AJ Styles Confirms He Talked With AEW Last Year

"Yeah, there were talks. Look, it's a business. My contract in WWE was going to expire and there were talks happening. The Bucks are my buddies. We never discussed money or anything, but there were talks about coming in. Again, it's all business."

AJ Styles went onto his Twitch stream and confirmed to the fans watching that he was in talks with AEW a year ago when his contract was up for negotiation.

William Regal To Make TWO Major Announcements Tonight on NXT

WWE NXT has announced that William Regal, the general manager, will have two major announcements on tonight's broadcast. There's speculation on what [...] Sep 16 - WWE NXT has announced that William Regal, the general manager, will have two major announcements on tonight's broadcast. There's speculation on what [...]

Mike Bennett Talks About Creative Meetings With Vince McMahon

Appearing on SiriusXM's Busted Open radio, Mike Bennett discussed his recent WWE run with his wife Maria Kanellis. “I had many good conversat[...] Sep 16 - Appearing on SiriusXM's Busted Open radio, Mike Bennett discussed his recent WWE run with his wife Maria Kanellis. “I had many good conversat[...]

Daniel Cormier Says He's Been In Talks With WWE

Former UFC World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cromier was interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he was asked if he had any conversations with WWE ab[...] Sep 16 - Former UFC World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cromier was interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he was asked if he had any conversations with WWE ab[...]

Man Who Attempted To Kidnap Sonya Deville Pleads Not Guilty

Wrestling Inc. has provided an update on Phillip Arnold Thomas II, the man who broke into Sonya Deville's home and attempted to kidnap her. According [...] Sep 16 - Wrestling Inc. has provided an update on Phillip Arnold Thomas II, the man who broke into Sonya Deville's home and attempted to kidnap her. According [...]

WWE Tried To Keep Tony Schiavonne Away From AEW

On Tony Schiavonne and Conrad Thompson's "What Happened When" podcast, it was a special Ask Tony Anything episode. Below are some of the highlights. [...] Sep 16 - On Tony Schiavonne and Conrad Thompson's "What Happened When" podcast, it was a special Ask Tony Anything episode. Below are some of the highlights. [...]

Arn Anderson Explains What Vince McMahon Thought About Established WCW Stars

Arn Anderson took some time on his podcast to discuss what Vince McMahon felt about WCW stars after the buy-out that occurred in 2001. "WCW was a c[...] Sep 16 - Arn Anderson took some time on his podcast to discuss what Vince McMahon felt about WCW stars after the buy-out that occurred in 2001. "WCW was a c[...]

AEW Signs Will Hobbs

All Elite Wrestling has announced that they have officially signed Will Hobbs to a contract. Hobbs has been wrestling on the indies for over a decade[...] Sep 16 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that they have officially signed Will Hobbs to a contract. Hobbs has been wrestling on the indies for over a decade[...]

AJ Styles Confirms He Talked With AEW Last Year

iMPACT - Bound for GLORY - Main Event SET!

BOUND FOR GLORY MAIN EVENT IS SET! WORLD CHAMPION ERIC YOUNG COLLIDES WITH RICH SWANNTO HEADLINE THE BIGGEST IMPACT WRESTLING EVENT OF 2020LIVE[...] Sep 16 - BOUND FOR GLORY MAIN EVENT IS SET! WORLD CHAMPION ERIC YOUNG COLLIDES WITH RICH SWANNTO HEADLINE THE BIGGEST IMPACT WRESTLING EVENT OF 2020LIVE[...]

Lana Threatens To Shut Down Her (and Miro's) Social Media Accounts

WWE's Lana has taken to Twitter to vent about the harassment she has received online due to her Instagram videos. It’s crazy to see me that I[...] Sep 16 - WWE's Lana has taken to Twitter to vent about the harassment she has received online due to her Instagram videos. It’s crazy to see me that I[...]

Miro: "I finally understand why AEW is the best."

Miro, formerly known as Rusev, made his AEW debut this past week as the Best Man of Kip Sabian. He appeared on the Busted Open radio show and discuss[...] Sep 16 - Miro, formerly known as Rusev, made his AEW debut this past week as the Best Man of Kip Sabian. He appeared on the Busted Open radio show and discuss[...]

Update On Deonna Purrazzo's Impact Contract Status

It's been rumored that current Impact Wrestling Knockout's Champion Deonna Purrazzo is wrestling without a contract. Well, it's being reported by Figh[...] Sep 16 - It's been rumored that current Impact Wrestling Knockout's Champion Deonna Purrazzo is wrestling without a contract. Well, it's being reported by Figh[...]

Impact Wrestling Quick Results (9/15)

Tonight's Impact was dedicated to the memory of Barry Scott. Kylie Rae and Susie Yung defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee XXXL defeated The De[...] Sep 16 - Tonight's Impact was dedicated to the memory of Barry Scott. Kylie Rae and Susie Yung defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee XXXL defeated The De[...]

Jeff Cobb Chose NJPW Over AEW

Many will remember that Jeff Cobb had a very short AEW run as part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle. According to Dave Meltzer, Cobb had been telling [...] Sep 16 - Many will remember that Jeff Cobb had a very short AEW run as part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle. According to Dave Meltzer, Cobb had been telling [...]

WWE Lawyer Jerry McDevitt Talks About Chris Benoit

WWE's lawyer, Jerry McDevitt, was interviewed by WrestlingInc. The conversation steered towards undoubtedly the most controversial name in WWE history[...] Sep 16 - WWE's lawyer, Jerry McDevitt, was interviewed by WrestlingInc. The conversation steered towards undoubtedly the most controversial name in WWE history[...]

The Godfather Says Marijuana Saved His Life

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather was interviewed on the Battleground podcast, and had high praises for marijuana: “I tried marijuana for the f[...] Sep 16 - WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather was interviewed on the Battleground podcast, and had high praises for marijuana: “I tried marijuana for the f[...]

Alexa Bliss On Her Character Change

Alexa Bliss was interviewed by TVInsider.com and discussed how her character has changed after her interactions with The Fiend. “I thought it[...] Sep 16 - Alexa Bliss was interviewed by TVInsider.com and discussed how her character has changed after her interactions with The Fiend. “I thought it[...]

Impact and AEW Directly React to WWE's Third-Party Media Ban

WWE made headlines recently when they banned their talent from using third-party websites such as Twitch and Cameo. According to Fightful Select, AEW[...] Sep 15 - WWE made headlines recently when they banned their talent from using third-party websites such as Twitch and Cameo. According to Fightful Select, AEW[...]

WWE Raw Viewership Following Going Up Against NFL Monday Night Football

According to Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.689 million viewers. This is slightly down from the previous week, whic[...] Sep 15 - According to Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.689 million viewers. This is slightly down from the previous week, whic[...]

Company That Owns Pro Wrestling Tees Trademarks "Shoot"

There's speculation that Pro Wrestling Tees' parent company Creative Ventures Inc. may be branching outside of purely producing merchandise, by launch[...] Sep 15 - There's speculation that Pro Wrestling Tees' parent company Creative Ventures Inc. may be branching outside of purely producing merchandise, by launch[...]

WATCH: ROH Week by Week (9/15/2020)

On Week By Week with Quinn McKay, Jay Lethal is ready for whoever his next opponent is, Jon Gresham vows to reshape ROH, and take a first look at th[...] Sep 15 - On Week By Week with Quinn McKay, Jay Lethal is ready for whoever his next opponent is, Jon Gresham vows to reshape ROH, and take a first look at th[...]

New Information on COVID-19 Testing in AEW and WWE

From WWE being called a "sloppy shop" to AEW being criticized for being seen having fans not wearing their masks in the audience, it's no secret that [...] Sep 15 - From WWE being called a "sloppy shop" to AEW being criticized for being seen having fans not wearing their masks in the audience, it's no secret that [...]

Booker T Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19

On his latest Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T confessed that back in late June, he tested positive for COVID-19. "Thank God I&rsqu[...] Sep 15 - On his latest Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T confessed that back in late June, he tested positive for COVID-19. "Thank God I&rsqu[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (09/14/2020)

The following are the results of the September 14, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came out to cut a promo[...] Sep 14 - The following are the results of the September 14, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came out to cut a promo[...]