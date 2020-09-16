Man Who Attempted To Kidnap Sonya Deville Pleads Not Guilty

Wrestling Inc. has provided an update on Phillip Arnold Thomas II, the man who broke into Sonya Deville's home and attempted to kidnap her. According to the latest update, Thomas plead not guilty to his charges.

Thomas is currently facing charges of armed Burglary of a Dwelling, Attempted Armed Kidnapping, Aggravated Stalking With a Weapon, and Criminal Mischief. His next disposition date, which will be held virtually, is scheduled for October 12th at 9am.

He has been denied bail.