Mike Bennett Talks About Creative Meetings With Vince McMahon

Appearing on SiriusXM's Busted Open radio, Mike Bennett discussed his recent WWE run with his wife Maria Kanellis.

“I had many good conversations with Vince. After we had our first child? I remember going into Vince’s office and I just said to him, ‘look if this isn’t working out? If I’m not what you thought I was or whatever or you just don’t see anything? Release me.

I said ‘just let me go for a couple years and maybe I’ll come back and we’ll figure this out. And he straight up told me, he said, ‘I’ve seen your work I think you’re good. We just have to find the right storyline that fits. We just have to find the right place for you. I’ve got a million guys right now.'

One thing I respect about Vince? He was always brutally honest with me. He never sugar coated anything, I respected that. It was other people in that company that would sugarcoat things for me or just try to do things, but Vince? If I went to him directly? He always straight up told me what was going on.

Then they just didn’t materialize, and I know how that works. I know I’ll go in there and I’ll tell Vince one thing he might like it…but then Roman goes in there, Seth goes in there and Bray goes in there right after me. And he probably doesn’t remember it after that, which sucks. It sucks for a smaller guys, we’re trying to get our names up there, but it at the end of the day? It’s just how that company works.”