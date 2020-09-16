Arn Anderson Explains What Vince McMahon Thought About Established WCW Stars

Arn Anderson took some time on his podcast to discuss what Vince McMahon felt about WCW stars after the buy-out that occurred in 2001.

"WCW was a company that for the longest time was not even recognized by WWE as being a thing. You didn’t mention it, you didn’t talk about it, nobody referred to it. It didn’t exist. When when things heated up and it became a war and the success WCW had and the pressure and embarrassment and the comments coming – ‘We’re gonna put you outta business’ and the insults that fly during a war – war is not a pretty thing. And the pressure I’m sure Vince had financially at some point and the company was not doing well and they were getting their ass kicked and all the aggravation he had never suffered with – now he was having to deal with it. We forever became ‘You WCW guys.’

Even though he did win the war and he came out of it looking good and crushed all the competition – once we walked in the door and they hired us, most of us never felt like we were part of WWE. We were just guys under his employment and it was ‘You WCW guys’ and that’s how we were referred to. You were always on the outside looking in. I never felt like I was actually in the inner circle, which I was never worried about that from an office standpoint. I did have a good relationship with the talent, but you were never quite comfortable with just being part of WWE."