thought it[...]
Sep 15
Impact and AEW Directly React to WWE's Third-Party Media Ban
WWE made headlines recently when they banned their talent from using third-party websites such as Twitch and Cameo. According to Fightful Select, AEW[...]
Sep 15 - WWE made headlines recently when they banned their talent from using third-party websites such as Twitch and Cameo. According to Fightful Select, AEW[...]
Sep 15
WWE Raw Viewership Following Going Up Against NFL Monday Night Football
According to Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.689 million viewers. This is slightly down from the previous week, whic[...]
Sep 15 - According to Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.689 million viewers. This is slightly down from the previous week, whic[...]
Sep 15
Company That Owns Pro Wrestling Tees Trademarks "Shoot"
There's speculation that Pro Wrestling Tees' parent company Creative Ventures Inc. may be branching outside of purely producing merchandise, by launch[...]
Sep 15 - There's speculation that Pro Wrestling Tees' parent company Creative Ventures Inc. may be branching outside of purely producing merchandise, by launch[...]
Sep 15
WATCH: ROH Week by Week (9/15/2020)
On Week By Week with Quinn McKay, Jay Lethal is ready for whoever his next opponent is, Jon Gresham vows to reshape ROH, and take a first look at th[...]
Sep 15 - On Week By Week with Quinn McKay, Jay Lethal is ready for whoever his next opponent is, Jon Gresham vows to reshape ROH, and take a first look at th[...]
Sep 15
New Information on COVID-19 Testing in AEW and WWE
From WWE being called a "sloppy shop" to AEW being criticized for being seen having fans not wearing their masks in the audience, it's no secret that [...]
Sep 15 - From WWE being called a "sloppy shop" to AEW being criticized for being seen having fans not wearing their masks in the audience, it's no secret that [...]
Sep 15
Booker T Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19
On his latest Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T confessed that back in late June, he tested positive for COVID-19. "Thank God I&rsqu[...]
Sep 15 - On his latest Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T confessed that back in late June, he tested positive for COVID-19. "Thank God I&rsqu[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π