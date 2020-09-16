WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Lana Threatens To Shut Down Her (and Miro's) Social Media Accounts

WWE's Lana has taken to Twitter to vent about the harassment she has received online due to her Instagram videos. It’s crazy to see me that I can post a video on my IG & get so much hate [...] Sep 16 - WWE's Lana has taken to Twitter to vent about the harassment she has received online due to her Instagram videos. It’s crazy to see me that I can post a video on my IG & get so much hate [...]

Miro: "I finally understand why AEW is the best."

Miro, formerly known as Rusev, made his AEW debut this past week as the Best Man of Kip Sabian. He appeared on the Busted Open radio show and discussed how he feels about AEW. "Ever since AEW form[...] Sep 16 - Miro, formerly known as Rusev, made his AEW debut this past week as the Best Man of Kip Sabian. He appeared on the Busted Open radio show and discussed how he feels about AEW. "Ever since AEW form[...]

Update On Deonna Purrazzo's Impact Contract Status

It's been rumored that current Impact Wrestling Knockout's Champion Deonna Purrazzo is wrestling without a contract. Well, it's being reported by Fightful Select that Purrazzo has been offered a full-[...] Sep 16 - It's been rumored that current Impact Wrestling Knockout's Champion Deonna Purrazzo is wrestling without a contract. Well, it's being reported by Fightful Select that Purrazzo has been offered a full-[...]

Impact Wrestling Quick Results (9/15)

Tonight's Impact was dedicated to the memory of Barry Scott. Kylie Rae and Susie Yung defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee XXXL defeated The Deaners Trey Miguel defeated TJ Perkins Willie Mac[...] Sep 16 - Tonight's Impact was dedicated to the memory of Barry Scott. Kylie Rae and Susie Yung defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee XXXL defeated The Deaners Trey Miguel defeated TJ Perkins Willie Mac[...]

Jeff Cobb Chose NJPW Over AEW

Many will remember that Jeff Cobb had a very short AEW run as part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle. According to Dave Meltzer, Cobb had been telling people that he had signed a contract with a wrestl[...] Sep 16 - Many will remember that Jeff Cobb had a very short AEW run as part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle. According to Dave Meltzer, Cobb had been telling people that he had signed a contract with a wrestl[...]

WWE Lawyer Jerry McDevitt Talks About Chris Benoit

WWE's lawyer, Jerry McDevitt, was interviewed by WrestlingInc. The conversation steered towards undoubtedly the most controversial name in WWE history: Chris Benoit. “It’s unfortunate, [...] Sep 16 - WWE's lawyer, Jerry McDevitt, was interviewed by WrestlingInc. The conversation steered towards undoubtedly the most controversial name in WWE history: Chris Benoit. “It’s unfortunate, [...]

The Godfather Says Marijuana Saved His Life

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather was interviewed on the Battleground podcast, and had high praises for marijuana: “I tried marijuana for the first time in my life at 27 years old. I was brough[...] Sep 16 - WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather was interviewed on the Battleground podcast, and had high praises for marijuana: “I tried marijuana for the first time in my life at 27 years old. I was brough[...]

Alexa Bliss On Her Character Change

Alexa Bliss was interviewed by TVInsider.com and discussed how her character has changed after her interactions with The Fiend. “I thought it was really cool how it came across. I didn’[...] Sep 16 - Alexa Bliss was interviewed by TVInsider.com and discussed how her character has changed after her interactions with The Fiend. “I thought it was really cool how it came across. I didn’[...]

Impact and AEW Directly React to WWE's Third-Party Media Ban

WWE made headlines recently when they banned their talent from using third-party websites such as Twitch and Cameo. According to Fightful Select, AEW and Impact management both had pretty much the sa[...] Sep 15 - WWE made headlines recently when they banned their talent from using third-party websites such as Twitch and Cameo. According to Fightful Select, AEW and Impact management both had pretty much the sa[...]

WWE Raw Viewership Following Going Up Against NFL Monday Night Football

According to Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.689 million viewers. This is slightly down from the previous week, which averaged 1.725 million.[...] Sep 15 - According to Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.689 million viewers. This is slightly down from the previous week, which averaged 1.725 million.[...]

Company That Owns Pro Wrestling Tees Trademarks "Shoot"

There's speculation that Pro Wrestling Tees' parent company Creative Ventures Inc. may be branching outside of purely producing merchandise, by launching a personalized video message service similar t[...] Sep 15 - There's speculation that Pro Wrestling Tees' parent company Creative Ventures Inc. may be branching outside of purely producing merchandise, by launching a personalized video message service similar t[...]

WATCH: ROH Week by Week (9/15/2020)

On Week By Week with Quinn McKay, Jay Lethal is ready for whoever his next opponent is, Jon Gresham vows to reshape ROH, and take a first look at this weekend's Pure Tournament match-ups! [...] Sep 15 - On Week By Week with Quinn McKay, Jay Lethal is ready for whoever his next opponent is, Jon Gresham vows to reshape ROH, and take a first look at this weekend's Pure Tournament match-ups! [...]

New Information on COVID-19 Testing in AEW and WWE

From WWE being called a "sloppy shop" to AEW being criticized for being seen having fans not wearing their masks in the audience, it's no secret that both major federations in professional wrestling h[...] Sep 15 - From WWE being called a "sloppy shop" to AEW being criticized for being seen having fans not wearing their masks in the audience, it's no secret that both major federations in professional wrestling h[...]

Booker T Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19

On his latest Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T confessed that back in late June, he tested positive for COVID-19. "Thank God I’m still here. I’ve got a healthy immune sy[...] Sep 15 - On his latest Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T confessed that back in late June, he tested positive for COVID-19. "Thank God I’m still here. I’ve got a healthy immune sy[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (09/14/2020)

The following are the results of the September 14, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came out to cut a promo. WWE official Adam Pearce then informed him that [...] Sep 14 - The following are the results of the September 14, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came out to cut a promo. WWE official Adam Pearce then informed him that [...]

Kurt Angle on If He Ever Thinks About Making a Comeback, Parting Ways from WWE

2013 IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer and 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke to WrestlingInc.com: Being the referee for Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle: “I thought it was cool.[...] Sep 14 - 2013 IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer and 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke to WrestlingInc.com: Being the referee for Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle: “I thought it was cool.[...]

Major Injury Update on Ivar of The Viking Raiders

During last week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Ivar of The Viking Raiders suffered an injury after performing a Suicide Dive to the outside of the ring through the ropes. According to a report [...] Sep 14 - During last week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Ivar of The Viking Raiders suffered an injury after performing a Suicide Dive to the outside of the ring through the ropes. According to a report [...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw (09/14/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's Raw, according to WWE.com: Drew McIntyre goes one-on-one with Keith Lee Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins clash in a Steel Cage [...] Sep 14 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's Raw, according to WWE.com: Drew McIntyre goes one-on-one with Keith Lee Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins clash in a Steel Cage [...]

AEW Will Be Airing In Regular Time-Slot

It has been confirmed by Dave Meltzer that AEW will be airing this Wednesday as scheduled. There was speculation that due to the NBA playoffs, AEW may have to reschedule this week's Dynamite but that[...] Sep 13 - It has been confirmed by Dave Meltzer that AEW will be airing this Wednesday as scheduled. There was speculation that due to the NBA playoffs, AEW may have to reschedule this week's Dynamite but that[...]

Randy Orton Launching Clothing Line

Randy Orton has been making vague, cryptic messages on his social media accounts, asking fans to guess what they think his announcement is going to be. Lots of speculation began on what it could have [...] Sep 13 - Randy Orton has been making vague, cryptic messages on his social media accounts, asking fans to guess what they think his announcement is going to be. Lots of speculation began on what it could have [...]

Identity of SmackDown's Mystery Woman Possibly Revealed

WWE has been airing vignettes on SmackDown, hyping the debut of a mystery woman. Speculation on who this may be ran rampant, but one fan by the name of @fabulousblckhrt may have cracked the code, by [...] Sep 13 - WWE has been airing vignettes on SmackDown, hyping the debut of a mystery woman. Speculation on who this may be ran rampant, but one fan by the name of @fabulousblckhrt may have cracked the code, by [...]

Chris Jericho on NXT: "They lost!"

Chris Jericho appeared on the Busted Open radio show and commented on the current ratings war between AEW and WWE NXT. “This is a war that was thrust upon us by a company that is very petty a[...] Sep 12 - Chris Jericho appeared on the Busted Open radio show and commented on the current ratings war between AEW and WWE NXT. “This is a war that was thrust upon us by a company that is very petty a[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (09/11/20)

Below are tonight's results for Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship* AJ Styles defeats Jeff Hardy via DQ *Tag Team Match* Lucha House Party defeats Nakamura and Cesaro *Number [...] Sep 11 - Below are tonight's results for Friday Night SmackDown: *Intercontinental Championship* AJ Styles defeats Jeff Hardy via DQ *Tag Team Match* Lucha House Party defeats Nakamura and Cesaro *Number [...]

AEW Reschedules Various Tour Dates

Due to not being able to go back on the road yet, AEW has rescheduled some scheduled events that were supposed to take place in some different venues. The new dates are: St. Louis (Oct. 7) to June [...] Sep 11 - Due to not being able to go back on the road yet, AEW has rescheduled some scheduled events that were supposed to take place in some different venues. The new dates are: St. Louis (Oct. 7) to June [...]